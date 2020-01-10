Getty Images

Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson both to be reevaluated by Warriors in February

By Kurt HelinJan 10, 2020, 6:00 PM EST
Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson could both be on the court for the Warriors this season. Too late to do any good, but they could return.

Curry and his fractured left hand, and Klay Thompson with his torn ACL, both will be reevaluated in February, reports Kerith Burke of NBC Sports Bay Area.

Both guys want to get back on the court, Thompson is already showing off his shot (in an empty gym, but still).

Expect Curry to get play for the Warriors again this season. Eventually. Also, the Warriors would be interested in seeing how Curry, Thompson, and D'Angelo Russell mesh. Just not enough to mess up a good draft position.

 

They will be cautious

Knicks reportedly make trade inquiry about Pistons’ Andre Drummond

By Kurt HelinJan 10, 2020, 7:50 PM EST
Andre Drummond is the best rebounding big man in the NBA. He’s a former All-Star who can score inside and is a two-time All-Star. However, he’s not a very good defender and has a limited offensive game, and what he does do well on that end the league is moving away from.

Is that someone the Knicks would want?

Detroit is open to trading their center and the Knicks have at least kicked the tires on a deal, reports Shams Charania of The Athletic.

The Knicks are also nowhere near a trade for Drummond, Charania reports. In fact, it doesn’t sound like this was something ever went beyond an exploratory discussion, nothing that ever got traction.

That’s good news for Knicks fans. For one thing, Drummond doesn’t fit the timeline of New York’s young stars such as R.J. Barrett or Michell Robinson. Second, the price for Drummond is at least a first-round pick. New York is stocked with draft picks — including three in the first round the next two drafts — do they want to surrender one to land Drummond on a rental?

I doubt anything comes of this in New York. Atlanta and other teams are reported to be interested.

Report: Hawks could have already traded for Pistons’ Andre Drummond by including first-round pick

Andre Drummond in Pistons-Hawks
By Dan FeldmanJan 10, 2020, 4:45 PM EST
The Hawks are reportedly interested in Pistons center Andre Drummond.

Sam Amick of USA Today:

the Hawks, per a second source, could have landed Drummond already if they were willing to include a first-round pick in the deal.

Presumably, the deal would have also included an expiring contract or two – Chandler Parson’s, Evan Turner‘s/Alex Len‘s or Allen Crabbe‘s/Alex Len’s – make salaries match.

This is a great gauge of Drummond’s trade value. Other teams are also interested in the center.

But I wonder whether we’re missing an important detail: Which pick?

Atlanta has several first-round picks – all its own, the Nets’ 2020 lottery-protected and the Thunder’s 2022 lottery-protected. There’s significant difference in value across those selections. Would Detroit have dealt Drummond for any first-round pick? Or did the Pistons require a higher selection, maybe even the Hawks’ unprotected 2020 pick?

It makes sense Atlanta would balk at any first-rounder. If they want Drummond, the Hawks can just try to sign him in unrestricted free agency this summer. Though losing less would feel nice amid turmoil, Atlanta isn’t accomplishing anything significant this season, anyway. It’s probably better to wait and not surrender an asset, unless Drummond is willing to opt in or extend his contract.

For determining Detroit’s asking price, though, details on the first-rounder would be nice. Still, knowing the Pistons’ are seeking a single first-rounder is at least helpful information.

Russell Westbrook sits alone at end of Rockets bench during timeout (video)

By Dan FeldmanJan 10, 2020, 3:46 PM EST
So much went right for Russell Westbrook in his return to Oklahoma City last night.

He received a great video tribute and standing ovation. He scored 34 points on 14-of-26 shooting. He powerfully explained how much his time there meant to him.

But his Rockets also got routed by the Thunder.

In the fourth quarter, Westbrook – who was done playing for the night – sat alone at the end of Houston’s bench during a timeout. Eventually, James Harden sat next to and spoke to his teammate:

This is a Rorschach test.

Was this an isolated moment of frustration during a loss? A sign of chemistry problems within the Rockets? An example of James Harden’s good leadership, especially in the wake of his fractured relationship with Chris Paul?

See what you want to see in this video.

Personally, I’m just going to file it away while watching for more evidence of those theories.

Jimmy Butler, T.J. Warren fined for altercation during, after Heat-Pacers

By Dan FeldmanJan 10, 2020, 2:45 PM EST
The Jimmy ButlerT.J. Warren battle just kept escalating.

It started with a hard-ish foul, intense jawing, the players being restrained and a double technical foul. When play resumed, Butler lowered his shoulder into Warren for an offensive foul. Clapping, Warren followed Butler and received a second technical and ejection. Butler blew Warren kisses. Warren flipped off Butler.

After the game, Butler explained how much better he is than Warren and why that was the root of Warren’s frustration:

Butler accentuated his point on Instagram:

NBA release:

Miami Heat forward Jimmy Butler and Indiana Pacers guard T.J. Warren have each been fined for their roles in an incident during the Heat’s 122-108 win over the Pacers on Jan. 8 … it was announced today by Kiki VanDeWeghe, Executive Vice President, Basketball Operations.

With 6:29 remaining in the third quarter, Butler and Warren each received technical fouls for having come face-to-face in a hostile manner. With 6:22 remaining in the third quarter, Butler committed an offensive foul against Warren, which has been upgraded to a Flagrant Foul 1 upon league office review. The foul call on Butler prompted a taunt from Warren, which resulted in his second technical foul and subsequent ejection. Following his ejection, Warren made an obscene gesture. After the game, Butler continued to escalate the incident via social media.

Warren has been fined $25,000 for engaging in an altercation and making an obscene gesture following his ejection. Butler has been fined $35,000 for engaging in an altercation and escalating the incident on social media postgame.

This is a great feud. Just a ton of action on and off the court. I look forward to March 20.

I don’t understand why the NBA cited “social media,” though. Butler’s Instagram post was fairly tame. His standard postgame interview was far harsher. Neither deserved a fine. The upgrade to a flagrant foul also seems excessive and mostly a product of what came next.

Maybe the league felt bad for Warren. After all, Butler was right: He really bested Warren in this.