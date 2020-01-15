Devin Booker dunks, stares at DeAndre’ Bembry, gets ejected (video)

Hawks wing DeAndre’ Bembry got a weak taunting ejection earlier this season.
What goes around comes around.
Devin Booker drove past Bembry, dunked, turned himself around on the rim and stared at Bembry late in the Hawks’ win over the Suns’ last night. Booker received a technical foul. Because he and Bembry had double techs earlier in the game, Booker got ejected.
Atlanta had the game nearly sealed by that point, so this won’t cause too much outrage. But it seems the NBA is cracking down on taunting. That’s not fun. And it’s only a matter of time until the enforcement costs a team a key player like Booker while a game is still competitive. That’ll be even less fun.
Anyone who can drive and dunk like Booker did on this play should get some leeway to enjoy it.
Zion Williamson won’t debut tonight, as rumored.
But the No. 1 pick will play for the Pelicans soon.
Will Guillory of The Athletic:
As a high-flying athletic marvel coming off one of the most productive college seasons of all-time, Williamson carries considerable hype. Anticipation for his debut, already strong, will only intensify as next Wednesday approaches.
It’s probably too late for Williamson and New Orleans to achieve their main goals this season. Ja Morant has a huge lead for Rookie of the Year. The Pelicans (15-26) are four games and six teams from playoff position.
But there’s at least a chance New Orleans can surge into the No. 8 seed. Several Pelicans have been hurt and could return soon. Williamson will provide the biggest spark, but plenty of reinforcements could be on the way.
It’s also important for New Orleans to assess how its talent fits together, particularly with the distinctively skilled Williamson. The Pelicans must determine how to build around him long-term.
And if nothing else, it’ll just be fun just to see Williamson playing again.
Raptors global brand ambassador – his official title – Drake took center stage as Kawhi Leonard led Toronto to the 2019 NBA championship.
You know what happened next. Leonard became the first superstar to leave the defending champion for another team. He pushed the Clippers to trade for Paul George then also signed with them. It was a stunningly ambitious plan.
A plan partially orchestrated at Drake’s house.
Ramona Shelburne of ESPN:
There were countless text messages and phone calls and then two in-person meetings at Drake’s house in Hidden Hills, California. (Drake had befriended Leonard during his season in Toronto and let Leonard — who lives in San Diego — stay there when he was in Los Angeles for free-agent meetings.)
Drake didn’t deliver Leonard and George to the Clippers. The players communicated far more than those two sit-downs at Drake’s house. They even reportedly met in person elsewhere.
But I wonder whether Drake regrets playing even a small role in Leonard leaving Toronto.
Ultimately, I doubt it. Drake is a Raptors fan. Even more so, Drake prioritizes fame and friendship. That’s why he was having fun with the Warriors during the NBA Finals. Hosting Leonard and George furthers Drake’s main concerns.
The Nets will have plenty of opportunity to add to their payroll next summer.
They could re-sign Joe Harris. They could use the mid-level exception. They could make a trade.
But even if they do none of those things and simply keep their 12 players with guaranteed salaries and fills their roster with minimum players, the Nets would project to pay the luxury tax. For many teams, this situation would call for cost-cutting.
Apparently not Brooklyn.
Nets general manager Sean Marks, via Malika Andrews of ESPN:
“We’re going to be a tax team,” Marks says. “We are married to that. There’s a limited amount of times and ways you can continue to add to your team. You better do it now. You’re gearing up for a run.”
Good for Nets owner Joseph Tsai. By spending more, he’ll give his team a better chance to win.
Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving took a chance on Brooklyn. This probably has something to do with it. Star players have grown more comfortable using their leverage, including joining teams committed to spending big. Durant and Irving are held to max salaries. Though there are rules to limit how quickly the Nets can add payroll, there’s no hard cap on their total player salaries.
This is also good news for Harris, a sharpshooter who could fetch a lucrative contract in free agency this summer. Getting that deal in Brooklyn is now in play. Even if they don’t re-sign him, the Nets talking like they might will also push other teams to bid more.
Klay Thompson emphasized two things we already knew — but probably could use a reminder about — when he spoke to the media Tuesday night.
First, he desperately wants to get back on the court again following an ACL tear suffered in last season’s NBA Finals.
Second, he doesn’t know when that is going to happen, or whether it will happen this season. Via Monte Poole of NBC Sports Bay Area:
“I don’t know what’s going to come this season; I would love to get out there,” he said at halftime of the Warriors’ game against the Dallas Mavericks at Chase Center…
“It’s a tough part of the season,” he said. “It’s very rare for me not to be grinding through with them. But I’m trying to make sure this type of injury never happens to me again. So, I’ll be very patient because I want to play at a high level until I’m in my late-30s.”
Thompson said his rehab is going “great” and he’s getting on the court and getting up shots daily. However, it’s the Warriors doctors who make the call — Thompson will be reevaluated next month — and Golden State is going to err on the side of caution because the club is thinking about winning next season, not this one.
Thompson will be in the spotlight again this weekend when Washington State retires his jersey. Thompson has had more NBA success than any other player in Cougar history (James Donaldson and Craig Ehlo had good careers, but not Thompson good).