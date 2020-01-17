Brandon Ingram drops career-high 49, Pelicans end Jazz 10-game win streak in wild finish

Associated PressJan 17, 2020, 12:26 AM EST
NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Brandon Ingram scored a career-high 49 points, and the New Orleans Pelicans stopped the Utah Jazz’s 10-game win streak with a 138-132 victory Thursday night.

Utah led 132-127 on Bojan Bogdanovic’s 3 with 2:28 to go in overtime, but went scoreless the rest of the way. The Pelicans scored 11 straight on layups by Derrick Favors and E’Twaun Moore and seven free throws.

Favors finished with 21 points, 11 rebounds and three blocks against his former team. Moore had 16 points for New Orleans, which has won 10 of 14 and has two games to play before the NBA’s top overall draft choice, Zion Williamson, is slated to make his Pelicans debut on Wednesday night.

Fellow 2019 first-round picks Nickeil Alexander-Walker and Jaxson Hayes each played prominent roles in New Orleans’ victory. Alexander-Walker had 12 points, and Hayes collected nine points, five rebounds and a blocked shot.

The Pelicans thought they had won the game in regulation on Ingram’s off-balance jumper with .2 seconds left.

But Hayes was called for holding Rudy Gobert as Utah attempted a desperation tip-in on the inbound pass.

The call, which was upheld after video review, gave Gobert a chance to win it by making both foul shots.

But with the crowd heartily booing the officials, Gobert missed the first free throw before hitting the pressure-packed second to tie it at 122 and force overtime.

Utah star Donovan Mitchell tied his career high with 46 points before missing several shots in the final minutes of overtime. Bogdanovic scored 26, and Gobert finished with 17 points, 14 rebounds and three blocks.

Mitchell hit three 3s in the last four minutes of regulation to put Utah on the brink of victory, but missed a mid-range pull-up inside the final 10 seconds. The Pelicans rebounded and called timeout with 6.3 seconds left to set up the tense final sequence of regulation.

The game was tight throughout. There were 23 lead changes and 23 ties. The largest lead by either team was nine after Favors’ block of Gobert led to a transition layup by Ingram to make it 56-47.

Mitchell cut it to 56-49 at halftime when he took a pass from Joe Ingles and in one motion flipped a running floater off the glass as time expired.

Utah opened the third quarter with a 9-2 run, with Bogdanovic scoring five points on a layup and a 3, and the game was tied at 58.

Giannis Antetokounmpo looked like an MVP with 32 points, 17 boards vs. Boston

Associated PressJan 16, 2020, 11:35 PM EST
MILWAUKEE (AP) — Giannis Antetokounmpo had 32 points and 17 rebounds, Khris Middleton scored 23 and the Milwaukee Bucks held off the Boston Celtics 128-123 on Thursday night.

With the victory, the NBA-leading Bucks (37-6) extended their winning streak to five games.

Kemba Walker scored a game-high 40 points to lead the Celtics, who took the floor without Jaylen Brown. The 6-foot-6 forward suffered a sprained right thumb in a 13-point loss to Detroit on Wednesday.

“We saw a play late in the first half and we think that might have been when it happened,” Boston coach Brad Stevens said. “Maybe it got worse as the game went on. He didn’t say much about it at halftime. Certainly, after the game it was sore. Today, more sore.”

Stevens said they will do more tests on Brown’s thumb on Friday.

Marcus Smart, who started in place of Brown, had 24 points.

Antetokounmpo, who also had seven assists, had his 35th double-double of the season.

After trailing by as many as 27, the Celtics outscored Milwaukee 36-22 to pull within 127-123 with 38 seconds to play. But Smart missed a 3-pointer and Middleton knocked down one of two free throws to seal the victory.

Antetokounmpo scored the first basket of the night and the Bucks never trailed.

Milwaukee hit seven of their first 10 shots, including their first four attempts from 3, and led 36-20 after the first quarter. Brook Lopez had three of those 3-pointers and had 11 points in the opening quarter. Lopez finished with 16 points.

Milwaukee set a new season-high with 76 points in the first half. The Bucks had a 76-58 lead at the break.

Boston stormed out in the second half, cutting Milwaukee’s lead to 87-81 with 5:16 left in the third. But the Bucks ended the quarter on a 19-6 run.

Gordon Hayward, who finished with seven points on 1-of-10 shooting for the Celtics, scored his only field goal on a 3 at the end of the third.

Jayson Tatum had 17 points and Daniel Theis added 12 points and 10 rebounds in the loss.

Donte DiVincenzo had a career-high 19 points off the bench for Milwaukee.

Tests on Jamal Murray’s ankle reportedly come back clean, he’s out multiple games

By Kurt HelinJan 16, 2020, 9:58 PM EST
Considering how it looked when it happened, this could have been much worse.

Denver’s Jamal Murray had to be helped off the court Wednesday night after spraining his ankle when trying to close out on a Terry Rozier corner three (Murray stepped on Rozier’s foot). X-rays last night came back clean, but after the game, Nuggets coach Mike Malone described Murray’s ankle as “rather large, which is kind of scary.”

The good news is later testing — meaning an MRI — also came back clean, reports Nick Kosmider of The Athletic.

Expect Murray to miss more than a couple of games.

This is a blow, the Nuggets are 9 points per 100 possessions worse when Murray is off the court, with most of the downfall coming on the offensive end (although there is a lot of noise in that stat because he is often paired with Nikola Jokic). Expect to see a lot more Monte Morris until Murray returns.

PBT Podcast: Our NBA mid-season award picks for MVP, Rookie of Year, more

Tim Warner/Getty Images
By Kurt HelinJan 16, 2020, 8:59 PM EST
Is it James Harden or Giannis Antetokounmpo for MVP?

Kawhi Leonard or Rudy Gobert for Defensive Player of the Year?

Can anyone catch Ja Morant for Rookie of the Year?

We’ve reached the midpoint of the NBA season, meaning it’s time to break down where the NBA’s awards races stand. Dan Feldman of NBC Sports joins me and we get into all of that, plus Coach of the Year, Most Improved Player, and the All-NBA teams.

As always, you can check out the podcast below, listen and subscribe via iTunes at ApplePodcasts.com/PBTonNBC, subscribe via the fantastic Stitcher app, check us out on Google play, or check out the NBC Sports Podcast homepage and archive at Art19.

We want your questions for future podcasts, and your comments, so please email us at PBTpodcast@gmail.com.

Gregg Popovich second-guesses cutting Bam Adebayo from Team USA

Bam Adebayo
Andrew D. Bernstein/NBAE via Getty Images
By Dan FeldmanJan 16, 2020, 7:45 PM EST
Team USA was historically short on star power for the 2019 FIBA World Cup.

Relatedly, the Americans placed a historically low seventh – their worst-ever finish in a major event.

So many big-name players didn’t participate. USA Basketball looked helpless as star after star withdrew. What can you do when someone would rather stay home?

But the U.S. – coached by the Spurs’ Gregg Popovich – also cut Heat center Bam Adebayo, who now looks like a borderline All-Star.

Tim Reynolds of the Associated Press:

I appreciate Popovich’s introspection. Few coaches would publicly acknowledge the possibility of making a mistake like this.

Adebayo is among the NBA’s most improved players. It’s tough to pinpoint exactly when that growth occurred. Adebayo wasn’t necessarily the same player in August, when Team USA set its roster, as he was by October. Perhaps, getting cut motivated him and made him better.

For what it’s worth, the Heat seemed to understand Adebayo’s potential before the NBA regular season began. But they also had more opportunities to evaluate him.

That said, USA Basketball took Mason Plumlee to China. Adebayo really didn’t deserve to clear that bar for making the roster?