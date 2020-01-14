Ja Morant puts on first half show against James Harden, Rockets

It was the full James Harden experience in the first half in Memphis, 26 points on 18 shots.
However, it was the Ja Morant show.
The Memphis rookie had 13 points, six assists, and stole the show from Harden in the first half.
Welcome to the Ja show 🤯#GrindCity x #CenterCourt pic.twitter.com/aIfC8PMa5Z
Ja's playground. @JaMorant x @brandonclarke23 #GrzNxtGen pic.twitter.com/sxFZtExX3c
WELCOME ONE.
WELCOME ALL TO THE JA MORANT X JAREN JACKSON JR SHOW. @JaMorant x @jarenjacksonjr #GrzNxtGen pic.twitter.com/thnQpxBAwX
It’s not just the highlight plays, it’s the smart plays. In the first half, if Harden switched on to him, Morant backed up, asked for a clear-out, and treated Harden like The Beard has treated so many bigs over the years.
Watch the awareness from Ja Morant here in P&R. Rockets bringing Capela up a little higher on the floor. Two on the ball, Harden rotates to take away the roll. Engages the defense, reads it and fires a skip to the corner for an open 3. pic.twitter.com/n3Iwi7OYyA
The Grizzlies have won five in a row (moving into the eighth seed in the West) and led this game by six at the half (Houston is without Russell Westbrook for the night). Whether Memphis wins the game or not, Morant is winning fans with every game.