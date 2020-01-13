Rumor: Zion Williamson could return for Pelicans-Jazz on Thursday

Zion Williamson has been inching toward his NBA debut.

Could it finally come this week?

Mitch Lawrence of SiriusXM NBA Radio:

The Pelicans will know a lot more after practice this week, but it sure sounds like we’ll get the long-awaited NBA debut of Zion Williamson on Thursday vs. the Jazz. That’s the plan, anyway, per sources. — Mitch Lawrence (@Mitch_Lawrence) January 13, 2020

The Pelicans are still in the fringe of the playoff race – four games and six teams behind eighth place in the Western Conference. Likewise, Williamson could still make noise in a Rookie of the Year race led by Ja Morant.

But both seem like longshots, even if Williamson returns this quickly.

Still, Williamson getting back on the court, producing some highlights and showing the promise that made him the No. 1 pick would be welcome. He and New Orleans are building toward something greater. Optimism there is about far more than just this lost-looking season.