Wizards waive C.J. Miles, convert Anzejs Pasecniks’ two-way to regular NBA contract

The injuries ravaging the Wizards roster — John Wall has been out all season, Rui Hachimura remains out, both Bradley Beal and Thomas Bryant are set to return Sunday after extended absences, and the list goes on — have forced moves Wizards General Manager Tommy Sheppard.

The first is to waive C.J. Miles, who has been out since Nov. 26 with a wrist injury that required surgery. Miles is expected to miss the rest of the season.

“We appreciate CJ’s contributions to our team this season and wish him and his family the best as he continues his career,” Sheppard said in the press release announcing the move. “He is a consummate professional who provided a great example for our younger players despite having his season cut short by an unfortunate injury.”

Miles, 32, missed the first five games of the season coming off foot surgery, then in the 10 games he played he averaged 6.4 points per game. But then he took a charge in a game against Denver, fell awkwardly, and suffered the season-ending wrist injury.

With that, the Wizards decided to convert center Anzejs Pasecniks’ two-way contract into a traditional NBA deal.

With Bryant missing time, Pasecniks — a 7’1″ center out of Latvia — has played about 22 minutes a night through 13 games and averaged 8.2 points and 6.2 rebounds a night.

“AP has worked tremendously hard with our coaching staff during his time in summer league, with the Go-Go and with the Wizards and his development has shown great progress,” Sheppard said in a press release. “He is following the path set by Jordan McRae last season and provides another example of our vision for developing players within our own system and the benefit of sharing our facility with the Go-Go.”

This is reportedly a three-year contract for Pasecniks, although likely nothing beyond this season is guaranteed.