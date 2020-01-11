Glenn James/NBAE via Getty Images

LeBron James spins way into record books, passes Jordan for fourth in made field goals

By Kurt HelinJan 11, 2020, 8:00 AM EST
LeBron James is re-writing the NBA record books seemingly every time he steps on the court.

Friday night that involved him passing Michael Jordan for fourth on the all-time field goals made list — and LeBron did it in style with a spin move and finish.

LeBron now has 12,197 made field goals in his career and has to make 484 more to catch No. 3 on that list, Wilt Chamberlain.

What record almost certainly will fall in LeBron’s next game is him passing Isiah Thomas to move into eighth all time in most assists — LeBron needs three more to take that step.

On Friday, LeBron finished the night with 35 points, 16 rebounds, and seven assists leading the Lakers past a frustrated Luka Doncic and the Mavericks 129-114.

Zach LaVine scores 20 straight Bulls’ points, 43 overall in loss to Pacers

By Kurt HelinJan 11, 2020, 12:00 PM EST
The NBA All-Star Game is an offensive exhibition, a place where defense is played with all the energy of traffic cones for much of the night. It’s a 48-minute highlight package of offensive talent and dunks.

On those grounds, Friday night the Bulls’ Zach LaVine made his case to be an All-Star when the game comes to Chicago next month.

LaVine scored 43 points — including 20 straight for Chicago at one point — in what ultimately was a 116-105 Chicago loss to Indiana. LaVine put on a show.

LaVine has some high-level support.

LaVine has an All-Star case: He is sixth in the NBA in total points scored this season (950), and 14th in points scored per game (24.4). He is shooting 40.1 percent from three and we know he can finish at the rim.

LaVine is also fifth in fan voting among Eastern Conference guards.

It’s not likely going to be enough to get him an All-Star nod, in part because LaVine is playing on a disappointing Bulls team. Also in part because there is good depth at the guard spot in the East — Kemba Walker, Bradley Beal, Ben Simmons, Trae Young, Jaylen Brown, Spencer Dinwiddie, Fred VanVleet — and when the coaches fill out their ballots for the reserves too many those guys likely finish higher than LaVine on the list.

LaVine has been invited to participate in the Dunk Contest again, but he has yet to decide on that All-Star Saturday event.

What he wants to do is play on Sunday — and he is putting up numbers to make his case right now.

Devin Booker drained late back-to-back threes lift Suns past Magic 98-94

Associated PressJan 11, 2020, 10:00 AM EST
PHOENIX (AP) — Devin Booker scored 24 points, including late back-to-back 3-pointers, and Ricky Rubio came up with a steal and a free throw to help the Phoenix Suns rally past the Orlando Magic 98-94 on Friday night.

Booker had scored only two points in the second half before hitting a 3-pointer with 52.9 seconds left that cut Orlando’s lead to 94-93. He then hit another 3-pointer with 36 seconds left.

On defense, Rubio stole the ball from Nikola Vucevic with 16.7 seconds remaining.

The Suns scored the final eight points of the game after Vucevic knocked down a 3 from the top of the arc with 59.4 seconds left, giving the Magic a 94-90 lead, Orlando’s largest of the game.

Kelly Oubre Jr. scored 22 points and Rubio added 11 points, 10 assists and three steals, giving him 1,001 for his career.

Evan Fournier led Orlando with 28 points, 16 in the second half. Vucevic added 18 points and 13 rebounds, and Terrence Ross scored 18 off the bench.

Phoenix led by as many as 11 points in the third quarter, but the Magic roared back, taking their first lead of the game at 69-68 on a 3-pointer and two free throws by Fournier.

The Suns took a 77-75 lead when Deandre Ayton hit a short hook shot just before the buzzer at the end of the third. But Orlando scored the first six points of the fourth on 3s by Fournier and Josh Magette, It was Magette’s only basket of the game.

The game was mostly back-and-forth, with the exception of a few double-digit leads for the Suns.

Off a blocked shot from Cam Johnson at the defensive end, Mikal Bridges took the ball coast to coast for a layup and a 27-25 lead the Suns carried into the second quarter.

Ross bowled over Aron Baynes and put in a wild shot off the glass to cut the Suns’ lead to 40-38 at the 5:46 mark of the second. Markelle Fultz had 13 points and Ross 12 in the first half.

Booker forced Fournier to lose his balance on defense, then swished a step-back 3 that gave Phoenix its largest lead of the first half, 10 points at 58-48, with 33 seconds to go.

The Suns took that lead into halftime. Booker scored 16 first-half points and Oubre 13.

 

Frustrated Luka Doncic rips jersey, plays with it that way

AP Photo/Richard W. Rodriguez
By Kurt HelinJan 10, 2020, 11:45 PM EST
Luka Doncic was frustrated. His Mavericks were getting blown out by the Lakers, who scored 79 points in the first half. As Rick Carlisle had complained about recently, the Lakers were physical with Doncic, and he wasn’t getting calls.

And when he did get to the free-throw line Friday night, he uncharacteristically struggled, missing five free throws in the first half. After the fifth miss, Doncic went Hulk Hogan and ripped his jersey.

With those Mavs jerseys, they might look better that way. They can’t look worse.

Spencer Dinwiddie’s 26 points helps Nets snap seven-game losing streak

Associated PressJan 10, 2020, 10:54 PM EST
NEW YORK (AP) — Spencer Dinwiddie scored 26 points and had a career-high 14 assists as the Brooklyn Nets snapped a seven-game losing streak with a 117-113 win over the Miami Heat on Friday night.

Rodions Kurucs scored 19 points and Taurean Prince added 17 for Brooklyn.

Jarrett Allen finished with 11 points and 11 rebounds for his team-high 17th double-double of the season.

Jimmy Butler scored 33 points and Bam Adebayo added 22 for the Heat.

Miami’s Duncan Robinson missed a 3-pointer from the corner with 5.7 seconds left.

The Nets came up with several clutch plays down the stretch.

Caris LeVert hit a step-back 3-pointer to give Brooklyn a 112-111 lead with 1:09 remaining.

Prince hit a floater in the lane that extended the lead to 114-111 with 25.9 seconds left.

Butler hit back-to-back jumpers and a layup to give Miami a 109-100 lead with 5:09 remaining, but Brooklyn responded with a pair of 3s by Dinwiddie and LeVert to cut the deficit to three with 3:37 left.

The Nets turned up the defensive intensity in the third quarter and held Miami to 20 points in the period, which ended in an 89-all tie.

Miami led 69-57 at the half. Butler led all scorers with 19 points. Brooklyn attempted three free throws in the first half and relied on perimeter jumpers.

Miami shot a blistering 65% from the field in the first quarter and Butler scored 13 points as the Heat took a 42-32 lead.

Kurucs made a season-high three 3-pointers in the first quarter for Brooklyn.