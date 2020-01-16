PBT Podcast: Our NBA mid-season award picks for MVP, Rookie of Year, more

Is it James Harden or Giannis Antetokounmpo for MVP?
Kawhi Leonard or Rudy Gobert for Defensive Player of the Year?
Can anyone catch Ja Morant for Rookie of the Year?
We’ve reached the midpoint of the NBA season, meaning it’s time to break down where the NBA’s awards races stand. Dan Feldman of NBC Sports joins me and we get into all of that, plus Coach of the Year, Most Improved Player, and the All-NBA teams.
As always, you can check out the podcast below, listen and subscribe via iTunes at ApplePodcasts.com/PBTonNBC, subscribe via the fantastic Stitcher app, check us out on Google play, or check out the NBC Sports Podcast homepage and archive at Art19.
We want your questions for future podcasts, and your comments, so please email us at PBTpodcast@gmail.com.
Considering how it looked when it happened, this could have been much worse.
Denver’s Jamal Murray had to be helped off the court Wednesday night after spraining his ankle when trying to close out on a Terry Rozier corner three (Murray stepped on Rozier’s foot). X-rays last night came back clean, but after the game, Nuggets coach Mike Malone described Murray’s ankle as “rather large, which is kind of scary.”
The good news is later testing — meaning an MRI — also came back clean, reports Nick Kosmider of The Athletic.
Expect Murray to miss more than a couple of games.
This is a blow, the Nuggets are 9 points per 100 possessions worse when Murray is off the court, with most of the downfall coming on the offensive end (although there is a lot of noise in that stat because he is often paired with Nikola Jokic). Expect to see a lot more Monte Morris until Murray returns.
Team USA was historically short on star power for the 2019 FIBA World Cup.
Relatedly, the Americans placed a historically low seventh – their worst-ever finish in a major event.
So many big-name players didn’t participate. USA Basketball looked helpless as star after star withdrew. What can you do when someone would rather stay home?
But the U.S. – coached by the Spurs’ Gregg Popovich – also cut Heat center Bam Adebayo, who now looks like a borderline All-Star.
Tim Reynolds of the Associated Press:
I appreciate Popovich’s introspection. Few coaches would publicly acknowledge the possibility of making a mistake like this.
Adebayo is among the NBA’s most improved players. It’s tough to pinpoint exactly when that growth occurred. Adebayo wasn’t necessarily the same player in August, when Team USA set its roster, as he was by October. Perhaps, getting cut motivated him and made him better.
For what it’s worth, the Heat seemed to understand Adebayo’s potential before the NBA regular season began. But they also had more opportunities to evaluate him.
That said, USA Basketball took Mason Plumlee to China. Adebayo really didn’t deserve to clear that bar for making the roster?
Ja Morant is playing incredibly.
He leads the Rookie of the Year race. He has the Grizzlies in playoff position. And he got invited to the dunk contest.
But that last distinction won’t lead anywhere.
Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports:
Memphis Grizzlies standout rookie Ja Morant has decided not to participate in the NBA Slam Dunk Contest during All-Star Weekend in Chicago next month, league sources told Yahoo Sports.
In a sad way, this is fitting. Morant’s most memorable dunk this season was a miss.
Dwight Howard and Derrick Jones Jr. will reportedly both compete in the dunk contest. Zach LaVine is also reportedly mulling an invitation. With four participants in recent years, that leaves one or two openings.
The Hawk were interested in Pistons center Andre Drummond.
Instead, Atlanta traded for Jeff Teague.
Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports:
The Atlanta Hawks are no longer engaging with the Detroit Pistons on a trade that would have landed them All-Star big man Andre Drummond, league sources told Yahoo Sports.
In the deal for Drummond that has been nixed, Detroit would have received Damian Jones, Chandler Parsons or Allen Crabbe (who was dealt to Minnesota on Thursday) and a first-round pick, sources said.
I wonder what this does for the “confidence” Drummond will be traded this season. Other teams are also interested. But Atlanta had the right combination of expiring contracts and draft picks to meet Detroit’s asking price.
It was probably wise of the Hawks to pass. If they want Drummond, they’ll have the cap space to pursue him in free agency this summer. They’re not winning meaningfully this season, anyway.
Atlanta’s losing had caused internal turmoil. But as much-needed backup point guard, Teague should make the the Hawks respectable enough for now. Teague also came at a far lower price than Drummond would have.
The Pistons, too, also in the midst of a lost season. They appear ready to move Drummond before he hits free agency. I’m just not sure they’ll get a satisfactory offer before the deadline. Few teams need another center, and it’s difficult to match Drummond’s $27,093,019 salary without including a player better than him.