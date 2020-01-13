Watch Shai Gilgeous-Alexander’s first triple-double, which leads Thunder past Timberwolves

Associated PressJan 13, 2020, 11:13 PM EST
Leave a comment

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Shai Gilgeous-Alexander had 20 points, a career-high 20 rebounds and 10 assists in his first triple-double, leading the Oklahoma City Thunder to a 117-104 victory over the Minnesota Timberwolves on Monday night.

Gilgeous-Alexander came in averaging 23.7 points in his previous 13 games but did much more than score in this one, also matching his career best in assists.

Danilo Gallinari scored 30 points for the Thunder, who have won 12 of their past 15 games and six of seven on the road. He was 11 for 12 from the free throw line.

Naz Reid scored 20 off the bench for Minnesota, which was still without Karl-Anthony Towns. Reid has scored in double figures in six of the last eight games. Robert Covington scored 18 points.

The Thunder held a 63-60 lead at halftime. They went on an 11-2 run early in the third quarter and then a 10-3 burst midway through the third to push their lead into double figures. Oklahoma City led by as many as 18.

Steven Adams had 13 points, 11 rebounds and five assists for the Thunder.

No official date for Zion Williamson return, Pelicans reportedly want one more practice

Adam Glanzman/Getty Images
By Kurt HelinJan 13, 2020, 9:20 PM EST
Leave a comment

It’s close. Very close.

Zion Williamson‘s NBA debut could happen Thursday when his Pelicans take on the Jazz, but New Orleans tried to quiet those rumors on Monday night saying that nothing has been set yet. Via Will Guillory of The Athletic.

New Orleans is in Detroit on Monday night, then flies home and does not play again until Thursday. That certainly would leave time for a Wednesday practice and the possible Zion debut Thursday.

However, like any smartly run team, the Pelicans are not going to commit to a timeline.

If you want more footage of Zion looking close, here you go (this is from Saturday).

Zion reportedly did workout pregame in Detroit but did not dunk. Williamson has been out all season following surgery to repair his right lateral meniscus during training camp.

John Wall takes part in Wizards practice, is still fastest guy on court

David Dow/NBAE via Getty Images
By Kurt HelinJan 13, 2020, 7:58 PM EST
Leave a comment

John Wall has been out all season following surgery to repair a torn Achilles (plus previous knee surgery), and it’s unlikely he will set foot on the court for the Wizards until next fall. That said, next month will be a full year from his Achilles surgery, we’re in the recovery window, so never say never.

Wall has returned to full-contact practice — and he’s still the fastest guy on the court, as this video by Chase Hughes of NBC Sports Washington shows.

Wall was making smart passes and hitting stepback jumpers as well.

Before anyone jumps to conclusions, this was 4-on-4 ball against mostly Wizards player development staff. It’s not exactly NBA competition. With the Wizards sitting as the 12 seed in the East, there’s not a lot of motivation to race him back on the court.

However, he is playing and having fun. Beyond that, the quickness seems to be there — that was the biggest question about his injury. A core part of Wall’s game is his explosiveness, and after the surgeries there were questions about if that would still be in his tool bag. This video suggests yes.

All of this is a good sign for the Wizards, even if Wall isn’t back until next season.

 

Cavaliers’ Dylan Windler to have surgery on leg, miss entire NBA season

Jeff Haynes/NBAE via Getty Images
By Kurt HelinJan 13, 2020, 6:05 PM EST
Leave a comment

Dylan Windler turned heads the first night of the Salt Lake City Summer League last July. The rookie out of Belmont scored 19 points on 8-of-14 shooting, including 3-of-8 from three. More than that, he moved well and showed a real feel for the game, things that were not expected.

We never got to see if that translated to an NBA court because a left lower leg stress reaction had him sidelined from the start of the season. Now that same issue is going to require surgery and keep him off the court all season, the Cavaliers announced.

Windler spent four years at Belmont and showed potential as a sharpshooting role player. He seemed a good roll-of-the-dice late-first pick on the night of the draft, and that was only confirmed in Summer League.

Hopefully, the surgery is successful and next season we can see how Windler fits in with the rebuilding young core in Cleveland.

Out of his former teammate’s shadow, Ja Morant’s time is now

Brian Rothmuller/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images
By Kurt HelinJan 13, 2020, 5:18 PM EST
Leave a comment

Ja Morant‘s time is now.

This season was supposed to be Zion Williamson’s time, and Morant has been in that shadow before.

Morant and Williamson were teammates years ago on the South Carolina Hornets, a smallish AAU team in the home state of both stars, the kind of program that didn’t have massive shoe company money or play in those circuits. Morant was entering his sophomore high school season, Williamson was just about to be a freshman — and Williamson’s legendary athleticism was just about to explode on the scene. With Morant feeding him Zion got noticed for his dunks, and we know the story from there: Williamson became an Internet sensation, Drake was wearing his jersey, he went to Duke and became the No. 1 pick.

Morant’s fluid athleticism kicked in later, so much later that he didn’t get college offers from the major powers and ended up at mid-major Murray State. Morant was good but didn’t look like an NBA franchise-changing player. At least until his sophomore year of college, when Morant found his game, shot up draft boards, and scouts struggled to project how the skinny, athletic kid would do when it was Kevin Love sliding over in help defense and not some undersized kid from Austin Peay.

Well…

Now is Morant’s time.

With Williamson sidelined by knee surgery, it is Morant who is running away in the Rookie of the Year race. It is Morant whose exploits have become SportsCenter favorites. It’s Morant and his Grizzlies who have become League Pass darlings.

Morant, still the overlooked mid-major kid in his own mind, shrugs it all off.

“[The Rookie of the Year race] is not my focus right now at all, I’m not worried about the hype, I don’t pay too much attention to it,” Morant said recently.

It’s not an act. The years in the relative shadows of smaller AAU programs and mid-major gyms taught him to be humble, keep his head down, and work hard. Now, even when the fans are noticing him and voting him 10th among West guards for the All-Star Game, it catches him off guard.

“Speechless, honestly,” Morant said of his reaction to the fan vote. “I didn’t see it until my family sent it to me.”

Other teams are noticing him, too — Morant is now the first name on the scouting report for every team going against Memphis.

“Watching the first game when we played them, he has great control with his speed and, he kinda got everyone involved early then tried to take over late. That’s kind of rare for a rookie,” Clippers coach Doc Rivers said recently of Morant.

Which gets to what has most impressed the Grizzlies about Morant — he’s a fast learner. Memphis head coach Taylor Jenkins described Morant as a “super coachable kid.”

“Now you see teams are throwing a lot at him, I’m sure he’s on top of every scouting report,” Jenkins said. “He’s seeing different coverages throughout any single game, different matchups, he’s having to learn on the fly, and I think from a game-to-game standpoint he really dives into how teams are covering him and how he can be effective, not just as a scorer but more as a playmaker…

“It may be a new matchup, a new coverage, but he learns on the fly pretty fast. He and I have dialogues during games sometimes ‘Hey, they’re in center field right now,’ or ‘they adjusted the blitz,’ or ‘they’re in red.’ It may take a few possessions to figure out, but he’s in constant dialogue with myself and more importantly with his teammates about how to attack.”

Morant came into the league a guy who liked the film room.

“When we first sat down he said, ‘I love to watch film, I love to talk the game, learn the game,’” Jenkins said. “When we ask who he wants to go up against every night he says ‘whoever I can learn from.’…

“I think the most impressive thing with him is he just gets better, steadily. Game after game, month after month…. the assist totals, his paint finishing, but also now he’s starting to shoot the three ball better. As a three-point shooter he’s shooting with more confidence, he’s getting back defensively. He’s a kid who gets better every single day.”

Which is scary because he already looks like a franchise cornerstone. Morant already sees his game compared to that or Russell Westbrook and the other elite athletic point guards around the league. The league’s best players are taking notice.

“Most of the top guys in the league said they was in my corner if I needed anything to ask… after the game some of the guys are telling me to stay humble, keep going,” Morant said when asked what players are saying to him after games.

“I just go out there and try and be me, obviously, to stay with what I do and continue to be Ja. Try to control the pace and be in control. I’m an unselfish guy so I’m looking for my teammates.”

Morant is averaging 17.8 points and 6.9 assists a game — counting stats that could be higher if Jenkins and the Grizzlies didn’t intentionally keep his minutes around 30 a night. Morant is seventh in total minutes played among rookies. Ask the Grizzlies about it and the talk is about the long-term, that Morant is a guy who needs to get stronger to avoid injury, how the team is teaching him to use some finesse around the basket, and how Memphis is not looking to run its young star into the ground to chase an eight seed.

The Grizzlies are thinking long term.

“I think he’s just scratching the surface…” Jenkins said of Morant’s potential. “When we studied him coming out of college this was going to be a guy who came in super hungry, competitive, he’s all about the team and how he can impact winning.”

The Grizzlies are challenging him to improve his body, become a better defender, and become more consistent from three. They like how he’s responded to the challenge.

“When you see that athleticism and combine it with that vision — what he can see late, early — it’s impressive. You tack on the skill of three-point shooting and the competitiveness and the unselfishness, we’ve got an impressive young man there.”

They do.

And his time is now.