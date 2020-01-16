PBT Podcast: Our NBA mid-season award picks for MVP, Rookie of Year, more

Team USA was historically short on star power for the 2019 FIBA World Cup.

Relatedly, the Americans placed a historically low seventh – their worst-ever finish in a major event.

So many big-name players didn’t participate. USA Basketball looked helpless as star after star withdrew. What can you do when someone would rather stay home?

But the U.S. – coached by the Spurs’ Gregg Popovich – also cut Heat center Bam Adebayo, who now looks like a borderline All-Star.

Tim Reynolds of the Associated Press:

Pop on Bam, who was cut by USA Basketball last summer: "He's actually, from what I see, he's a different player now that he was when we had the tryouts. In general, when I said he wasn't quite ready, he didn't show what he can really do." (more) — Tim Reynolds (@ByTimReynolds) January 15, 2020

(more) "I think that was maybe a product of the guys that he was around. He was in a different environment. He probably deferred more than he needed to. Maybe he was a little unsure of himself, that kind of thing. If that same tryout was today, he'd look a lot differently at it." — Tim Reynolds (@ByTimReynolds) January 15, 2020

More Pop on Bam: "Now that you see him during the season, I've shaken my head several times. That's not the guy that we saw during the tryout. Maybe that was my fault. Maybe I should have done it differently so his skills could come out." — Tim Reynolds (@ByTimReynolds) January 15, 2020

I appreciate Popovich’s introspection. Few coaches would publicly acknowledge the possibility of making a mistake like this.

Adebayo is among the NBA’s most improved players. It’s tough to pinpoint exactly when that growth occurred. Adebayo wasn’t necessarily the same player in August, when Team USA set its roster, as he was by October. Perhaps, getting cut motivated him and made him better.

For what it’s worth, the Heat seemed to understand Adebayo’s potential before the NBA regular season began. But they also had more opportunities to evaluate him.

That said, USA Basketball took Mason Plumlee to China. Adebayo really didn’t deserve to clear that bar for making the roster?