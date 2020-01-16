Washed King.
Alex Caruso jumps Russell Westbrook and Stephen Curry in All-Star voting
Alex Caruso‘s All-Star votes caused waves when the Lakers backup ranked sixth among Western Conference guards.
Now, he’s fourth, passing Russell Westbrook and Stephen Curry.
Fourth!
Ultimately, this won’t matter. Caruso won’t be an All-Star. Starters are determined by a formula that combines the votes of fans, players (who’ll barely choose Caruso) and media (who won’t at all choose Caruso). Reserves are picked by coaches (who won’t at all choose Caruso). Caruso getting so many fan votes is funny and nothing more.
Really, if his climb produces any more outrage, that’d further expose the absurdity of this whole process. He passed Westbrook (who has slipped and is no longer playing like a Western Conference All-Star) and Curry (who has missed nearly the entire season due to injury). It’s a popularity contest that only somewhat overlaps with on-court production. Caruso is among the bigger absurdities in All-Star voting, but there’s no sanctity to uphold here.
The latest update in All-Star voting provides minimal meaningful change from the previous returns.
Carmelo Anthony moved from eighth to sixth among Western Conference frontcourt players, passing Kristaps Porzingis and Karl-Anthony Towns. It still seems likely LeBron James, Anthony Davis and Kawhi Leonard will snag the three Western Conference frontcourt starting spots. But Anthony – who’s highly popular among fellow players – has an outside chance if media votes (which won’t include him) are concentrated enough.
LeBron James still leads the overall voting. Giannis Antetokounmpo leads Eastern Conference players, though he trails Luka Doncic. Let me restate my objection: If he has more votes than Antetokounmpo, Doncic should be an All-Star captain. Dividing by conference at the captain-picking stage – when the whole point is no longer dividing the All-Star game by conference – is a bad method.
Likewise, players shouldn’t be divided by conference when selected at all (though I understand Eastern Conference teams want to protect spots for their lesser players).
Maybe we can start by eliminating positional designations. Make the best 26 – yes, 26 – players All-Stars, and let them sort it out on the court.
Here’s the All-Star full leaderboard:
Eastern Conference
Guards
1. Trae Young (ATL) 2,066,924
2. Kyrie Irving (BRK) 1,814,618
3. Kemba Walker (BOS) 1,797,633
4. Derrick Rose (DET) 1,381,934
5. Kyle Lowry (TOR) 848,293
6. Zach LaVine (CHI) 847,632
7. Jaylen Brown (BOS) 718,355
8. Ben Simmons (PHI) 629,199
9. Bradley Beal (WAS) 609,899
10. Fred VanVleet (TOR) 546,471
Frontcourt
1. Giannis Antetokounmpo (MIL) 4,474,107
2. Pascal Siakam (TOR) 2,433,411
3. Joel Embiid (PHI) 2,398,743
4. Jimmy Butler (MIA) 2,046,257
5. Jayson Tatum (BOS) 1,622,635
6. Tacko Fall (BOS) 757,375
7. Bam Adebayo (MIA) 529,244
8. Gordon Hayward (BOS) 398,213
9. Domantas Sabonis (IND) 381,390
10. Andre Drummond (DET) 325,178
Western Conference
Guards
1. Luka Doncic (DAL) 4,598,323
2. James Harden (HOU) 2,934,614
3. Damian Lillard (POR) 984,140
4. Alex Caruso (LAL) 894,827
5. Russell Westbrook (HOU) 837,187
6. Stephen Curry (GSW) 819,352
7. Donovan Mitchell (UTA) 673,917
8. Devin Booker (PHO) 577,035
9. D’Angelo Russell (GSW) 491,047
10. Ja Morant (MEM) 399,703
Frontcourt
1. LeBron James (LAL) 4,747,887
2. Anthony Davis (LAL) 4,412,619
3. Kawhi Leonard (LAC) 2,973,076
4. Paul George (LAC) 1,171,616
5. Nikola Jokic (DEN) 889,387
6. Carmelo Anthony (POR) 784,038
7. Kristaps Porzingis (DAL) 774,056
8. Karl-Anthony Towns (MIN) 746,013
9. Brandon Ingram (NOP) 672,666
10. Dwight Howard (LAL) 670,643
Russell Westbrook’s trash talk to Damian Lillard backfires (video)
Russell Westbrook talked a lot of trash during the Thunder’s first-round loss to the Trail Blazers last year. Damian Lillard got the last word, hitting the series-winning shot and coolly waving bye.
Lillard said he and Westbrook are cool off the court. On the court? Even after moving onto the Rockets, Westbrook is still yapping at Lillard.
ESPN:
"A foul is a bucket. Can't guard me. Impossible."
Two big problems:
1. Houston was down big late, on its way to a 117-107 loss.
2. Westbrook missed the first free throw! A foul was, in fact, not as good as a bucket.
Westbrook stays on brand.
So does Lillard, who got the last laugh:
Report: Timberwolves trade Jeff Teague to Hawks
The Hawks reportedly told Trae Young they’d get him more help.
It’s coming from Minnesota.
Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN:
Atlanta has traded guard Allen Crabbe to Minnesota for PG Jeff Teague and Treveon Graham, league sources tell ESPN. Hawks get a backup for Trae Young.
Jeff Teague returns to Atlanta, where he spent his first seven NBA seasons and even became an All-Star. He’ll have a smaller role this time, backing up Young. The Hawks were desperate at back-up point guard, previously relying on Evan Turner playing out of position. Atlanta has been outscored by a whopping -14.1 points per 100 possessions without Young (relative to a -6.2 net rating with Young).
The Hawks (9-32) almost certainly won’t win significantly this season, anyway. But this upgrade could help abate frustration.
The rationale for Minnesota is less clear.
All three players are on expiring contracts. Teague is better than Allen Crabbe. Though his play has been uneven (generously), 26-year-old Treveon Graham has some potential as a 3-and-D wing, a role always in demand.
The Timberwolves save $1,102,980 in salary the rest of this season. They also open a roster spot that could be useful for a future deal.
Minnesota could use more outside shooting, and that’s Crabbe’s specialty. But he must play well enough to join the rotation for that to matter.
Maybe this is a favor to Teague, who’d clearly run his course in Minnesota. Perhaps, he enjoyed Atlanta and wanted to return (thought he entire team – general manager, coach, players – has changed since he left in 2016). He was already coming off the bench for the Timberwolves.
Ultimately, this isn’t a landscape-changing trade. But it’s nice to see more wheeling and dealing after such a long trade hiatus.
JaVale McGee meets Terrence Ross way above rim for electrifying dunk block (video)
Aaron Gordon had several awesome dunks in the Magic’s win over the Lakers last night.
Terrence Ross couldn’t keep up.
Not with JaVale McGee around.
Ross – an excellent dunker – burst through the Los Angeles defense, elevated way above the rim and cocked back for what would’ve a MONSTER slam. But McGee met him at the rim and stuffed the attempt.
That’s a block-of-the-year candidate.