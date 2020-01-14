Mavericks owner Mark Cuban


Mavericks win NBA Inclusion Leadership Award

By Dan FeldmanJan 14, 2020
In November 2018, Mark Cuban said the Mavericks sexual-harassment scandal was behind them.

The NBA apparently agrees.

NBA release:

NBA Inclusion Leadership Award: Dallas Mavericks

The Mavericks received the NBA Inclusion Leadership Award, which recognizes a team’s commitment to inclusion as a key business strategy.  The team instituted a comprehensive Diversity & Inclusion strategy that covers Customers, Reputation, Agenda for Women, Family, Talent and Suppliers (C.R.A.F.T.S.), and includes several innovative policies and initiatives.  These policies and initiatives include establishing four new employee resource groups; building a network of influencers to create awareness of their cultural theme nights, which generated 2.7 million impressions on social media; developing the Dallas Mavericks Advisory Council, a group of 24 influential and diverse business and community leaders; and strengthening their supplier diversity efforts to triple spend with minority, women and disadvantaged business enterprises.   Through their commitment, 50 percent of the Mavericks executives are now women and 47 percent are people of color.

I hope the Mavericks deserve this award. That’d mean their predatory work environment no longer exists.

But even if the Mavericks deserve this award for the last year, it’s still uncomfortable to see them winning only because they were forced into a massive overhaul of their operations by employees going public to shame the team for its toxic work environment. There was no deserving team that wasn’t just entrenched in scandal? We can recognize the Mavericks’ growth from rock bottom without rushing to give them an award for it.

The Mavericks also don’t deserve benefit of the doubt for fully repairing their culture. Their supposedly thorough investigative report didn’t name team photographer Danny Bollinger, who continued working for the team. Multiple women publicly accused him of sexual harassment. Only then did the Mavericks fire him.

But we’re supposed to trust they now have award-deserving inclusion?

Ja Morant puts on first half show against James Harden, Rockets


By Kurt HelinJan 14, 2020
It was the full James Harden experience in the first half in Memphis, 26 points on 18 shots.

However, it was the Ja Morant show.

The Memphis rookie had 13 points, six assists, and stole the show from Harden in the first half.

 

It’s not just the highlight plays, it’s the smart plays. In the first half, if Harden switched on to him, Morant backed up, asked for a clear-out, and treated Harden like The Beard has treated so many bigs over the years.

The Grizzlies have won five in a row (moving into the eighth seed in the West) and led this game by six at the half (Houston is without Russell Westbrook for the night). Whether Memphis wins the game or not, Morant is winning fans with every game.

Knicks fan who hit halfcourt shot to win $1,000 of scratchers says he netted $500

Knicks

By Dan FeldmanJan 14, 2020
A Lakers fan just made a half-court shot and won $100,000.

A Knicks fan just made a half-court shot and won $1,000. Of scratch-off lottery tickets.

Anthony Peterson, via Rob Perez of The Action Network:

RP: What was your reaction when you found out the prize was $1,000 worth of lottery scratchers?

AP: Well, when they said scratch-offs I instantly got a headache because I was going to have to scratch them all off. I thought about who I could hire to do it for me, but then figured they might want some of the money, so I negated that idea. I was sort of like, “What the f*ck man? Some dude just won $100,000 doing the same [s—] in L.A. and I get some bum ass lottery tickets.” Still a blessing though.

RP: How much did you end up winning?

AP: $500

RP: Do you feel like you have carpal tunnel in your wrist after you were done?

AP: Hahahaha. Yes. I had to scratch in shifts because my wrists were throbbing and I had card dust all over my hands and home.

While the Knicks are practicing in the suburbs, the Nets have tried to position themselves as the cool team representing the city.

But giving a fan scratchers as a prize? That’s SO New York.

 

Serbia reportedly hires Nuggets’ coach Mike Malone as consultant for Tokyo Olympics


By Kurt HelinJan 14, 2020
Serbia finished a disappointing fifth in the FIBA World Cup in China last summer (which means they need to go through a qualifying tournament for the 2020 Olympics). That despite having arguably the best player in the tournament in Nikola Jokic and the leading scorer in the tournament (in total points) in Bogdan Bogdanovic.

After that, coach Aleksandar Djordjevic stepped down, and former Suns’ head coach, now Kings’ assistant coach, Igor Kokoskov was hired to replace him. Now Kokoskov will have Nuggets coach Mike Malone working with him. Via Mark Stein of the New York Times:

The hiring has since been confirmed by sources in Europe.

This seems a smart hire on a couple of levels. First, Malone knows Jokic’s game as well as anyone, which includes how to keep him motivated and focused. Denver uses Jokic as the fulcrum of the offense and we should expect Serbia to do more of that.

Malone, and Kokoskov, also will bring more of an NBA style to Serbia. They need that. At the World Cup, Djordjevic treated the Serbian team like a European-league team — those teams don’t have the elite, standout talents of an NBA team (players such as Jokic), so they focus on balanced scoring and spread out the minutes. Jokic was not used as the fulcrum of the offense but an interchangeable part.

Look at the international teams that thrived at the World Cup — Spain, France, Australia — and they played more of an NBA style with a heavy reliance on their best players. Talent still wins out in basketball and Serbia took the ball out of their star’s hands in China.

Don’t expect the same thing this summer.

Serbia will go to Tokyo as one of the second-tier favorites (a stacked USA team will be the clear favorites), along with France and Spain. Serbia should be thinking medal podium in Tokyo, and adding Malone to the staff will help with that.

Tyronn Lue wishes he were still coaching Cavaliers: Championship ‘should buy you a little time’

Tyronn Lue

By Dan FeldmanJan 14, 2020
Tyronn Lue is a Clippers assistant coach. He could be Lakers head coach.

But neither is the job he really wanted to hold right now.

The Cavaliers fired Lue in 2016 despite his incredible record. Cleveland won 61% of its regular-season games and 67% of its playoff games – including the 2016 NBA championship – under Lue’s watch. Lue also guided the Cavs back to the 2017 and 2018 NBA Finals.

Joe Vardon of The Athletic:

Lue, in his first interview since his dismissal, told The Athletic he still wishes he were in Cleveland, still coaching a franchise that he helped win its first and only NBA title, in 2016.

“Yeah, I do,” Lue said, after a full 12-second pause to consider the question. “What I tried to build there, I think the culture I tried to set … I thought we could do it together. Koby (Altman) being a young GM, me being a young coach, having young players. I won a championship there, so you have a chance and an opportunity to do something different, and you should have that leeway to be able to go through a couple challenging years. To win a championship and go to the (NBA) Finals should buy you a little time, you would think.”

“I don’t think it should’ve happened,” Lue said.

“You don’t see that very often where a coach goes to three straight finals and wins a championship, and gets fired (the season immediately after the third finals), six games into (the season). You probably have never seen it.”

Phil Jackson coached the Bulls to a three straight titles from 1996-98. Debate the semantics of whether he was fired, but Chicago definitely didn’t welcome him back.

Lue is right: Winning coaches – especially title-winning coaches – definitely usually get more benefit of the doubt. But most coaches don’t have LeBron James. LeBron warps expectations. For better or worse, the usual rules don’t apply.

The Cavaliers had real problems when they fired Lue. They looked extremely misaligned. Lue was saying corny things like the season being about “wins and lessons,” not wins and losses. With a record of zero wins and six lessons, Cleveland was brimming with frustration.

Lue wasn’t the main problem. The players just weren’t good enough. But it’s not as if Lue were doing a good job guiding the team through its transition.

The Cavs haven’t improved much since firing Lue. They remain one of the NBA’s worst teams. They’ve experienced plenty of turmoil, and not all of it relates to new coach John Beilein. This is the natural consequence of sustained losing. It’s no fun, and it would have continued with or without Lue.

I believe Lue believes what he said. But I do wonder how he’d feel if he had to live through more losing in Cleveland. This could be a case of thinking the grass is greener on the other side when it’s really not.