LeBron James
Report: LeBron James out for Lakers-Thunder (cold)

By Dan FeldmanJan 11, 2020, 1:59 PM EST
LeBron James made a big deal about not resting.

But he can’t avoid illness.

Shams Charania of The Athletic:

Both the Lakers (won seven straight) and Thunder (won 11 of 13) have played well lately. But this takes the shine off the matchup. Anthony Davis is also banged up.

At least we’ll get Chris PaulRajon Rondo. That’s often an interesting clash.

Pacers reportedly rejecting trade inquiries about Myles Turner

By Kurt HelinJan 11, 2020, 4:00 PM EST
When Myles Turner and Domantas Sabonis share the court this season, the Pacers are +6.4 points per 100 possessions — the twin towers approach is working on some level.

Turner, however, is not the featured player — his per game scoring average is down to 12.4 a night (fifth in scoring on the team), and his shot attempts and rebounds per game also are down. Turner also wanted to establish himself as a Defensive Player of the Year candidate this season, something that has yet to happen.

Which has other teams calling, seeing if Turner is available at the trade deadline, reports Zach Lowe at ESPN. Those teams are being shot down, for now.

The question is whether Turner is content with this arrangement. The team belongs to Sabonis and Brogdon now. Turner jacks 16 shots per 36 minutes in his solo time, but just nine when he plays with Sabonis, per NBA.com. Turner’s counting stats are down. Indiana has struggled in Turner-only minutes — especially on the glass, where Turner remains unreliable.

The Pacers continue to turn away teams who inquire about Turner, sources say. They are good, and they want to see how things look when Victor Oladipo returns. But every team in need of a big man should keep an eye on Turner.

There are a lot of teams looking for a reliable big man (see all the interest in Andre Drummond). Turner also has a fair contract with three more seasons at $18 million remaining after this one, which will draw teams to him.

This feels like the kind of deal that gets done in the summer. Right now, the Pacers aren’t sure what they have or look like until Oladipo returns (Jan. 29 is the target day, just a week before the trade deadline). Indiana may take the roster is has now into the playoffs, then make changes around the draft or into the summer.

Just don’t expect the Turner trade rumors to go away.

Zach LaVine scores 20 straight Bulls’ points, 43 overall in loss to Pacers

By Kurt HelinJan 11, 2020, 12:00 PM EST
The NBA All-Star Game is an offensive exhibition, a place where defense is played with all the energy of traffic cones for much of the night. It’s a 48-minute highlight package of offensive talent and dunks.

On those grounds, Friday night the Bulls’ Zach LaVine made his case to be an All-Star when the game comes to Chicago next month.

LaVine scored 43 points — including 20 straight for Chicago at one point — in what ultimately was a 116-105 Chicago loss to Indiana. LaVine put on a show.

LaVine has some high-level support.

LaVine has an All-Star case: He is sixth in the NBA in total points scored this season (950), and 14th in points scored per game (24.4). He is shooting 40.1 percent from three and we know he can finish at the rim.

LaVine is also fifth in fan voting among Eastern Conference guards.

It’s not likely going to be enough to get him an All-Star nod, in part because LaVine is playing on a disappointing Bulls team. Also in part because there is good depth at the guard spot in the East — Kemba Walker, Bradley Beal, Ben Simmons, Trae Young, Jaylen Brown, Spencer Dinwiddie, Fred VanVleet — and when the coaches fill out their ballots for the reserves too many those guys likely finish higher than LaVine on the list.

LaVine has been invited to participate in the Dunk Contest again, but he has yet to decide on that All-Star Saturday event.

What he wants to do is play on Sunday — and he is putting up numbers to make his case right now.

Devin Booker drained late back-to-back threes lift Suns past Magic 98-94

Associated PressJan 11, 2020, 10:00 AM EST
PHOENIX (AP) — Devin Booker scored 24 points, including late back-to-back 3-pointers, and Ricky Rubio came up with a steal and a free throw to help the Phoenix Suns rally past the Orlando Magic 98-94 on Friday night.

Booker had scored only two points in the second half before hitting a 3-pointer with 52.9 seconds left that cut Orlando’s lead to 94-93. He then hit another 3-pointer with 36 seconds left.

On defense, Rubio stole the ball from Nikola Vucevic with 16.7 seconds remaining.

The Suns scored the final eight points of the game after Vucevic knocked down a 3 from the top of the arc with 59.4 seconds left, giving the Magic a 94-90 lead, Orlando’s largest of the game.

Kelly Oubre Jr. scored 22 points and Rubio added 11 points, 10 assists and three steals, giving him 1,001 for his career.

Evan Fournier led Orlando with 28 points, 16 in the second half. Vucevic added 18 points and 13 rebounds, and Terrence Ross scored 18 off the bench.

Phoenix led by as many as 11 points in the third quarter, but the Magic roared back, taking their first lead of the game at 69-68 on a 3-pointer and two free throws by Fournier.

The Suns took a 77-75 lead when Deandre Ayton hit a short hook shot just before the buzzer at the end of the third. But Orlando scored the first six points of the fourth on 3s by Fournier and Josh Magette, It was Magette’s only basket of the game.

The game was mostly back-and-forth, with the exception of a few double-digit leads for the Suns.

Off a blocked shot from Cam Johnson at the defensive end, Mikal Bridges took the ball coast to coast for a layup and a 27-25 lead the Suns carried into the second quarter.

Ross bowled over Aron Baynes and put in a wild shot off the glass to cut the Suns’ lead to 40-38 at the 5:46 mark of the second. Markelle Fultz had 13 points and Ross 12 in the first half.

Booker forced Fournier to lose his balance on defense, then swished a step-back 3 that gave Phoenix its largest lead of the first half, 10 points at 58-48, with 33 seconds to go.

The Suns took that lead into halftime. Booker scored 16 first-half points and Oubre 13.

 

LeBron James spins way into record books, passes Jordan for fourth in made field goals

By Kurt HelinJan 11, 2020, 8:00 AM EST
LeBron James is re-writing the NBA record books seemingly every time he steps on the court.

Friday night that involved him passing Michael Jordan for fourth on the all-time field goals made list — and LeBron did it in style with a spin move and finish.

LeBron now has 12,197 made field goals in his career and has to make 484 more to catch No. 3 on that list, Wilt Chamberlain.

What record almost certainly will fall in LeBron’s next game is him passing Isiah Thomas to move into eighth all time in most assists — LeBron needs three more to take that step.

On Friday, LeBron finished the night with 35 points, 16 rebounds, and seven assists leading the Lakers past a frustrated Luka Doncic and the Mavericks 129-114.