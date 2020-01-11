Blake Griffin
Andrew D. Bernstein/NBAE via Getty Images

Report: Pistons apply for Blake Griffin disabled-player exception

By Dan FeldmanJan 11, 2020, 11:00 PM EST
Leave a comment

Blake Griffin was reportedly considering season-ending surgery on his left knee. Then, he underwent surgery that the Pistons said would require an “extended rehabilitation period.”

You do the math.

Shams Charania of The Athletic:

The Pistons will get a disabled-player exception only if an NBA-appointed doctor rules Griffin is “substantially more likely than not” to be out through June 15. So, this will provide clarity on the severity of his injury.

Griffin’s surgery, arthroscopic debridement, doesn’t always sideline players that long. I still don’t expect him to play again this season. Detroit is heading toward a lost year, and that could be cemented by trading Andre Drummond. But the DPE decision could indicate whether Griffin sitting late in the season is more medical decision or caution for a 30-year-old on an expensive contract. (A complication: The Pistons’ season will end well before June 15.)

If granted, the disabled-player exception would be worth $9,258,000. Detroit could use it to acquire a player on the last year of his contract via trade, signing or waiver. Most DPEs go unused, but it could be a helpful tool.

James Harden scores 32, passes 20,000 points leading Rocket in blowout of Timberwolves

Associated PressJan 11, 2020, 9:03 PM EST
Leave a comment

HOUSTON (AP) — James Harden didn’t have much to say after he surpassed 20,000 points on Saturday in Houston’s blowout win over Minnesota.

“It’s a great accomplishment obviously,” he said. “I have a bigger picture and bigger goals but it’s pretty cool.”

Teammate and longtime friend Russell Westbrook, who also played in the game when Harden got the first points of his NBA career, was much more effusive in his comments about the milestone.

“To be able to do that on a very, very high level is something we don’t take for granted,” Westbrook said. “Growing up in L.A. and being able to see him progress over the years to me is just a blessing to see as his friend and I’m truly happy for him.”

Harden scored 32 points in three quarters to help the Rockets roll to the 139-109 victory.

Houston led by double figures for most of the game and used a huge run in the third quarter to put the game out of reach and bounce back after a lopsided loss to Oklahoma City on Thursday night.

Harden, who had 12 rebounds and eight assists, is the 45th player in NBA history to reach 20,000 points and the seventh-youngest. He entered the game 10 points away and reached the milestone in fitting fashion, on a step-back 3-pointer midway through the second quarter.

The public address announcer simply said 20,000 after Harden hit the shot, before a video was played during the next timeout to mark the occasion. The video showed him making his first points in the NBA while with the Thunder, then making a free throw that gave him 10,000 points and a replay of the 3 that got him to 20,000.

He got the game ball on Saturday and presented it to his mother.

“’She has everything,” Harden said. “Every goal and achievement that I have, she has it. I gave it to her and she’ll put it in a safe place.”

Already without Clint Capela because of a bruised heel, the Rockets lost fellow starter P.J. Tucker early in the first quarter when he fell hard on his right shoulder. But Houston was just fine without them thanks to another big game from Harden and a 30-point performance by Westbrook.

Josh Okogie had 16 points off the bench for the Timberwolves. Karl-Anthony Towns remained out with a left knee sprain that has had him sidelined since mid-December. The 30-point defeat was their largest loss of the season.

“We need to be better in terms of withstanding runs, especially against a good team,” coach Ryan Saunders said. “You give them credit. They got us tonight.”

The Rockets were up by 16 at halftime and 17 in the third quarter before scoring the next 16 points to push the lead to 89-56 with about 5 minutes left in the quarter.

Harden made two 3-pointers in that span and added another three points when he was fouled on a 3 and made all the free throws. The Timberwolves had three turnovers, including two from Andrew Wiggins, to help Houston pad the lead.

Minnesota cut the lead to 26 entering the fourth quarter, but the Rockets extended it to 115-82 with about 9 minutes left by opening the quarter with a 13-6 run.

Westbrook made a layup soon after that before stealing the ball on a bad pass by Jeff Teague and dishing it to Ben McLemore, who found Thabo Sefolosha for a 3 that made it 124-86. The Timberwolves called a timeout and all of Houston’s starters except Isaiah Hartenstein went to the bench after that with about 8 minutes to go.

Hartenstein started in place of Capela and had 17 points and 15 rebounds. Eric Gordon added 17 points and tied a season high with five 3-pointers.

Sixers reportedly interested in trade for Pistons’ Luke Kennard, Langston Galloway

Getty Images
By Kurt HelinJan 11, 2020, 7:17 PM EST
Leave a comment

Philadelphia is aggressive heading into the trade deadline, looking anywhere and everywhere for shooting and playmakers to spark their middle-of-the-pack offense. The Sixers have been linked to numerous players: Robert Covington, Malik Beasley, Davis Bertans, E’Twaun Moore, and Andre Iguodala.

Now add Detroit’s Luke Dennard and Langston Galloway, and free agent Jeff Green to the mix. From by Keith Pompey of the Philadephia Inquirer:

Add those names to the list of wing players the Sixers have expressed interest in acquiring in a trade and/or free agent signees, according to multiple league sources. One source confirmed that Green worked for the Sixers in Miami while the team was there to face the Heat a couple of weeks ago…

League sources believe any Sixers’ trade deal will almost certainly include the team parting ways with second-year guard Zhaire Smith.

It’s going to take more than Smith, an athletic two guard with some promise but who has been pedestrian for Delaware in the G-League this season — to get a deal done. He is a throw-in with a package for one of those players.

Kennard and Galloway would bring the kind of shooting the Sixers need.

Galloway is a very good catch-and-shoot guy from three – 5.1 a game this season, shooting 40.7 percent on them. Kennard is shooting 39.9 percent from three on 6.5 attempts a game this season. Both fit with the Sixers’ inside-out style of play and both would come off the bench and, along with Furkan Korkmaz, give Philly some floor spacing. Kennard would cost more to get in a trade.

Green is a fallback option. Utah released Green — to get more run for Georges Niang — but he averaged 7.8 points a game while shooting 32.7% on threes for them.

Detroit, with Blake Griffin likely out for the season, is open for business at the trade deadline. Andre Drummond is available and has multiple teams interested in acquiring his skills. Other players, including Derrick Rose, could draw interest.

Philadelphia has the 15th-ranked offense in the NBA. Joel Embiid is a beast around the basket, and Ben Simmons has taken just 17 shots outside the paint all season long (and two of those where end-of-quarter heaves from beyond halfcourt). That’s led to a clogged paint and some spacing issues. Philly heads into the trade deadline needing shooters and maybe a more traditional point guard to run the show at times. Whether they have the players and picks to make a trade happen is another question, but GM Elton Brand is being aggressive.

 

Report: Knicks-Pistons Andre Drummond trade talks more serious than exploratory

Andre Drummond vs. Knicks
Gregory Shamus/Getty Images
By Dan FeldmanJan 11, 2020, 6:00 PM EST
1 Comment

The Knicks reportedly inquired about Pistons center Andre Drummond, which was interesting news but not necessarily significant news. Teams frequently inquire about players. It doesn’t mean a trade has real traction.

But it sounds as if there was something to these discussions.

Ian Begley of SNY:

New York did indeed touch base with Detroit about a potential Andre Drummond trade. Now, things can and do change quickly here in trade season, because we’re so close to the deadline. But I was told that the Knicks’ recent talks with Detroit were indeed more serious than just an exploratory nature.

There can be an information lag with these things. Perhaps, the Knicks and Pistons had serious trade talks, found no deal then moved on. This isn’t necessarily an active situation.

“Serious” is also in the eye of the beholder. A trade requires multiple teams to agree. Sometimes, one team believes it’s close to a deal despite the other team not being on the same page.

Detroit sounds ready to trade Drummond, who can become an unrestricted free agent this summer. Especially without Blake Griffin, the Pistons likely aren’t going anywhere this season. They might be better off getting value for Drummond, and New York has the neutral-value contracts and draft picks to create a suitable offer.

But the Knicks aren’t going anywhere this season, either. They can easily open cap space to pursue Drummond as a free agent this offseason and not surrender an asset to get him now. The New York market – both its size and proximity to Connecticut, where he grew up – could appeal to Drummond.

The Knicks also already have a nice center prospect in Mitchell Robinson. They could spend the rest of this season assessing Robinson’s development then decide on Drummond with more information.

However, Drummond would add name recognition now. Unlike any current Knicks, Drummond has been an All-Star (twice). These are desperate times in New York. So, don’t put it past the Knicks to trade for Drummond.

Kyrie Irving reportedly to return to Nets lineup Sunday vs. Atlanta

Bart Young/NBAE via Getty Images
By Kurt HelinJan 11, 2020, 5:31 PM EST
Leave a comment

Kyrie Irving got a cortisone shot in his right shoulder to help with bursitis pain, went through a couple of full-contact practices, and now is ready to return to the court.

Irving may play for the first time in 26 games on Sunday against Atlanta, reports Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN.

The Nets started the season 4-7 with Irving running the point. The team struggled on offense to adapt to Irving’s isolation heavy, go-at-your-guy-and-score style.

When Irving stepped aside, Spencer Dinwiddie was thrust into the starting lineup and thrived — he averaged 24.8 points and 7.2 assists a game, and more importantly the offense flowed better. Dinwiddie understood what coach Kenny Atkinson wants out of his offense. Brooklyn went 13-13 with Irving out and now sits as the eighth seed in the East.

Nobody should suggest Brooklyn is better without Irving — he is one of the best shot creators and scorers in the game. Irving averaged 28.5 points and 7.2 assists a game before his shoulder issue flared up. However, they were a very different looking team on offense with Irving, a team still trying to mesh his style into the existing team culture.

Sunday, against one of the worst defenses in the NBA (a soft landing spot to start), Irving and the Nets will get back to trying to mesh their styles.