Denver’s Jamal Murray leaves game with ankle injury, X-rays negative

DENVER (AP) — Denver Nuggets point guard Jamal Murray was ruled out for the rest of the game against the Charlotte Hornets after leaving late in the first half after rolling his left ankle.
Murray tried to contest a 3-point shot by Terry Rozier on Wednesday night and appeared to land on Rozier’s foot. Murray instantly grabbed at his ankle as play was stopped. He was helped off the floor by teammates and then placed in a wheelchair once he left the court.
Here is Michael Malone’s full quote about Jamal Murray’s left ankle injury.
"Obviously he has had an issue with ankle injuries. I just looked at it and it is rather large which is kind of scary."
Murray had five points and one assist against the Hornets before leaving. While no grade of sprain or timeline was given, it sounds as if Murray is going to miss some time.
He was also dealing with a sore back. Murray is averaging 17.9 points a game this season.
The short-handed Nuggets were already without Gary Harris (groin) and Paul Millsap (bruised knee).
Reserve Monte Morris figured to get more time with the first unit in Murray’s absence.