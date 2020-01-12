AP Photo/Jack Dempsey

Nikola Jokic scores 20 points, grabs 15 rebund to spark Nuggets win vs. Clippers

By Kurt HelinJan 12, 2020, 11:31 PM EST
DENVER (AP) — The Denver Nuggets put an ugly loss behind them with a statement win over a top-tier team.

Nikola Jokic had 20 points and 15 rebounds, and the Nuggets withstood a big rally to beat the Los Angeles Clippers 114-104 on Sunday night.

This bounce-back performance was just what they needed to soothe their psyche after a clunker the night before against a struggling Cleveland squad.

“We looked like a totally different team less than 24 hours later,” guard Monte Morris said.

The moral was easy to decipher: “We have to come to play against teams we’re supposed to beat,” Morris said. “Because we always show up against teams we know that can beat us.”

Trailing by as many 20 points in the second half, Los Angeles had pulled within six with 1:11 remaining when Patrick Beverley was called for a foul on Jokic. After the Nuggets big man made a pair of free throws, Clippers coach Doc Rivers argued with official Nick Buchert. He was given two technical fouls and tossed from the game. Jamal Murray hit both free throws to restore some much-needed breathing room.

“Listen, coaches can lose their composure, so can officials,” Rivers explained. “There’s no way I should have been thrown out of the game.”

Rivers had simply reached his boiling point. He was still seething from a crucial call earlier in the quarter when Montrezl Harrell got whistled for an offensive charge when he stepped in front of Jerami Grant as Grant guarded Kawhi Leonard. The Clippers were in the midst of a 10-0 run at the time.

“The pick was solid,” Rivers said. “The bottom line is I shouldn’t get a tech. That’s No. 1. That’s on me.”

Murray finished with 19 points and reserve Michael Porter Jr. provided a spark by scoring 13 for the Nuggets, who made their last field goal with 6:12 remaining. They went 9 of 10 on free throws from there.

The defensive standout of the game was Grant, who had two big blocks on Leonard.

“A couple of great blocks at the rim you don’t see very often against Kawhi,” Nuggets coach Michael Malone said.

Leonard finished with 30 points, while Lou Williams had 26 and Harrell added 25.

The Clippers played without star forward Paul George, who missed a second straight game with a strained left hamstring. Los Angeles dropped to 8-6 this season when George doesn’t play.

This contest marked the first of three between two of the upper echelon teams in the Western Conference.

Gary Harris showed signs of breaking out of a shooting slump by scoring 15 points but didn’t play late. He’s been diligently working on his jumper after shooting 25.6% over his last four games. He was 5 of 9 against the Clippers.

“When he makes shots, the guys need to chase him and it’s a little different story,” said Jokic, whose team led by as many as 20 points in the second half.

Denver had quite a sequence midway through the fourth when Will Barton blocked a shot and Jokic grabbed the rebound. He quickly threw it ahead to Barton, who then dished it off to Morris for a 3-pointer. Denver was up 18 and seemingly cruising along before the Clippers made things interesting down the stretch.

“The focus was there. The energy was there,” Jokic said. “It was a big victory for us.”

Kyrie Irving looks sharp, scores 21 in return leading Nets in rout of Hawks

Associated PressJan 12, 2020, 9:47 PM EST
NEW YORK (AP) — Kyrie Irving scored 21 points in 20 minutes of an easy return from a two-month absence with an injured right shoulder, leading the Brooklyn Nets to a 108-86 victory over the Atlanta Hawks on Sunday.

Irving shot 10 for 11 from the field after missing 26 games with an impingement. The shoulder looked fine and his handle looked as good as ever while he dribbled his way around a hopeless Atlanta defense.

Energized by his return that still seemed a ways away just a week ago, the Nets led by 39 points and won their second straight after dropping seven in a row.

Cam Reddish scored 20 points for the Hawks, who played without star guard Trae Young because of a left hamstring injury and lost their fourth straight.

Taurean Prince scored 14 points for the Nets, who made it such an easy night that their fans didn’t need to worry about the scoreboard as they roared for Vince Carter’s two 3-pointers in the fourth quarter. The 42-year-old former Nets star finished with eight points in his final road appearance against the franchise.

Irving began feeling pain in his shoulder early in the season, and he took himself out of the lineup after a game in Denver on Nov. 14. The Nets held up well without him for a while thanks mostly to Spencer Dinwiddie’s strong play, but had faltered recently and struggled especially in crunch time.

Irving got a cortisone shot on Dec. 24, revealing last weekend his options were that or surgery. He gave no indication then he was close to returning, but participated fully in practice this week.

He started alongside Dinwiddie to share the playmaking responsibilities and did most of his scoring near the basket, making the only 3-pointer he attempted. The Nets were already leading 70-46 at halftime before he went 5 for 5 for 10 points in a dazzling six-minute stretch of the third quarter.

After missing 11 games with groin injury, Pascal Siakam returns to Raptors rotation

Vaughn Ridley/Getty Images
By Kurt HelinJan 12, 2020, 7:33 PM EST
Pascal Siakam is the reigning Most Improved Player in the NBA, and the way he started this season — 25.1 points and eight rebounds a game with an increased workload — he looked like he could win it again.

Then he injured his groin and missed 11 games.

Sunday night against the Spurs, Siakam was back (as was Norman Powell).

Siakam may not win MIP again (Devonte' Graham may be tough to beat) but he should be a first-time All Star in Chicago next month.

Toronto started the season 19-8 but was hit by a rash of injuries — Marc Gasol and Fred Van Vleet are still out — and went 6-5 without Siakam. The Raptors need to get some wins to hold on to home court in the first round, just 3.5 games separate the two through six seeds in the East and matchups are going to matter in the postseason.

Wizards waive C.J. Miles, convert Anzejs Pasecniks’ two-way to regular NBA contract

Jordan Johnson/NBAE via Getty Images
By Kurt HelinJan 12, 2020, 3:01 PM EST
The injuries ravaging the Wizards roster — John Wall has been out all season, Rui Hachimura remains out, both Bradley Beal and Thomas Bryant are set to return Sunday after extended absences, and the list goes on — have forced moves Wizards General Manager Tommy Sheppard.

The first is to waive C.J. Miles, who has been out since Nov. 26 with a wrist injury that required surgery. Miles is expected to miss the rest of the season.

“We appreciate CJ’s contributions to our team this season and wish him and his family the best as he continues his career,” Sheppard said in the press release announcing the move. “He is a consummate professional who provided a great example for our younger players despite having his season cut short by an unfortunate injury.”

Miles, 32, missed the first five games of the season coming off foot surgery, then in the 10 games he played he averaged 6.4 points per game. But then he took a charge in a game against Denver, fell awkwardly, and suffered the season-ending wrist injury. 

With that, the Wizards decided to convert center Anzejs Pasecniks’ two-way contract into a traditional NBA deal.

 

With Bryant missing time, Pasecniks — a 7’1″ center out of Latvia — has played about 22 minutes a night through 13 games and averaged 8.2 points and 6.2 rebounds a night.

“AP has worked tremendously hard with our coaching staff during his time in summer league, with the Go-Go and with the Wizards and his development has shown great progress,” Sheppard said in a press release.  “He is following the path set by Jordan McRae last season and provides another example of our vision for developing players within our own system and the benefit of sharing our facility with the Go-Go.”

This is reportedly a three-year contract for Pasecniks, although likely nothing beyond this season is guaranteed.