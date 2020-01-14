Tyronn Lue
Tyronn Lue wishes he were still coaching Cavaliers: Championship ‘should buy you a little time’

By Dan FeldmanJan 14, 2020, 5:39 PM EST
Tyronn Lue is a Clippers assistant coach. He could be Lakers head coach.

But neither is the job he really wanted to hold right now.

The Cavaliers fired Lue in 2016 despite his incredible record. Cleveland won 61% of its regular-season games and 67% of its playoff games – including the 2016 NBA championship – under Lue’s watch. Lue also guided the Cavs back to the 2017 and 2018 NBA Finals.

Joe Vardon of The Athletic:

Lue, in his first interview since his dismissal, told The Athletic he still wishes he were in Cleveland, still coaching a franchise that he helped win its first and only NBA title, in 2016.

“Yeah, I do,” Lue said, after a full 12-second pause to consider the question. “What I tried to build there, I think the culture I tried to set … I thought we could do it together. Koby (Altman) being a young GM, me being a young coach, having young players. I won a championship there, so you have a chance and an opportunity to do something different, and you should have that leeway to be able to go through a couple challenging years. To win a championship and go to the (NBA) Finals should buy you a little time, you would think.”

“I don’t think it should’ve happened,” Lue said.

“You don’t see that very often where a coach goes to three straight finals and wins a championship, and gets fired (the season immediately after the third finals), six games into (the season). You probably have never seen it.”

Phil Jackson coached the Bulls to a three straight titles from 1996-98. Debate the semantics of whether he was fired, but Chicago definitely didn’t welcome him back.

Lue is right: Winning coaches – especially title-winning coaches – definitely usually get more benefit of the doubt. But most coaches don’t have LeBron James. LeBron warps expectations. For better or worse, the usual rules don’t apply.

The Cavaliers had real problems when they fired Lue. They looked extremely misaligned. Lue was saying corny things like the season being about “wins and lessons,” not wins and losses. With a record of zero wins and six lessons, Cleveland was brimming with frustration.

Lue wasn’t the main problem. The players just weren’t good enough. But it’s not as if Lue were doing a good job guiding the team through its transition.

The Cavs haven’t improved much since firing Lue. They remain one of the NBA’s worst teams. They’ve experienced plenty of turmoil, and not all of it relates to new coach John Beilein. This is the natural consequence of sustained losing. It’s no fun, and it would have continued with or without Lue.

I believe Lue believes what he said. But I do wonder how he’d feel if he had to live through more losing in Cleveland. This could be a case of thinking the grass is greener on the other side when it’s really not.

Derrick Rose fined for throwing a pen – a pen! – into stands (video)

By Dan FeldmanJan 14, 2020, 4:31 PM EST
The NBA has fined players for throwing a ball, headband, mouthpiece, shoe, water bottle and even seat cushion into the stands.

Derrick Rose found a new one.

NBA release:

Detroit Pistons guard Derrick Rose has been fined $25,000 for throwing a pen across the court and into the spectator stands, it was announced today by Kiki VanDeWeghe, Executive Vice President, Basketball Operations.

The incident occurred with 37.0 seconds remaining in overtime of the Pistons’ 117-110 loss to the New Orleans Pelicans on Jan. 13

Throwing the pen across the court was a very Bobby Knight-esque touch.

Kris Dunn, under cascade of bust talk and Bulls demotion, mounting strong defense

Kris Dunn
By Dan FeldmanJan 14, 2020, 3:14 PM EST
Kris Dunn‘s rookie year with the Timberwolves was glum.

Losing. Shaken confidence. Minutes on the wing rather than his preferred position of point guard.

But when I first talked to Dunn about that season, he spoke almost with a pride about the experience.

He persevered. He advanced. And now, he’s getting his opportunity.

It was late in the 2017-18 season. The Bulls had acquired Dunn from Minnesota in the Jimmy Butler trade the previous summer. Chicago was as desperate at point guard as Dunn was to play the position. The Bulls had been muddled at point guard ever since Derrick Rose got hurt. Jerian Grant, Rajon Rondo, Michael Carter-Williams and Cameron Payne each had turns as Chicago’s point guard du jour. As the extremely hyped No. 5 pick in the 2016 draft, Dunn looked more promising than any candidate yet.

But Dunn didn’t capitalize. He wasn’t good enough his first season with the Bulls and regressed last season. Chicago drafted Coby White and signed Tomas Satoransky at point guard last summer. Dunn said the Bulls didn’t even engage him in contract-extension talks.

Dunn looked like a bust who wouldn’t be long for Chicago.

Yet, Dunn is not only still there, he’s starting at small forward and making a real case for an All-Defensive team.

“When adversity hits,” Dunn said, “I don’t fold.”

Dunn surprisingly earned a rotation spot to begin the season. Then, when Otto Porter and Chandler Hutchison got hurt, Bulls coach Jim Boylen shocked even Dunn by tabbing him as the replacement starting small forward.

“I ain’t a three,” Dunn said. “But I can hold my own.

“I’m not afraid of a challenge or anything. Whatever the team needs from me, that’s what I try to do. If they say, ‘Kris, we need you at the four,’ f— it. As long as I’m on the court, I love to play the game of basketball. And I’m going to do what I’ve got to do.”

Dunn said he “absolutely” still envisions becoming an NBA point guard. He views his current role as merely a product of what his team happens to need.

“It doesn’t take away what I’m capable of,” Dunn said. “I’m not going to let anything or anyone paint a narrative for me. I know I’m a point guard.”

I’m more skeptical. Dunn is a clunky outside shooter (26% on 3-pointers this season, 31% career). That’s a huge demerit for a lead guard to overcome.

But point guards tend to develop later than other positions. Dunn can attack the basket, and he’s a solid playmaker. If his shooting comes around, he has a chance.

In the meantime, Dunn is playing lights-out defense.

Among guards defensively, Dunn ranks second in real plus-minus (behind Alex Caruso), first in PIPM and second in RAPTOR (behind Donte DiVincenzo). If he keeps this up, Dunn must be taken seriously for an All-Defensive team.

Though he’s nominally a small forward, Dunn often defends the opponent’s best perimeter scorer, usually a guard. Unlike the bigger Porter, Dunn can take that burden off Zach LaVine and Satoransky.

Dunn – who’s 6-foot-4 with a 6-foot-9 wingspan – has also thrived in Chicago’s aggressive and flowing defensive scheme. He has stolen the ball on 3.8% of opponents’ possessions, the highest steal percentage since Tony Allen.

Allen thrived in a different environment, though. Non-shooting defensive specialists have it harder than ever.

It seems telling, when listing Dunn’s offensive responsibilities, Boylen slipped in “defend at a high a level.”

Dunn’s defensive real plus-minus is +3.72. His offensive real plus-minus is 1.38. The difference between those marks – 5.10 – is one of the largest in the NBA. Nearly everyone else with a bigger spread between offensive and defensive real plus-minus are offensive-minded players.

Here are the players with the biggest differences between their offensive and defensive real plus-minus, the highest spread first. The right side of the bar marks the better rating. The left side of the bar marks the worse rating. Better offensive players are in black. Better defensive players are in red:

image

Dunn will be a free agent next summer. The Bulls can make him restricted by extending a qualifying offer – a standing one-year offer a team must tender to preserve matching rights.

The cost of Dunn’s qualifying offer will be $4,642,800 or $7,091,457, depending on his role the rest of the season.

He’d get the higher qualifying offer by starting 19 of Chicago’s remaining 41 games or averaging slightly more than 24 minutes per remaining Bulls game. Dunn is currently averaging 24.8 minutes per game.

Sometimes, restricted status can get a player a bigger contract. It forces other teams to go over the top with an offer sheet. See a couple of Dunn’s teammates, Porter and Lavine. But it seems unlikely any team would covet Dunn enough to make that type of push for him.

So, a higher qualifying offer could help Dunn in one of two ways. He’d get a larger fallback salary if no other contract emerges. Or the Bulls would be less likely to extend a qualifying offer in the first place, making him unrestricted and allowing him more freedom to find a team that’ll use him at point guard.

Dunn expects to return to the bench once Porter gets healthy. That timeline could determine Dunn’s qualifying offer, though it’s also quite possible Chicago wouldn’t extend even the smaller qualifying offer.

Either way, Dunn’s defense is earning him playing time that’s useful in developing his offense.

“I hold myself at a high standard, and I want to be really good player in this league,” Dunn said. “And I have the abilities to do it. It’s just on honing my craft.”

Dunn, who’s averaging 7.2 points per game, isn’t hijacking the offense in a last-grasp attempt to prove himself. He lets Chicago’s other guards handle the playmaking and pitches in where he can – primarily defense. He’s doing exactly what the Bulls need from him.

“The biggest thing about Kris Dunn is he has a spirit for the team and a spirit for doing the right things,” Boylen said. “When you have that, good things happen to you.”

T.J. McConnell tells Mike Scott: ‘You ain’t about this, your Redskins were good this year’ (video)

Redskins fan Mike Scott and T.J. McConnell
By Dan FeldmanJan 14, 2020, 1:48 PM EST
As we saw last fall, 76ers forward Mike Scott is a tough guy and Redskins fan.

That led to this fun interaction with Pacers guard T.J. McConnell, who previously played with Scott in Philadelphia.

FOX Sports Indiana:

McConnell to Scott:

You ain’t about this. Go back down there. Your Redskins were good this year.

For those of you who don’t follow the NFL, McConnell is being sarcastic. The Redskins were actually not good this year.

There’s definitely some Hawthorne effect, but this whole mic’d-up segment with McConnell is quite enjoyable.

Damian Lillard hits halfcourt shot in Trail Blazers’ three-point win (video)

By Dan FeldmanJan 14, 2020, 12:46 PM EST
Damian Lillard is the leader the Trail Blazers need.

Last night, that meant heaving a half-court shot to end the third quarter rather than holding the ball to protect his shooting percentage.

Lillard sunk the shot, and that made the difference in Portland’s 115-112 win over the Hornets.