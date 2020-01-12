Kyrie Irving looks sharp, scores 21 in return leading Nets in rout of Hawks

NEW YORK (AP) — Kyrie Irving scored 21 points in 20 minutes of an easy return from a two-month absence with an injured right shoulder, leading the Brooklyn Nets to a 108-86 victory over the Atlanta Hawks on Sunday.
Irving shot 10 for 11 from the field after missing 26 games with an impingement. The shoulder looked fine and his handle looked as good as ever while he dribbled his way around a hopeless Atlanta defense.
Energized by his return that still seemed a ways away just a week ago, the Nets led by 39 points and won their second straight after dropping seven in a row.
Cam Reddish scored 20 points for the Hawks, who played without star guard Trae Young because of a left hamstring injury and lost their fourth straight.
Taurean Prince scored 14 points for the Nets, who made it such an easy night that their fans didn’t need to worry about the scoreboard as they roared for Vince Carter’s two 3-pointers in the fourth quarter. The 42-year-old former Nets star finished with eight points in his final road appearance against the franchise.
Irving began feeling pain in his shoulder early in the season, and he took himself out of the lineup after a game in Denver on Nov. 14. The Nets held up well without him for a while thanks mostly to Spencer Dinwiddie’s strong play, but had faltered recently and struggled especially in crunch time.
Irving got a cortisone shot on Dec. 24, revealing last weekend his options were that or surgery. He gave no indication then he was close to returning, but participated fully in practice this week.
He started alongside Dinwiddie to share the playmaking responsibilities and did most of his scoring near the basket, making the only 3-pointer he attempted. The Nets were already leading 70-46 at halftime before he went 5 for 5 for 10 points in a dazzling six-minute stretch of the third quarter.
Pascal Siakam is the reigning Most Improved Player in the NBA, and the way he started this season — 25.1 points and eight rebounds a game with an increased workload — he looked like he could win it again.
Then he injured his groin and missed 11 games.
Sunday night against the Spurs, Siakam was back (as was Norman Powell).
Siakam may not win MIP again (Devonte' Graham may be tough to beat) but he should be a first-time All Star in Chicago next month.
Toronto started the season 19-8 but was hit by a rash of injuries — Marc Gasol and Fred Van Vleet are still out — and went 6-5 without Siakam. The Raptors need to get some wins to hold on to home court in the first round, just 3.5 games separate the two through six seeds in the East and matchups are going to matter in the postseason.
Here’s the good news: As expected, after missing 26 games with shoulder bursitis, Kyrie Irving is back in the Brooklyn Nets starting lineup tonight.
However, anyone hoping for an Irving/Trae Young showdown will be disappointed, Young is out.
The Nets started the season 4-7 with Irving running the point. The team struggled on offense to adapt to Irving’s isolation heavy, go-at-your-guy-and-score style.
Irving averaged 28.5 points and 7.2 assists a game over the first 11 games of the season, before his injury put him in street clothes.
The injuries ravaging the Wizards roster — John Wall has been out all season, Rui Hachimura remains out, both Bradley Beal and Thomas Bryant are set to return Sunday after extended absences, and the list goes on — have forced moves Wizards General Manager Tommy Sheppard.
The first is to waive C.J. Miles, who has been out since Nov. 26 with a wrist injury that required surgery. Miles is expected to miss the rest of the season.
“We appreciate CJ’s contributions to our team this season and wish him and his family the best as he continues his career,” Sheppard said in the press release announcing the move. “He is a consummate professional who provided a great example for our younger players despite having his season cut short by an unfortunate injury.”
Miles, 32, missed the first five games of the season coming off foot surgery, then in the 10 games he played he averaged 6.4 points per game. But then he took a charge in a game against Denver, fell awkwardly, and suffered the season-ending wrist injury.
With that, the Wizards decided to convert center Anzejs Pasecniks’ two-way contract into a traditional NBA deal.
With Bryant missing time, Pasecniks — a 7’1″ center out of Latvia — has played about 22 minutes a night through 13 games and averaged 8.2 points and 6.2 rebounds a night.
“AP has worked tremendously hard with our coaching staff during his time in summer league, with the Go-Go and with the Wizards and his development has shown great progress,” Sheppard said in a press release. “He is following the path set by Jordan McRae last season and provides another example of our vision for developing players within our own system and the benefit of sharing our facility with the Go-Go.”
This is reportedly a three-year contract for Pasecniks, although likely nothing beyond this season is guaranteed.
DETROIT – The Pistons brought minimal focus and energy against the Bulls last night, falling behind by 18 in the first half en route to a 108-99 loss.
By early in the third quarter, Andre Drummond had enough.
Chicago rookie Daniel Gafford, who’d recently taken an elbow from Drummond while going for a rebound, scored on Drummond then yelled in his face. Drummond – who’s in the thick of trade rumors – threw the ball at the back of Gafford’s head.
The centers received double technical fouls, and Drummond got ejected.
“I’m not just going to come out and a guy bigger than me is just going to bully me like that,” Gafford said. “I mean, I understand you have the size on me, stuff like that. But I’m not going to back down from a challenge. I like challenges. I either succeed or I fail it. But tonight, I succeeded. And I’m pretty sure he knows that.”