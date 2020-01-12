Vaughn Ridley/Getty Images

After missing 11 games with groin injury, Pascal Siakam returns to Raptors rotation

By Kurt HelinJan 12, 2020, 7:33 PM EST
Pascal Siakam is the reigning Most Improved Player in the NBA, and the way he started this season — 25.1 points and eight rebounds a game with an increased workload — he looked like he could win it again.

Then he injured his groin and missed 11 games.

Sunday night against the Spurs, Siakam was back (as was Norman Powell).

Siakam may not win MIP again (Devonte' Graham may be tough to beat) but he should be a first-time All Star in Chicago next month.

Toronto started the season 19-8 but was hit by a rash of injuries — Marc Gasol and Fred Van Vleet are still out — and went 6-5 without Siakam. The Raptors need to get some wins to hold on to home court in the first round, just 3.5 games separate the two through six seeds in the East and matchups are going to matter in the postseason.

Kyrie Irving returns, will start vs. Atlanta; Trae Young out with strained hamstring

By Kurt HelinJan 12, 2020, 5:29 PM EST
Here’s the good news: As expected, after missing 26 games with shoulder bursitis, Kyrie Irving is back in the Brooklyn Nets starting lineup tonight.

However, anyone hoping for an Irving/Trae Young showdown will be disappointed, Young is out.

The Nets started the season 4-7 with Irving running the point. The team struggled on offense to adapt to Irving’s isolation heavy, go-at-your-guy-and-score style.

Irving averaged 28.5 points and 7.2 assists a game over the first 11 games of the season, before his injury put him in street clothes.

Wizards waive C.J. Miles, convert Anzejs Pasecniks’ two-way to regular NBA contract

By Kurt HelinJan 12, 2020, 3:01 PM EST
The injuries ravaging the Wizards roster — John Wall has been out all season, Rui Hachimura remains out, both Bradley Beal and Thomas Bryant are set to return Sunday after extended absences, and the list goes on — have forced moves Wizards General Manager Tommy Sheppard.

The first is to waive C.J. Miles, who has been out since Nov. 26 with a wrist injury that required surgery. Miles is expected to miss the rest of the season.

“We appreciate CJ’s contributions to our team this season and wish him and his family the best as he continues his career,” Sheppard said in the press release announcing the move. “He is a consummate professional who provided a great example for our younger players despite having his season cut short by an unfortunate injury.”

Miles, 32, missed the first five games of the season coming off foot surgery, then in the 10 games he played he averaged 6.4 points per game. But then he took a charge in a game against Denver, fell awkwardly, and suffered the season-ending wrist injury. 

With that, the Wizards decided to convert center Anzejs Pasecniks’ two-way contract into a traditional NBA deal.

 

With Bryant missing time, Pasecniks — a 7’1″ center out of Latvia — has played about 22 minutes a night through 13 games and averaged 8.2 points and 6.2 rebounds a night.

“AP has worked tremendously hard with our coaching staff during his time in summer league, with the Go-Go and with the Wizards and his development has shown great progress,” Sheppard said in a press release.  “He is following the path set by Jordan McRae last season and provides another example of our vision for developing players within our own system and the benefit of sharing our facility with the Go-Go.”

This is reportedly a three-year contract for Pasecniks, although likely nothing beyond this season is guaranteed.

Andre Drummond ejected for throwing ball at back of Daniel Gafford’s head (video)

By Dan FeldmanJan 12, 2020, 2:00 PM EST
DETROIT – The Pistons brought minimal focus and energy against the Bulls last night, falling behind by 18 in the first half en route to a 108-99 loss.

By early in the third quarter, Andre Drummond had enough.

Chicago rookie Daniel Gafford, who’d recently taken an elbow from Drummond while going for a rebound, scored on Drummond then yelled in his face. Drummond – who’s in the thick of trade rumors – threw the ball at the back of Gafford’s head.

The centers received double technical fouls, and Drummond got ejected.

“I’m not just going to come out and a guy bigger than me is just going to bully me like that,” Gafford said. “I mean, I understand you have the size on me, stuff like that. But I’m not going to back down from a challenge. I like challenges. I either succeed or I fail it. But tonight, I succeeded. And I’m pretty sure he knows that.”

Lonzo Ball on brother LaMelo: “Whoever has the No. 1 pick… that’s who’s gonna get him”

Anthony Au-Yeung/Getty Images
By Kurt HelinJan 12, 2020, 12:00 PM EST
Lonzo Ball has his younger brothers’ back.

Lonzo has been playing better of late — seeming to find a comfort level with his revamped shooting form and within the Pelicans offense (while waiting for Zion Williamson to return so he can start throwing lobs) — having a string of 20+ point scoring games and looking better running the offense.

However, the elder Ball brother gets asked as many questions about his younger brother LaMelo — a likely top-five, maybe top-three pick in the coming June draft — as he does about New Orleans. Lonzo has LaMelo’s back and thinks he should go No. 1, as he told Marc Berman of the New York Post.

“Wherever he lands, he’s gonna help out a lot. Anybody could use him,” Lonzo Ball told The Post…

“Whoever has the No. 1 pick, I feel like that’s who’s gonna get him,” Lonzo said. “He’s been in the spotlight since he was 15, plus I went through everything he’s gonna go through. So he always has me to fall back on.

“But what he did overseas, what he did in high school, I think it’s a fair choice [as the No. 1-overall pick], honestly. He’s been killing grown men in Australia, which is a very good league. So I expect the same thing here. It’s different for everybody Hopefully, it happens from the first game. That’s what I’d love to see.”

LaMelo may go No. 1 because there is no Zion-style standout at the top of this draft board, according to sources speaking to NBC Sports. There’s are a number of players with potential — Anthony Edwards, James Wiseman, Cole Anthony — but teams are generally down on the top of this draft. It ultimately will depend on how the lottery balls bounce and which team lands the top slot, because right now different teams have different players on top of the draft boards.

Scouts like the potential of LaMelo, a 6’7″ point guard with impressive handles, good size for the position, and is a gifted passer who averaged 17 points a game going against men in Australia (a league that helped produce a handful of other NBA players from Andrew Bogut through James Ennis). LaMelo makes some highlight-reel plays nearly every game.

However, LaMelo also shot just 25 percent from three and 37.5 percent overall in Australia, suffered an injury that raises questions about his durability (just like his brother Lonzo), hasn’t been a focused defender at any level, and there remain questions about his work ethic (although those reports have improved over the past couple of seasons). Plus, not every team wants to deal with the potential distractions of his father, LaVar Ball.

Lonzo might be Nostradamus and his brother goes No. 1, although the smart money is LaMelo goes a few picks later. Whatever happens, Lonzo will have his younger brother’s back.

 