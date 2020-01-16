Tests on Jamal Murray’s ankle reportedly come back clean, he’s out multiple games

Considering how it looked when it happened, this could have been much worse.

Denver’s Jamal Murray had to be helped off the court Wednesday night after spraining his ankle when trying to close out on a Terry Rozier corner three (Murray stepped on Rozier’s foot). X-rays last night came back clean, but after the game, Nuggets coach Mike Malone described Murray’s ankle as “rather large, which is kind of scary.”

The good news is later testing — meaning an MRI — also came back clean, reports Nick Kosmider of The Athletic.

Testing on Nuggets guard Jamal Murray’s sprained left ankle returned clean today and he is expected to miss multiple games, league sources tell @ShamsCharania and me. — Nick Kosmider (@NickKosmider) January 17, 2020

Expect Murray to miss more than a couple of games.

This is a blow, the Nuggets are 9 points per 100 possessions worse when Murray is off the court, with most of the downfall coming on the offensive end (although there is a lot of noise in that stat because he is often paired with Nikola Jokic). Expect to see a lot more Monte Morris until Murray returns.