Watch Giannis Antetokounmpo score 37 points in 21 minutes, Bucks top Knicks

Associated PressJan 15, 2020, 2:05 AM EST
MILWAUKEE (AP) — Giannis Antetokounmpo needed only 21 minutes on the court to do plenty of damage, scoring 37 points and leading the Milwaukee Bucks to a 128-102 rout of the New York Knicks on Tuesday night.

Antetokounmpo did not play in the fourth quarter after the Bucks built a 32-point lead entering the final period on the way to sweeping the three-game season series with the Knicks.

Khris Middleton added 17 points and Ersan Ilyasova had 14 points and seven rebounds for Milwaukee, which led by as many as 35 and improved its record to an NBA-best 36-6.

Julius Randle had 25 points and 15 rebounds to pace the Knicks (11-30), and rookie R.J. Barrett added 22 points. Bobby Portis had 20 off the bench.

Antetokounmpo scored on a nifty drive and followed with a 3-pointer as part of a 10-0 run that gave the Bucks a 39-23 advantage early in the second quarter.

Milwaukee outscored New York 36-17 in the period to grab a 65-40 halftime lead. Antetokounmpo finished the half with 20 points and eight rebounds.

Milwaukee extended the margin in the third quarter as Antetokounmpo had 17 points, including nine straight during one stretch. The Bucks converted a five-point play when Knicks guard Elfrid Payton received two technical fouls and was ejected with 6:58 left in the quarter.

Middleton sank the two technical free throws and Antetokounmpo hit all three foul shots after being fouled on a 3-point attempt.

 

Watch Trae Young take over fourth, score 21 of his 36, to secure Hawks win vs. Suns

Associated PressJan 14, 2020, 11:25 PM EST
ATLANTA (AP) — Trae Young scored 21 of his 36 points in the fourth quarter and the Atlanta Hawks pulled away late to beat the Phoenix Suns 123-110 on Tuesday night.

Young had only 15 points before more than doubling his total in the final period for his 20th game with at least 30 points this season.

Young got help from his backcourt partner. Kevin Huerter scored 23 points and set career highs with 15 rebounds and eight assists. John Collins added 22 points and 10 rebounds for the Hawks, who snapped a four-game losing streak.

Devin Booker led the Suns with 39 points before he was ejected for his second technical foul with less than two minutes remaining following his jam.

Deandre Ayton had 20 points and 10 rebounds.

Led by Young, the Hawks pulled away in the final period after briefly losing their lead in the third. Young’s 3-pointer gave Atlanta a 95-92 lead it did not relinquish.

Each team made lineup adjustments.

Suns guard Ricky Rubio did not accompany the team to Atlanta for personal reasons.

The Hawks had few options inside as centers Alex Len (lower back pain) and Bruno Fernando did not play. Atlanta was boosted by Young’s return after missing one game with a sore left hamstring.

Atlanta coach Lloyd Pierce said before the game his biggest concern was having Collins and Damian Jones get into foul trouble as the team’s primary available inside players. Collins finished with five fouls. Jones, who had 11 points, had three fouls.

After leading 56-51 at halftime, Atlanta opened the second half with a 12-4 run. Collins sank a 3-pointer for a 68-55 lead. The Hawks stretched the lead to 75-61 on another 3 from Collins.

Phoenix rallied late in the third to take its first lead of the second half, 81-80, on Cameron Johnson‘s three-point play. Collins’ late basket gave Atlanta an 84-83 advantage entering the final period.

The Suns used strong defense to take the lead in the final period. Johnson’s steal set up Mikal Bridges‘ basket for an 87-86 lead. Kelly Oubre‘s block of Huerter’s shot set up a jam by Bridges to stretch the lead to three.

Booker had a strong recovery from a poor shooting effort in Sunday’s win over Charlotte, when he went only 3 of 12 from the field for 12 points.

Ja Morant puts on first half show against James Harden, Rockets

Joe Murphy/NBAE via Getty Images
By Kurt HelinJan 14, 2020, 9:30 PM EST
It was the full James Harden experience in the first half in Memphis, 26 points on 18 shots.

However, it was the Ja Morant show.

The Memphis rookie had 13 points, six assists, and stole the show from Harden in the first half.

 

It’s not just the highlight plays, it’s the smart plays. In the first half, if Harden switched on to him, Morant backed up, asked for a clear-out, and treated Harden like The Beard has treated so many bigs over the years.

The Grizzlies have won five in a row (moving into the eighth seed in the West) and led this game by six at the half (Houston is without Russell Westbrook for the night). Whether Memphis wins the game or not, Morant is winning fans with every game.

Knicks fan who hit halfcourt shot to win $1,000 of scratchers says he netted $500

Knicks
Nathaniel S. Butler/NBAE via Getty Images
By Dan FeldmanJan 14, 2020, 8:30 PM EST
A Lakers fan just made a half-court shot and won $100,000.

A Knicks fan just made a half-court shot and won $1,000. Of scratch-off lottery tickets.

Anthony Peterson, via Rob Perez of The Action Network:

RP: What was your reaction when you found out the prize was $1,000 worth of lottery scratchers?

AP: Well, when they said scratch-offs I instantly got a headache because I was going to have to scratch them all off. I thought about who I could hire to do it for me, but then figured they might want some of the money, so I negated that idea. I was sort of like, “What the f*ck man? Some dude just won $100,000 doing the same [s—] in L.A. and I get some bum ass lottery tickets.” Still a blessing though.

RP: How much did you end up winning?

AP: $500

RP: Do you feel like you have carpal tunnel in your wrist after you were done?

AP: Hahahaha. Yes. I had to scratch in shifts because my wrists were throbbing and I had card dust all over my hands and home.

While the Knicks are practicing in the suburbs, the Nets have tried to position themselves as the cool team representing the city.

But giving a fan scratchers as a prize? That’s SO New York.

 

Serbia reportedly hires Nuggets’ coach Mike Malone as consultant for Tokyo Olympics

Steve Dykes/Getty Images
By Kurt HelinJan 14, 2020, 7:35 PM EST
Serbia finished a disappointing fifth in the FIBA World Cup in China last summer (which means they need to go through a qualifying tournament for the 2020 Olympics). That despite having arguably the best player in the tournament in Nikola Jokic and the leading scorer in the tournament (in total points) in Bogdan Bogdanovic.

After that, coach Aleksandar Djordjevic stepped down, and former Suns’ head coach, now Kings’ assistant coach, Igor Kokoskov was hired to replace him. Now Kokoskov will have Nuggets coach Mike Malone working with him. Via Mark Stein of the New York Times:

The hiring has since been confirmed by sources in Europe.

This seems a smart hire on a couple of levels. First, Malone knows Jokic’s game as well as anyone, which includes how to keep him motivated and focused. Denver uses Jokic as the fulcrum of the offense and we should expect Serbia to do more of that.

Malone, and Kokoskov, also will bring more of an NBA style to Serbia. They need that. At the World Cup, Djordjevic treated the Serbian team like a European-league team — those teams don’t have the elite, standout talents of an NBA team (players such as Jokic), so they focus on balanced scoring and spread out the minutes. Jokic was not used as the fulcrum of the offense but an interchangeable part.

Look at the international teams that thrived at the World Cup — Spain, France, Australia — and they played more of an NBA style with a heavy reliance on their best players. Talent still wins out in basketball and Serbia took the ball out of their star’s hands in China.

Don’t expect the same thing this summer.

Serbia will go to Tokyo as one of the second-tier favorites (a stacked USA team will be the clear favorites), along with France and Spain. Serbia should be thinking medal podium in Tokyo, and adding Malone to the staff will help with that.