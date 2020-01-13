Kings: Center Richaun Holmes out at least 2-3 weeks

Richaun Holmes has been the Kings’ most productive player this season.
Better players have battled injury and inconsistency. Higher-paid players have disappointed.
But Holmes – who signed for the room exception last summer – has been a breath of fresh air at center. He’s averaging a highly efficient 13 points, eight rebounds, a block and a steal per game. He’s Sacramento’s only rotation player with a positive plus-minus.
So, this is a blow.
James Ham of NBC Sports:
Sacramento (15-24) is hanging in the periphery of the postseason race. Competing will be far more difficult without Holmes.
At least the Kings have options at center.
They can turn back to Dewayne Dedmon, who requested a trade amid a role reduction behind Holmes. Harry Giles might not have a future in Sacramento, but he can step in now. Marvin Bagley III is also getting healthy:
Zion Williamson has been inching toward his NBA debut.
Could it finally come this week?
Mitch Lawrence of SiriusXM NBA Radio:
The Pelicans are still in the fringe of the playoff race – four games and six teams behind eighth place in the Western Conference. Likewise, Williamson could still make noise in a Rookie of the Year race led by Ja Morant.
But both seem like longshots, even if Williamson returns this quickly.
Still, Williamson getting back on the court, producing some highlights and showing the promise that made him the No. 1 pick would be welcome. He and New Orleans are building toward something greater. Optimism there is about far more than just this lost-looking season.
Kawhi Leonard went out of his way to say he didn’t even consider the Knicks in free agency last summer.
New York was confident entering the offseason about getting a meeting with Leonard. But as it became apparent Leonard would sign elsewhere (ultimately, Clippers), the Knicks canceled their meeting with Leonard and pivoted into signing a bunch of marginal players.
Marc Berman of the New York Post:
Knicks brass, however, did not consider Leonard’s comment a blow. In fact, it only confirmed the decision to pass on a meeting with the 2019 Finals MVP that would have taken place four days into free agency.
The Post reported then that the Knicks considered themselves extreme long shots for Leonard. When they found out a meeting couldn’t take place until after he met with the Lakers, Clippers and Raptors, they decided to move on and sign players to fill their $70 million worth of cap space.
After The Post’s report, the Knicks were ripped on social media for not waiting it out for Leonard.
The problem wasn’t the Knicks not waiting it out for Leonard. The problem was the Knicks pumping up a worthless meeting in the first place. The Knicks finally realizing what everyone else did – that the meeting didn’t matter – only provided more opportunity to laugh at their pathetic attempts to seem robust.
Just like this leak.
Just like the leak about not offering the max to Kevin Durant.
From ownership down, the Knicks are a laughingstock. Their clumsy attempts paint a different narrative only make them look worse.
Since beating the Lakers on Christmas, the Clippers are 0-3 against teams currently in playoff position. All three losses have come by double digits. The Clippers know they have issues.
Frustration boiled over last night.
Patrick Beverley fouled out late in a loss to the Nuggets. As Denver fans waved bye to Beverley, Clippers coach Doc Rivers got two technical fouls and an ejection then waved off a ref on his way off the floor.
When you’re preparing for the playoffs before the regular season even begins, it can be a long year.
Kyle Lowry is an intense competitor who, occasionally, lets down his guard in public.
During the Raptors’ loss to the Spurs yesterday in Toronto, Lowry fell into the crowd. He took the opportunity to kiss his son, Karter, who was sitting courtside.
Adorable!