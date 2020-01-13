Kyle Lowry falls into crowd, kisses son before returning to play (video)

By Dan FeldmanJan 13, 2020, 10:46 AM EST
Leave a comment

Kyle Lowry is an intense competitor who, occasionally, lets down his guard in public.

During the Raptors’ loss to the Spurs yesterday in Toronto, Lowry fell into the crowd. He took the opportunity to kiss his son, Karter, who was sitting courtside.

Adorable!

DeMar DeRozan destroyed Chris Boucher and the Spurs’ bench couldn’t watch

By Kurt HelinJan 13, 2020, 9:00 AM EST
Leave a comment

DeMar DeRozan was back in his old stomping grounds in Toronto, and decided to remind the fans there he could do more than nail pull-up midrange jumpers.

DeRozan can still dunk. Chris Boucher paid the price.

That. Was. Nasty.

Boucher had the right attitude about it.

By the way, San Antonio went on to win that game 105-104 behind 25 from DeRozan.

Three Things to Know: Vintage Kyrie Irving gives Brooklyn offense much needed spark

Mike Stobe/Getty Images
By Kurt HelinJan 13, 2020, 8:14 AM EST
Leave a comment

Every day in the NBA there is a lot to unpack, so every weekday morning throughout the season we will give you the three things you need to know from the last 24 hours in the NBA.

1) Vintage Kyrie Irving gives Brooklyn offense much-needed spark. The Brooklyn Nets offense has been as grey as their court in recent weeks. The Nets are just coming off a recent seven-game losing streak where their offense scored less than a point per possession (95.1 points per 100 possessions through those seven) and the team had a net rating of -12.

Enter Kyrie Irving and his handles and sharpshooting on Sunday night.

Back on the court after missing 26 games, Irving had 21 points on 10-of-11 shooting (in 20 minutes of action), he fit in well next to Spencer Dinwiddie at guard, and the Nets rolled the Hawks 108-86.

Irving looked sharp, essentially getting wherever he wanted on the court and taking whatever shot he wanted — not looking like a player who had just missed two months due to right shoulder bursitis (Irving admitted as much), an injury that required a cortisone shot to get him back on the court (just a week ago Irving would not rule out season-ending surgery). To be fair, the Nets gave Irving a soft landing spot to return, at home against the Hawks and their 27th ranked defense (and Atlanta was without Trae Young for the night).

The tests get tougher for Irving with Brooklyn’s next games being a back-to-back against red-hot Utah (skip ahead to No. 2 of our three things) then Philadelphia. Two outstanding defensive teams.

Brooklyn needs Irving’s spark, and to get used to playing with a more ball-dominant player. The Nets had fallen three games below .500, which is still good enough for the seven seed in the East, but they didn’t look at all like a threat. It may be difficult for the Nets to climb any higher than seventh — they are 5.5 games back of a good six-seed Indiana team that will get Victor Oladipo back — but with Irving having the ball in his hands, the Nets become a much more dangerous team, especially in a seven-game playoff series.

Also, well done by the Brooklyn fans giving former Net Vince Carter a standing ovation in his final game against his former team. Maybe one day Carter’s number will be retired and hanging in the rafters over Nets games.

2) Jazz win ninth in a row, Nuggets beat Clippers, and seeds 2-5 in the West are insanely tight. Sunday morning, the Los Angeles Clippers woke up in second place in the Western Conference, trailing only that team down the hall. They went to bed Sunday night fifth in the West, opening the playoffs on the road if they started today.

The two through five seeds in the West — four teams — are separated by just half a game right now. With a little more than half a season to go, the race for seeding at the top of the West is going to be must-watch television.

The Jazz are on a nine-game win streak after knocking off the Wizards 127-116 Sunday. Over the course of those nine games, the Jazz have the best offense in the NBA, averaging a ridiculous 121.9 points per 100 possessions (against a decidedly soft schedule, but still). On Sunday, it was Bojan Bogdanovic’s 31 points leading the way, but it should be noted the Jazz are undefeated since adding Jordan Clarkson to their bench.

Combine that with a balanced Nuggets attack — seven players in double figures — knocking off the Clippers (without an injured Paul George) and you have the Nuggets jumping up to the two seed and the Jazz are third. At least for today.

The battle for seeding at the top of the West is going to be intense through the second half of the NBA season.

3) DeMar DeRozan detonated on Chris Boucher. This dunk by DeRozan — back in his old stomping grounds in Toronto — is amazing. However, the best part is the reaction of the bench.

The Spurs went on to win that game 105-104 behind 25 from DeRozan.

Nikola Jokic scores 20 points, grabs 15 rebund to spark Nuggets win vs. Clippers

AP Photo/Jack Dempsey
By Kurt HelinJan 12, 2020, 11:31 PM EST
Leave a comment

DENVER (AP) — The Denver Nuggets put an ugly loss behind them with a statement win over a top-tier team.

Nikola Jokic had 20 points and 15 rebounds, and the Nuggets withstood a big rally to beat the Los Angeles Clippers 114-104 on Sunday night.

This bounce-back performance was just what they needed to soothe their psyche after a clunker the night before against a struggling Cleveland squad.

“We looked like a totally different team less than 24 hours later,” guard Monte Morris said.

The moral was easy to decipher: “We have to come to play against teams we’re supposed to beat,” Morris said. “Because we always show up against teams we know that can beat us.”

Trailing by as many 20 points in the second half, Los Angeles had pulled within six with 1:11 remaining when Patrick Beverley was called for a foul on Jokic. After the Nuggets big man made a pair of free throws, Clippers coach Doc Rivers argued with official Nick Buchert. He was given two technical fouls and tossed from the game. Jamal Murray hit both free throws to restore some much-needed breathing room.

“Listen, coaches can lose their composure, so can officials,” Rivers explained. “There’s no way I should have been thrown out of the game.”

Rivers had simply reached his boiling point. He was still seething from a crucial call earlier in the quarter when Montrezl Harrell got whistled for an offensive charge when he stepped in front of Jerami Grant as Grant guarded Kawhi Leonard. The Clippers were in the midst of a 10-0 run at the time.

“The pick was solid,” Rivers said. “The bottom line is I shouldn’t get a tech. That’s No. 1. That’s on me.”

Murray finished with 19 points and reserve Michael Porter Jr. provided a spark by scoring 13 for the Nuggets, who made their last field goal with 6:12 remaining. They went 9 of 10 on free throws from there.

The defensive standout of the game was Grant, who had two big blocks on Leonard.

“A couple of great blocks at the rim you don’t see very often against Kawhi,” Nuggets coach Michael Malone said.

Leonard finished with 30 points, while Lou Williams had 26 and Harrell added 25.

The Clippers played without star forward Paul George, who missed a second straight game with a strained left hamstring. Los Angeles dropped to 8-6 this season when George doesn’t play.

This contest marked the first of three between two of the upper echelon teams in the Western Conference.

Gary Harris showed signs of breaking out of a shooting slump by scoring 15 points but didn’t play late. He’s been diligently working on his jumper after shooting 25.6% over his last four games. He was 5 of 9 against the Clippers.

“When he makes shots, the guys need to chase him and it’s a little different story,” said Jokic, whose team led by as many as 20 points in the second half.

Denver had quite a sequence midway through the fourth when Will Barton blocked a shot and Jokic grabbed the rebound. He quickly threw it ahead to Barton, who then dished it off to Morris for a 3-pointer. Denver was up 18 and seemingly cruising along before the Clippers made things interesting down the stretch.

“The focus was there. The energy was there,” Jokic said. “It was a big victory for us.”

Kyrie Irving looks sharp, scores 21 in return leading Nets in rout of Hawks

Associated PressJan 12, 2020, 9:47 PM EST
Leave a comment

NEW YORK (AP) — Kyrie Irving scored 21 points in 20 minutes of an easy return from a two-month absence with an injured right shoulder, leading the Brooklyn Nets to a 108-86 victory over the Atlanta Hawks on Sunday.

Irving shot 10 for 11 from the field after missing 26 games with an impingement. The shoulder looked fine and his handle looked as good as ever while he dribbled his way around a hopeless Atlanta defense.

Energized by his return that still seemed a ways away just a week ago, the Nets led by 39 points and won their second straight after dropping seven in a row.

Cam Reddish scored 20 points for the Hawks, who played without star guard Trae Young because of a left hamstring injury and lost their fourth straight.

Taurean Prince scored 14 points for the Nets, who made it such an easy night that their fans didn’t need to worry about the scoreboard as they roared for Vince Carter’s two 3-pointers in the fourth quarter. The 42-year-old former Nets star finished with eight points in his final road appearance against the franchise.

Irving began feeling pain in his shoulder early in the season, and he took himself out of the lineup after a game in Denver on Nov. 14. The Nets held up well without him for a while thanks mostly to Spencer Dinwiddie’s strong play, but had faltered recently and struggled especially in crunch time.

Irving got a cortisone shot on Dec. 24, revealing last weekend his options were that or surgery. He gave no indication then he was close to returning, but participated fully in practice this week.

He started alongside Dinwiddie to share the playmaking responsibilities and did most of his scoring near the basket, making the only 3-pointer he attempted. The Nets were already leading 70-46 at halftime before he went 5 for 5 for 10 points in a dazzling six-minute stretch of the third quarter.