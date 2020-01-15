Back home, Philadelphia wins again, beats Brooklyn behind 34 from Tobias Harris

Associated PressJan 15, 2020, 11:05 PM EST
PHILADELPHIA — Tobias Harris scored 34 points, including two big baskets in the final two minutes that proved to be the difference, as the Philadelphia 76ers beat the Brooklyn Nets 117-106 on Wednesday night.

Ben Simmons had 20 points and 11 assists for the 76ers, who improved to 19-2 at home.

On the road, the 76ers are 7-14 and have lost six straight games – a slide that has caused them to fall to the sixth spot in the Eastern Conference standings.

Meanwhile, Brooklyn has lost nine of its last 11 overall and six straight away from home. The Nets were led by Spencer Dinwiddie‘s 26 points and eight assists. Jarret Allen had 17 points

Neither side was able to gain complete control of the game, with the largest lead being a seven-point Brooklyn advantage late in the first half.

Harris, however, gave the Sixers offensive life in the second half, scoring 24 points. With the score 106-104 with two minutes to play, Harris hit a leaning 3-pointer that rattled in just as the shot clock ran out.

Josh Richardson had 15 points and Furkan Korkmaz added 15 off the bench. Al Horford had 14 points and eight rebounds for the Sixers.

Trae Young says it’s too early to judge who won/lost Luka Doncic draft night trade

Scott Cunningham/NBAE via Getty Images
By Kurt HelinJan 15, 2020, 9:30 PM EST
Luka Doncic is already a star, a guy in the MVP discussion, and the cornerstone of the Mavericks franchise in just his second season. All that at age 20. It follows from what he did for Real Madrid in Europe, where he was the EuroLeague MVP at 19.

That has fans of the Suns (Deandre Ayton), Kings (Marvin Bagley III), and the Hawks — who traded Doncic to get Trae Young and another first-round pick — looking back at the 2018 NBA Draft and asking, “how did we miss on Doncic, exactly?”

Young has racked up impressive numbers this season — scoring 29.1 points and dishing out 8.5 assists per game, and he leads East guards in the All-Star fan voting — but the Hawks are a dreadful 9-32 and dead last in the East. Meanwhile, Doncic and the Mavericks are 25-15 in the West, and Doncic is helping his team win games.

Young said the Hawks and Mavericks were teams in different places and its not fair to compare them or judge the trade yet. Via Michael Scotto of Bleacher Report:

“[Doncic’s] on a team, and they’ve got more veterans and is a team that’s more looking to win now,” Young told Bleacher Report. “We’re more of a team that wants to win now, but we’re focusing more on developing, and we’re one of the youngest teams in the league. It’s just two totally different situations, so it’s just hard to really judge who won or lost [the trade] right now. I don’t really pay too much attention to it. I just try and focus on my team and how I can help my team. Maybe down the road at the end of our careers, I think that can be a topic of discussion, but right now, I don’t pay too much attention to it.”

Young is right. The Hawks are young and building with himself, John Collins, Cam Reddish, De'Andre Hunter, Kevin Huerter, and the rest of a young core. Dallas is a roster better positioned to win right now.

That said, Doncic has looked more like the complete player and more like a guy who can lead a team to contention — he’s doing a lot of that in his second season. Doncic’s not a great defender but he’s better than Young, who is part of the defensive problem in Atlanta.

It’s too early to say Atlanta made a mistake in the 2018 draft — and is it really much of a mistake to get Young? — but they seem to be among the teams that misjudged Doncic’s ceiling. They may come to regret that for the next decade.

Hawks’ Chandler Parsons suffers concussion, whiplash in auto accident

Scott Cunningham/NBAE via Getty Images
By Kurt HelinJan 15, 2020, 8:06 PM EST
Chandler Parsons, who remains on the Atlanta Hawks roster but has played just 54 minutes this season, will now miss more time due to injuries suffered in a car crash on Wednesday, the team announced.

Parsons, 31, was involved in an automobile accident after leaving practice on Wednesday, according to the team. He suffered whiplash and a concussion, and now has been placed in the league’s concussion protocol and will not join the team on its road trip to San Antonio Friday.

Parsons is in the final season of a four-year, $94 million contract he signed with the Grizzlies in the overspending summer of 2016. Injuries have sidelined him through much of that contract, he has never played in more than 36 games in a season since signing it.

Paul George talks about coming back to Los Angeles to be close to his mother

AP Photo/Kelvin Kuo
By Kurt HelinJan 15, 2020, 7:07 PM EST
Fans — and too often, we in the media — tend to treat player movement like fantasy basketball. We only think about what it means on the court, we grade the trade as a basketball move only and how it impacts a team’s salary cap.

We ignore the human side: Families having to pick up and move in an instant, children changing schools, lives interrupted.

Paul George talked with Ramona Shelburne of ESPN about the human side of his decision to force a trade to the Clippers. Yes, there is a basketball side, but there was also a very personal side.

“[People] think it was a basketball move,” George says. “And for a lot of reasons, it was a basketball move. But that’s not where it comes from.

“It was a lot deeper than me coming here for basketball reasons.”

George talked about being closer to his mother, who lives in Southern California, and has worked to recover from a stroke she had when George was just 6. Despite the challenges, she went to every one of his high school and most of his college games in Fresno, but that became difficult when he was drafted into the NBA and played in Indianapolis and then Oklahoma City.

“My mom doesn’t complain,” George says. “But having conversations with her, it’s hard for her to get on planes and travel.

“For me to be able to come to her and make it a lot easier for the travel on her and my dad, that was one of the biggest reasons I wanted to come back and play at home.”

Take the time to read the entire story, it’s worth it.

If the Clippers had still been Donald Sterling bad, this would have been a different story for George, he didn’t come home just to be home. The basketball matters. George wants to win and knew teaming up with Kawhi Leonard would get him close to a ring (if not all the way there).

But think about the big decisions in your life, it’s almost never just one factor that goes into the decision, it’s a thousand different things coming together. That’s how it is for NBA free agents, too. George had motivation to go home. As did Leonard.

This makes it less likely they bolt the Clippers in the summer of 2021, but that’s a basketball discussion to be discussed another time.

Stephen Curry, laughing Giannis Antetokounmpo not keeping stories straight about post-game chat

Stephen Curry and Giannis Antetokounmpo
Noah Graham/NBAE via Getty Images
By Dan FeldmanJan 15, 2020, 5:25 PM EST
After the Warriors beat the Bucks last week, Stephen Curry appeared to tell Giannis Antetokounmpo: “Let’s do it. Come on, man.”

NBC Sports Bay Area:

Speculation swirled about Curry recruiting Antetokounmpo to Golden State.

Curry’s story? He was talking to Antetokounmpo about a video game, “PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds.”

Antetokounmpo, via Sam Amick of The Athletic:

“Yeah, yeah, but it wasn’t (PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds), it was, uh, it was (NBA) 2k,” he says with a laugh about their conversation before flashing a pair of air-quote hand gestures for good measure. “Nah, I’m joking.”

Antetokounmpo is clearly having fun with this.

Was he nodding to the fact that few believe Curry’s story at face value? Antetokounmpo could just be toying with/poking fun at everyone who reads deeply into an overheard snippet of a conversation.

Is Antetokounmpo just trying to throw more disinformation onto the fire? With enough alternative facts swirling, the true story – perhaps Curry truly getting caught recruiting – gets lost in the mix with all the other theories.

Here’s what I know: Antetokounmpo can become an unrestricted free agent in 2021. The Warriors are interested.

Beyond that, there’s a lot of noise to decipher.