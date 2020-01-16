With Spencer Dinwiddie leading the way, the Brooklyn Nets scrapped and clawed their way to a 13-13 record while Kyrie Irving was out dealing with his shoulder bursitis (that’s what it was, no matter how the Nets try to spin it).
Irving’s back, the Nets have gone 1-2 with him, and already he sounds like, well, Kyrie Irving.
After Wednesday’s loss to Philadelphia — where the Sixers, not Irving, took over the fourth quarter (31-16) — Irving did not exactly give the Saint Crispin’s Day speech to fire up the troops for battle. Here’s the full quote, via Tim Bontemps of ESPN:
“I mean, it’s transparent. It’s out there. It’s glaring, in terms of the pieces that we need in order to be at that next level,” Irving said… “I’m going to continue to reiterate it. We’re going to do the best with the guys that we have in our locker room now, and we’ll worry about all the other stuff, in terms of moving pieces and everything else, as an organization down the line in the summer.
“It’s just something that we signed up for. We knew what we were coming into at the beginning of this season. Guys were going down left and right. [Garrett Temple] is out, [DeAndre Jordan] just got hurt tonight, Wilson [Chandler] is coming back. We’ve got complimentary young guys as well that have done a great job the last three years.
“Collectively, I feel like we have great pieces, but it’s pretty glaring we need one more piece or two more pieces that will compliment myself, [Kevin Durant], DJ, GT, Spence [Dinwiddie], Caris [LeVert], and we’ll see how that evolves.”
Irving was 6-of-21 shooting against the Sixers and 1-of-7 in the fourth quarter, looking like a guy with some tired legs playing his first back-to-back since his return. He sounded frustrated and spoke his mind. This is what Irving does, but it opens him up to pushback, such as this from NBC’s own Tom Haberstroh.
BRK with Kyrie this season: 5-9 (.357) BRK w/o Kyrie this season: 13-13 (.500)
BOS with Kyrie last season: 37-30 (.552) BOS w/o Kyrie last season: 12-3 (.800)
Do the Nets need more “pieces” to compete with the Bucks at the top of the East?. Probably. But how is it fair to judge that — or call out the franchise like that — when Irving just returned from injury, Kevin Durant is likely out for the season, Caris LeVert also just back from injury, Garrett Temple out, and all the new faces still adjusting to playing next to each other. Irving knew what he signed up for, this season was always a placeholder until the Nets got healthy next season.
At the franchise’s lowest point, the Nets brought in Sean Marks as GM, hired Kenny Atkinson as coach, and built a Spursian “team first, lunchpail work ethic” squad — one that ground its way to the playoffs last season without “stars.” That same style and identity were behind the team that went 13-13 without Irving to get back in the playoff mix this season.
The Nets have an identity. With Irving now, and Durant over the summer, the Nets will add elite talent to that mix, but also two big egos, guys used to winning by doing things their way. It’s an interesting chemistry experiment, one that could end a number of different ways.
Already we see some chemistry reactions, and things could get interesting going into the summer.
Three Things to Know: This is the confident Markelle Fultz we’ve been waiting for
Every day in the NBA there is a lot to unpack, so every weekday morning throughout the season we will give you the three things you need to know from the last 24 hours in the NBA.
1) That’s the confident Markelle Fultz we’ve been waiting for, he has 21-point triple-double to lead Magic past Lakers. When Philadelphia threw in the towel on Markelle Fultz and the nerve issue that wrecked his jump shot, they did the former No. 1 pick a favor and sent him to Orlando. A favor because they got him out of the bright spotlight of Philadelphia — a big market and a team with big expectations — and to a franchise that has developed players, an out of the way place on the NBA map where he could play, make mistakes, and not have his every jumper over-analyzed.
Coach Steve Clifford has been bringing Fultz along slowly, building his confidence game-by-game, making him a starter, giving him rope, and not just yanking him after every mistake.
Wednesday night we saw how well that has worked — this is now a confident Fultz who will body up LeBron James, move him out of the way, and get a bucket.
Fultz had a triple-double — 21 points, 11 rebounds, 10 assists — and was the heart of Orlando’s upset win against the Anthony Davis-less Lakers on Wednesday, 119-118. That ended the Lakers’ nine-game win streak. It was Fultz’s best game of the season as he took over late and played fearlessly.
Fultz still has a ways to go to live up to the potential that made him a No. 1 pick — he was 0-of-4 in this game on shots outside the paint and is nowhere near a threat from three yet with his work-in-progress jumper — but he’s playing with confidence now. The Magic have a real player at the point.
Orlando also has a real player in Aaron Gordon, and he had a couple of monster dunks against the Lakers.
2) Kyrie Irving after Nets loss: “We need one more piece or two more pieces” to go with him and Kevin Durant. After missing 26 games Kyrie Irving is back and, well, be careful what you wish for Brooklyn.
The Nets got their star player back a few games ago, but after Wednesday’s loss to Philadelphia — where the Sixers had another gear and dominated the fourth quarter 31-16 — Irving did not exactly give the Saint Crispin’s Day speech to fire up the troops for battle:
Kyrie Irving was asked after tonight’s loss to Philly about this game against a top East opponent showing how much work the Nets still have to do in order to compete at the highest level while waiting for Kevin Durant to return. Here’s Irving’s answer: pic.twitter.com/NAqA4OvQk2
Irving was 6-of-21 shooting for the night and 1-of-7 in the fourth quarter, looking like a guy with some tired legs playing his first back-to-back since his return. He sounded frustrated and spoke his mind.
Do the Nets need more “pieces” to compete with the Bucks at the top of the East? Maybe. Probably. But it’s tough to judge with Irving just returned from injury, Kevin Durant likely out for the season, Caris LeVert also just back from injury, Garrett Temple out, and all the new faces still adjusting to playing next to each other. This season was always a placeholder until the Nets got healthy next season. Maybe Brooklyn can add some quality role players over the summer, but it feels early to call out the organization like that.
The Nets brought in Sean Marks as GM, hired Kenny Atkinson as coach, and built a Spursian “team first, lunchpail work ethic” squad that ground its way to the playoffs last season without “stars,” then went 13-13 without Irving (and Durant) to get back in the playoff mix this season. The Nets have an identity. With Irving now, and Durant over the summer, the Nets will add elite talent but big egos to that mix, guys used to winning by doing things their way. It’s an interesting chemistry experiment, one where we already seem to be getting a reaction.
3) Nuggets star point guard Jamal Murray leaves game with a sprained ankle, he’s going to miss some time. This is a blow to a Nuggets team sitting second in the West — their second-best player is going to miss some time.
Jamal Murray pushed out to contest a three-pointer by Terry Rozier and appeared to land on Rozier’s foot. You can see Murray’s ankle roll in the video. He instantly grabbed at it, and he was eventually helped off the floor by teammates.
This quote from Nuggets coach Mike Malone postgame did not sound positive.
Here is Michael Malone’s full quote about Jamal Murray’s left ankle injury.
"Obviously he has had an issue with ankle injuries. I just looked at it and it is rather large which is kind of scary."
Murray is averaging 17.6 points and 4.6 assists a game for Denver. Expect to see Monte Morris get some more run with Murray out, but this is a setback for a Nuggets team in the middle of a tight race in the West.
DENVER (AP) — Denver Nuggets point guard Jamal Murray was ruled out for the rest of the game against the Charlotte Hornets after leaving late in the first half after rolling his left ankle.
Murray tried to contest a 3-point shot by Terry Rozier on Wednesday night and appeared to land on Rozier’s foot. Murray instantly grabbed at his ankle as play was stopped. He was helped off the floor by teammates and then placed in a wheelchair once he left the court.
Here is Michael Malone’s full quote about Jamal Murray’s left ankle injury.
"Obviously he has had an issue with ankle injuries. I just looked at it and it is rather large which is kind of scary."
PHILADELPHIA (AP) —Tobias Harris scored 34 points, including two big baskets in the final two minutes that proved to be the difference, as the Philadelphia 76ers beat the Brooklyn Nets 117-106 on Wednesday night.
Ben Simmons had 20 points and 11 assists for the 76ers, who improved to 19-2 at home.
On the road, the 76ers are 7-14 and have lost six straight games – a slide that has caused them to fall to the sixth spot in the Eastern Conference standings.
Meanwhile, Brooklyn has lost nine of its last 11 overall and six straight away from home. The Nets were led by Spencer Dinwiddie‘s 26 points and eight assists. Jarret Allen had 17 points
Neither side was able to gain complete control of the game, with the largest lead being a seven-point Brooklyn advantage late in the first half.
Harris, however, gave the Sixers offensive life in the second half, scoring 24 points. With the score 106-104 with two minutes to play, Harris hit a leaning 3-pointer that rattled in just as the shot clock ran out.