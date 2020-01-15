Klay Thompson “would love to get out there” but says no timetable for return

“I don’t know what’s going to come this season; I would love to get out there,” he said at halftime of the Warriors’ game against the Dallas Mavericks at Chase Center…
“It’s a tough part of the season,” he said. “It’s very rare for me not to be grinding through with them. But I’m trying to make sure this type of injury never happens to me again. So, I’ll be very patient because I want to play at a high level until I’m in my late-30s.”
Thompson said his rehab is going “great” and he’s getting on the court and getting up shots daily. However, it’s the Warriors doctors who make the call — Thompson will be reevaluated next month — and Golden State is going to err on the side of caution because the club is thinking about winning next season, not this one.
Thompson will be in the spotlight again this weekend when Washington State retires his jersey. Thompson has had more NBA success than any other player in Cougar history (James Donaldson and Craig Ehlo had good careers, but not Thompson good).
1) Ja Morant goes right at James Harden, wins the night. For much of Tuesday night, Ja Morant was treating James Harden like the Beard has treated so many helpless big men over the past few years: When Harden got switched onto Morant the rookie would step back, call for a clear out, then embarrass the defender who could not keep up with him.
“The doubters said I couldn’t shoot, I’m proving them wrong,” Morant said in his walk-off interview after his 26-point, eight assist night that sparked Memphis to a 121-110 win over the Rockets.
If Harden was one of those doubters, he is no longer.
Morant is running away with the Rookie of the Year award that his former AAU teammate in South Carolina Zion Williamson was expected to run away with. Morant is out of Zion’s shadow and has become must-watch television in his own right every time he steps on the court with his amazing passing and fluid athleticism.
“I think the most impressive thing with him is he just gets better, steadily. Game after game, month after month…” Grizzlies coach Taylor Jenkins said recently of his young star. The assist totals, his paint finishing, but also now he’s starting to shoot the three-ball better. As a three-point shooter, he’s shooting with more confidence, he’s getting back defensively. He’s a kid who gets better every single day.”
Harden still had 41 on the night but on 13-of-37 shooting. Russell Westbrook sat out for rest (he has done that on half of back-to-backs all season, and the Rockets host Portland tonight).
2) The Utah Jazz winning streak reaches 10 with a win in Brooklyn. Last summer, the Jazz made adding offense the priority — no more “great defense and hope Donovan Mitchell is enough” in the playoffs, the Jazz wanted more guys who could go get buckets.
Utah is on a 10-game winning streak — after knocking off the Nets in Brooklyn Tuesday night 118-107 — and it’s the offense that is driving the streak. In its last 10 games, the Jazz have an offensive rating of 122, best in the NBA over that stretch. The defense has been just average over that same stretch (and fallen to eighth in the league for the season), but it hasn’t mattered because the Jazz offense is on a roll. Utah has won 15-of-16 because of that improved offense.
Joe Ingles has thrived once forced back into a starter’s role (because Mike Conley is out with a hamstring issue), and he led the Jazz with 27 points on Tuesday. Bojan Bogdanovic has been impressive of late, having found a comfort level within the offense. Mitchell remains Utah’s go-to scorer and has averaged 21.4 points per game over the last 10.
Before anyone wants to argue “Utah can hang with the Lakers/Clippers,” there are caveats. Only one of those last 10 wins came against a team with a winning record (the Clippers). Utah’s defense needs to get back to locking teams down again. Finally, Mike Conley is going to return, and the Jazz need to find a way to integrate him into the offense. Come the playoffs — and especially the second round and beyond — teams are going to take away the pet plays and easy buckets the Jazz get from their system and it’s going to come down to individual shot creators. Mitchell can do that, but he needs help (as last year’s playoffs showed). Bogdanovic can pitch in, but that will be why Utah needs Conley and his pick-and-roll skills.
For now though, the Jazz have won 10 in a row and look like a potential threat in the West. Which is what the Utah front office wanted when it made all those summer moves.
3) Kawhi Leonard dominates, scores 43 points in fewer than 30 minutes on the court. When this Kawhi Leonard shows up, there’s nothing anyone can do — especially anyone on this Cavaliers roster.
Leonard got inside and shot 5-of-7 in the paint, hit 6-of-10 from three, dominated on defense, and put up 43 points in 28:44 of court time. Check out his shot chart.
Or, just watch the ridiculous highlights.
Consider this just a mid-season reminder that Leonard can take over a game as well as anyone in the league right now. When this Leonard shows up in the playoffs — with Paul George next to him — the Clippers become a very difficult team to beat.
MILWAUKEE (AP) —Giannis Antetokounmpo needed only 21 minutes on the court to do plenty of damage, scoring 37 points and leading the Milwaukee Bucks to a 128-102 rout of the New York Knicks on Tuesday night.
Antetokounmpo did not play in the fourth quarter after the Bucks built a 32-point lead entering the final period on the way to sweeping the three-game season series with the Knicks.
Antetokounmpo scored on a nifty drive and followed with a 3-pointer as part of a 10-0 run that gave the Bucks a 39-23 advantage early in the second quarter.
Milwaukee outscored New York 36-17 in the period to grab a 65-40 halftime lead. Antetokounmpo finished the half with 20 points and eight rebounds.
Milwaukee extended the margin in the third quarter as Antetokounmpo had 17 points, including nine straight during one stretch. The Bucks converted a five-point play when Knicks guard Elfrid Payton received two technical fouls and was ejected with 6:58 left in the quarter.
Middleton sank the two technical free throws and Antetokounmpo hit all three foul shots after being fouled on a 3-point attempt.
ATLANTA (AP) —Trae Young scored 21 of his 36 points in the fourth quarter and the Atlanta Hawks pulled away late to beat the Phoenix Suns 123-110 on Tuesday night.
Young had only 15 points before more than doubling his total in the final period for his 20th game with at least 30 points this season.
Young got help from his backcourt partner. Kevin Huerter scored 23 points and set career highs with 15 rebounds and eight assists. John Collins added 22 points and 10 rebounds for the Hawks, who snapped a four-game losing streak.
Devin Booker led the Suns with 39 points before he was ejected for his second technical foul with less than two minutes remaining following his jam.
Led by Young, the Hawks pulled away in the final period after briefly losing their lead in the third. Young’s 3-pointer gave Atlanta a 95-92 lead it did not relinquish.
Each team made lineup adjustments.
Suns guard Ricky Rubio did not accompany the team to Atlanta for personal reasons.
The Hawks had few options inside as centers Alex Len (lower back pain) and Bruno Fernando did not play. Atlanta was boosted by Young’s return after missing one game with a sore left hamstring.
Atlanta coach Lloyd Pierce said before the game his biggest concern was having Collins and Damian Jones get into foul trouble as the team’s primary available inside players. Collins finished with five fouls. Jones, who had 11 points, had three fouls.
After leading 56-51 at halftime, Atlanta opened the second half with a 12-4 run. Collins sank a 3-pointer for a 68-55 lead. The Hawks stretched the lead to 75-61 on another 3 from Collins.
Phoenix rallied late in the third to take its first lead of the second half, 81-80, on Cameron Johnson‘s three-point play. Collins’ late basket gave Atlanta an 84-83 advantage entering the final period.
The Suns used strong defense to take the lead in the final period. Johnson’s steal set up Mikal Bridges‘ basket for an 87-86 lead. Kelly Oubre‘s block of Huerter’s shot set up a jam by Bridges to stretch the lead to three.
Booker had a strong recovery from a poor shooting effort in Sunday’s win over Charlotte, when he went only 3 of 12 from the field for 12 points.
Ja Morant puts on first half show against James Harden, Rockets
It’s not just the highlight plays, it’s the smart plays. In the first half, if Harden switched on to him, Morant backed up, asked for a clear-out, and treated Harden like The Beard has treated so many bigs over the years.
Watch the awareness from Ja Morant here in P&R. Rockets bringing Capela up a little higher on the floor. Two on the ball, Harden rotates to take away the roll. Engages the defense, reads it and fires a skip to the corner for an open 3. pic.twitter.com/n3Iwi7OYyA
The Grizzlies have won five in a row (moving into the eighth seed in the West) and led this game by six at the half (Houston is without Russell Westbrook for the night). Whether Memphis wins the game or not, Morant is winning fans with every game.