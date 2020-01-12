Andre Drummond ejected for throwing ball at back of Daniel Gafford’s head (video)

By Dan FeldmanJan 12, 2020, 2:00 PM EST
DETROIT – The Pistons brought minimal focus and energy against the Bulls last night, falling behind by 18 in the first half en route to a 108-99 loss.

By early in the third quarter, Andre Drummond had enough.

Chicago rookie Daniel Gafford, who’d recently taken an elbow from Drummond while going for a rebound, scored on Drummond then yelled in his face. Drummond – who’s in the thick of trade rumors – threw the ball at the back of Gafford’s head.

The centers received double technical fouls, and Drummond got ejected.

“I’m not just going to come out and a guy bigger than me is just going to bully me like that,” Gafford said. “I mean, I understand you have the size on me, stuff like that. But I’m not going to back down from a challenge. I like challenges. I either succeed or I fail it. But tonight, I succeeded. And I’m pretty sure he knows that.”

Wizards waive C.J. Miles, convert Anzejs Pasecniks’ two-way to regular NBA contract

Jordan Johnson/NBAE via Getty Images
By Kurt HelinJan 12, 2020, 3:01 PM EST
The injuries ravaging the Wizards roster — John Wall has been out all season, Rui Hachimura remains out, both Bradley Beal and Thomas Bryant are set to return Sunday after extended absences, and the list goes on — have forced moves Wizards General Manager Tommy Sheppard.

The first is to waive C.J. Miles, who has been out since Nov. 26 with a wrist injury that required surgery. Miles is expected to miss the rest of the season.

“We appreciate CJ’s contributions to our team this season and wish him and his family the best as he continues his career,” Sheppard said in the press release announcing the move. “He is a consummate professional who provided a great example for our younger players despite having his season cut short by an unfortunate injury.”

Miles, 32, missed the first five games of the season coming off foot surgery, then in the 10 games he played he averaged 6.4 points per game. But then he took a charge in a game against Denver, fell awkwardly, and suffered the season-ending wrist injury. 

With that, the Wizards decided to convert center Anzejs Pasecniks’ two-way contract into a traditional NBA deal.

 

With Bryant missing time, Pasecniks — a 7’1″ center out of Latvia — has played about 22 minutes a night through 13 games and averaged 8.2 points and 6.2 rebounds a night.

“AP has worked tremendously hard with our coaching staff during his time in summer league, with the Go-Go and with the Wizards and his development has shown great progress,” Sheppard said in a press release.  “He is following the path set by Jordan McRae last season and provides another example of our vision for developing players within our own system and the benefit of sharing our facility with the Go-Go.”

This is reportedly a three-year contract for Pasecniks, although likely nothing beyond this season is guaranteed.

Lonzo Ball on brother LaMelo: “Whoever has the No. 1 pick… that’s who’s gonna get him”

Anthony Au-Yeung/Getty Images
By Kurt HelinJan 12, 2020, 12:00 PM EST
Lonzo Ball has his younger brothers’ back.

Lonzo has been playing better of late — seeming to find a comfort level with his revamped shooting form and within the Pelicans offense (while waiting for Zion Williamson to return so he can start throwing lobs) — having a string of 20+ point scoring games and looking better running the offense.

However, the elder Ball brother gets asked as many questions about his younger brother LaMelo — a likely top-five, maybe top-three pick in the coming June draft — as he does about New Orleans. Lonzo has LaMelo’s back and thinks he should go No. 1, as he told Marc Berman of the New York Post.

“Wherever he lands, he’s gonna help out a lot. Anybody could use him,” Lonzo Ball told The Post…

“Whoever has the No. 1 pick, I feel like that’s who’s gonna get him,” Lonzo said. “He’s been in the spotlight since he was 15, plus I went through everything he’s gonna go through. So he always has me to fall back on.

“But what he did overseas, what he did in high school, I think it’s a fair choice [as the No. 1-overall pick], honestly. He’s been killing grown men in Australia, which is a very good league. So I expect the same thing here. It’s different for everybody Hopefully, it happens from the first game. That’s what I’d love to see.”

LaMelo may go No. 1 because there is no Zion-style standout at the top of this draft board, according to sources speaking to NBC Sports. There’s are a number of players with potential — Anthony Edwards, James Wiseman, Cole Anthony — but teams are generally down on the top of this draft. It ultimately will depend on how the lottery balls bounce and which team lands the top slot, because right now different teams have different players on top of the draft boards.

Scouts like the potential of LaMelo, a 6’7″ point guard with impressive handles, good size for the position, and is a gifted passer who averaged 17 points a game going against men in Australia (a league that helped produce a handful of other NBA players from Andrew Bogut through James Ennis). LaMelo makes some highlight-reel plays nearly every game.

However, LaMelo also shot just 25 percent from three and 37.5 percent overall in Australia, suffered an injury that raises questions about his durability (just like his brother Lonzo), hasn’t been a focused defender at any level, and there remain questions about his work ethic (although those reports have improved over the past couple of seasons). Plus, not every team wants to deal with the potential distractions of his father, LaVar Ball.

Lonzo might be Nostradamus and his brother goes No. 1, although the smart money is LaMelo goes a few picks later. Whatever happens, Lonzo will have his younger brother’s back.

 

No LeBron. No Anthony Davis. Lakers beat Thunder anyway behind 36 from Kyle Kuzma.

Associated PressJan 12, 2020, 10:00 AM EST
OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Kyle Kuzma scored a season-high 36 points and the Los Angeles Lakers rolled past the Oklahoma City Thunder 125-110 on Saturday night without stars LeBron James and Anthony Davis.

Lakers coach Frank Vogel said James had a chest cold. James is averaging 25.4 points, a league-leading 10.7 assists and 8.7 rebounds and has helped the Lakers to the best record in the Western Conference.

Davis, who leads the Lakers with 27.1 points per game, missed his second straight game with a gluteus maximus contusion.

It didn’t matter. Kuzma, in just his third start of the season, made 15 of 24 shots.

Rajon Rondo added 21 points, 12 rebounds and eight assists for the Lakers. Los Angeles shot 51.5% to win its eighth in a row.

James played on Friday night and had 35 points, 16 rebounds and seven assists in a win over the Dallas Mavericks.

Without him, the Lakers raced to a 73-49 halftime lead over the Thunder behind 58% shooting. Kuzma scored 23 points before the break. It was Oklahoma City’s largest halftime deficit of the season.

The Lakers extended the lead to 32 in the third quarter before Oklahoma City rallied and trimmed its deficit to 102-82 at the end of the period, but the Thunder never really got close.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Danilo Gallinari each scored 24 points for the Thunder, who had won 11 of their previous 13 games.

 

Watch Jayson Tatum score career-high 41, Celtics snap three-game losing streak

Associated PressJan 12, 2020, 7:58 AM EST
BOSTON (AP) — Jayson Tatum made six 3-pointers and scored a career-high 41 points as the Boston Celtics cruised past the short-handed New Orleans Pelicans, 140-105 on Saturday night.

Tatum’s first career 40-point performance helped the Celtics snap a season-high, three-game losing streak. He became the second-youngest Celtic to score 40+ points in a game (Antoine Walker).

Enes Kanter added 22 points, Gordon Hayward had 19 and Kemba Walker finished with 17 points and seven assists.

Boston shot 14 of 29 from the 3-point line and tied a season high for points.

Frank Jackson scored 22 points for the Pelicans. Jaxson Hayes added 20.

New Orleans played without Derrick Favors because a right hamstring strain, Jrue Holiday sat his fourth straight game with a left elbow contusion, Kenrich Williams missed his third consecutive game with back soreness and J.J. Redick sat with a left hamstring strain.

Hayes and E'Twaun Moore started in place of Williams and Favors.

The Celtics exploited the absences early. Tatum was active from a variety of spots on the floor, connecting on eight of his first nine shots. He scored 22 points in the the first half to help the Celtics build as much as a 22-point lead.

 