James Harden scores 32, passes 20,000 points to lead Rockets during blowout of Timberwolves

Associated PressJan 11, 2020, 9:03 PM EST
HOUSTON — James Harden didn’t have much to say after he surpassed 20,000 points on Saturday in Houston’s blowout win over Minnesota.

“It’s a great accomplishment obviously,” he said. “I have a bigger picture and bigger goals but it’s pretty cool.”

Teammate and longtime friend Russell Westbrook, who also played in the game when Harden got the first points of his NBA career, was much more effusive in his comments about the milestone.

“To be able to do that on a very, very high level is something we don’t take for granted,” Westbrook said. “Growing up in L.A. and being able to see him progress over the years to me is just a blessing to see as his friend and I’m truly happy for him.”

Harden scored 32 points in three quarters to help the Rockets roll to the 139-109 victory.

Houston led by double figures for most of the game and used a huge run in the third quarter to put the game out of reach and bounce back after a lopsided loss to Oklahoma City on Thursday night.

Harden, who had 12 rebounds and eight assists, is the 45th player in NBA history to reach 20,000 points and the seventh-youngest. He entered the game 10 points away and reached the milestone in fitting fashion, on a step-back 3-pointer midway through the second quarter.

The public address announcer simply said 20,000 after Harden hit the shot, before a video was played during the next timeout to mark the occasion. The video showed him making his first points in the NBA while with the Thunder, then making a free throw that gave him 10,000 points and a replay of the 3 that got him to 20,000.

He got the game ball on Saturday and presented it to his mother.

“’She has everything,” Harden said. “Every goal and achievement that I have, she has it. I gave it to her and she’ll put it in a safe place.”

Already without Clint Capela because of a bruised heel, the Rockets lost fellow starter P.J. Tucker early in the first quarter when he fell hard on his right shoulder. But Houston was just fine without them thanks to another big game from Harden and a 30-point performance by Westbrook.

Josh Okogie had 16 points off the bench for the Timberwolves. Karl-Anthony Towns remained out with a left knee sprain that has had him sidelined since mid-December. The 30-point defeat was their largest loss of the season.

“We need to be better in terms of withstanding runs, especially against a good team,” coach Ryan Saunders said. “You give them credit. They got us tonight.”

The Rockets were up by 16 at halftime and 17 in the third quarter before scoring the next 16 points to push the lead to 89-56 with about 5 minutes left in the quarter.

Harden made two 3-pointers in that span and added another three points when he was fouled on a 3 and made all the free throws. The Timberwolves had three turnovers, including two from Andrew Wiggins, to help Houston pad the lead.

Minnesota cut the lead to 26 entering the fourth quarter, but the Rockets extended it to 115-82 with about 9 minutes left by opening the quarter with a 13-6 run.

Westbrook made a layup soon after that before stealing the ball on a bad pass by Jeff Teague and dishing it to Ben McLemore, who found Thabo Sefolosha for a 3 that made it 124-86. The Timberwolves called a timeout and all of Houston’s starters except Isaiah Hartenstein went to the bench after that with about 8 minutes to go.

Hartenstein started in place of Capela and had 17 points and 15 rebounds. Eric Gordon added 17 points and tied a season high with five 3-pointers.

Out of his former teammate’s shadow, Ja Morant’s time is now

Brian Rothmuller/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images
By Kurt HelinJan 13, 2020, 5:18 PM EST
Ja Morant‘s time is now.

This season was supposed to be Zion Williamson’s time, and Morant has been in that shadow before.

Morant and Williamson were teammates years ago on the South Carolina Hornets, a smallish AAU team in the home state of both stars, the kind of program that didn’t have massive shoe company money or play in those circuits. Morant was entering his sophomore high school season, Williamson was just about to be a freshman — and Williamson’s legendary athleticism was just about to explode on the scene. With Morant feeding him Zion got noticed for his dunks, and we know the story from there: Williamson became an Internet sensation, Drake was wearing his jersey, he went to Duke and became the No. 1 pick.

Morant’s fluid athleticism kicked in later, so much later that he didn’t get college offers from the major powers and ended up at mid-major Murray State. Morant was good but didn’t look like an NBA franchise-changing player. At least until his sophomore year of college, when Morant found his game, shot up draft boards, and scouts struggled to project how the skinny, athletic kid would do when it was Kevin Love sliding over in help defense and not some undersized kid from Austin Peay.

Well…

Now is Morant’s time.

With Williamson sidelined by knee surgery, it is Morant who is running away in the Rookie of the Year race. It is Morant whose exploits have become SportsCenter favorites. It’s Morant and his Grizzlies who have become League Pass darlings.

Morant, still the overlooked mid-major kid in his own mind, shrugs it all off.

“[The Rookie of the Year race] is not my focus right now at all, I’m not worried about the hype, I don’t pay too much attention to it,” Morant said recently.

It’s not an act. The years in the relative shadows of smaller AAU programs and mid-major gyms taught him to be humble, keep his head down, and work hard. Now, even when the fans are noticing him and voting him 10th among West guards for the All-Star Game, it catches him off guard.

“Speechless, honestly,” Morant said of his reaction to the fan vote. “I didn’t see it until my family sent it to me.”

Other teams are noticing him, too — Morant is now the first name on the scouting report for every team going against Memphis.

“Watching the first game when we played them, he has great control with his speed and, he kinda got everyone involved early then tried to take over late. That’s kind of rare for a rookie,” Clippers coach Doc Rivers said recently of Morant.

Which gets to what has most impressed the Grizzlies about Morant — he’s a fast learner. Memphis head coach Tyler Jenkins described Morant as a “super coachable kid.”

“Now you see teams are throwing a lot at him, I’m sure he’s on top of every scouting report,” Jenkins said. “He’s seeing different coverages throughout any single game, different matchups, he’s having to learn on the fly, and I think from a game-to-game standpoint he really dives into how teams are covering him and how he can be effective, not just as a scorer but more as a playmaker…

“It may be a new matchup, a new coverage, but he learns on the fly pretty fast. He and I have dialogues during games sometimes ‘Hey, they’re in center field right now,’ or ‘they adjusted the blitz,’ or ‘they’re in red.’ It may take a few possessions to figure out, but he’s in constant dialogue with myself and more importantly with his teammates about how to attack.”

Morant came into the league a guy who liked the film room.

“When we first sat down he said, ‘I love to watch film, I love to talk the game, learn the game,’” Jenkins said. “When we ask who he wants to go up against every night he says ‘whoever I can learn from.’…

“I think the most impressive thing with him is he just gets better, steadily. Game after game, month after month…. the assist totals, his paint finishing, but also now he’s starting to shoot the three ball better. As a three-point shooter he’s shooting with more confidence, he’s getting back defensively. He’s a kid who gets better every single day.”

Which is scary because he already looks like a franchise cornerstone. Morant already sees his game compared to that or Russell Westbrook and the other elite athletic point guards around the league. The league’s best players are taking notice.

“Most of the top guys in the league said they was in my corner if I needed anything to ask… after the game some of the guys are telling me to stay humble, keep going,” Morant said when asked what players are saying to him after games.

“I just go out there and try and be me, obviously, to stay with what I do and continue to be Ja. Try to control the pace and be in control. I’m an unselfish guy so I’m looking for my teammates.”

Morant is averaging 17.8 points and 6.9 assists a game — counting stats that could be higher if Jenkins and the Grizzlies didn’t intentionally keep his minutes around 30 a night. Morant is seventh in total minutes played among rookies. Ask the Grizzlies about it and the talk is about the long-term, that Morant is a guy who needs to get stronger to avoid injury, how the team is teaching him to use some finesse around the basket, and how Memphis is not looking to run its young star into the ground to chase an eight seed.

The Grizzlies are thinking long term.

“I think he’s just scratching the surface…” Jenkins said of Morant’s potential. “When we studied him coming out of college this was going to be a guy who came in super hungry, competitive, he’s all about the team and how he can impact winning.”

The Grizzlies are challenging him to improve his body, become a better defender, and become more consistent from three. They like how he’s responded to the challenge.

“When you see that athleticism and combine it with that vision — what he can see late, early — it’s impressive. You tack on the skill of three-point shooting and the competitiveness and the unselfishness, we’ve got an impressive young man there.”

They do.

And his time is now.

Report: Lakers willing to trade anyone besides LeBron James and Anthony Davis

Lakers LeBron James, Anthony Davis, Kyle Kuzma
Ezra Shaw/Getty Images
By Dan FeldmanJan 13, 2020, 4:05 PM EST
The Lakers are building around LeBron James and Anthony Davis.

And nobody else.

Tania Ganguli of the Los Angeles Times:

Lakers general manager Rob Pelinka is prepared to trade anyone on the roster, except Davis and LeBron James, if it means filling a gap the Lakers need in order to win a championship, according to a person familiar with his thinking.

As it should be. Beyond their two stars, the Lakers have a roster deep with expendable players. The Lakers’ title window is both open and in danger of slamming shut along with 35-year-old LeBron’s prime. Some teams place more value on continuity. But the Lakers already have so many newcomers this season. It’s worth pursuing talent upgrades.

The pressure is on.

Some Lakers are more available than others. Kyle Kuzma comes up most frequently in trade rumors. As players on one-year contracts who’d have Bird Rights after, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, JaVale McGee and Rajon Rondo must consent to being traded. Between Kuzma and Caldwell-Pope/McGee/Rondo on the spectrum, most non-star Lakers fall closer to Kuzma. They’re available.

A concern: How will those players react? Trade rumors sapped morale last season. Now, it’s time for that chatter once again to kick into high gear.

Maybe Lakers players’ tradability is so self-evident, reports like this don’t cause a stir. This is also a more veteran-laden roster than last season. And the Lakers surely don’t regret doing whatever was necessary to land a star like Davis.

But it’s at least worth monitoring chemistry, focus and motivation amid reports like this one.

Kings: Center Richaun Holmes out at least 2-3 weeks

Richaun Holmes
Rocky Widner/NBAE via Getty Images
By Dan FeldmanJan 13, 2020, 2:48 PM EST
Richaun Holmes has been the Kings’ most productive player this season.

Better players have battled injury and inconsistency. Higher-paid players have disappointed.

But Holmes – who signed for the room exception last summer – has been a breath of fresh air at center. He’s averaging a highly efficient 13 points, eight rebounds, a block and a steal per game. He’s Sacramento’s only rotation player with a positive plus-minus.

So, this is a blow.

James Ham of NBC Sports:

Sacramento (15-24) is hanging in the periphery of the postseason race. Competing will be far more difficult without Holmes.

At least the Kings have options at center.

They can turn back to Dewayne Dedmon, who requested a trade amid a role reduction behind Holmes. Harry Giles might not have a future in Sacramento, but he can step in now. Marvin Bagley III is also getting healthy:

Rumor: Zion Williamson could return for Pelicans-Jazz on Thursday

Zion Williamson
Adam Glanzman/Getty Images
By Dan FeldmanJan 13, 2020, 1:42 PM EST
Zion Williamson has been inching toward his NBA debut.

Could it finally come this week?

Mitch Lawrence of SiriusXM NBA Radio:

The Pelicans are still in the fringe of the playoff race – four games and six teams behind eighth place in the Western Conference. Likewise, Williamson could still make noise in a Rookie of the Year race led by Ja Morant.

But both seem like longshots, even if Williamson returns this quickly.

Still, Williamson getting back on the court, producing some highlights and showing the promise that made him the No. 1 pick would be welcome. He and New Orleans are building toward something greater. Optimism there is about far more than just this lost-looking season.