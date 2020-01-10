Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson both to be reevaluated by Warriors in February

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson could both be on the court for the Warriors this season. Too late to do any good, but they could return.

Curry and his fractured left hand, and Klay Thompson with his torn ACL, both will be reevaluated in February, reports Kerith Burke of NBC Sports Bay Area.

Word from the Warriors is Steph will be reevaluted on Feb 1 and Klay will be reevaluted at the All Star Break regarding their injuries and potential playing dates this season. — Kerith Burke (@KerithBurke) January 10, 2020

Both guys want to get back on the court, Thompson is already showing off his shot (in an empty gym, but still).

Klay in full uni and headband hitting fadeaway trey on pass from Zaza. Warriors practice is lit. 🤣 pic.twitter.com/TlAlavrcaK — Ali Thanawalla (@Ali_Thanawalla) December 29, 2019

Expect Curry to get play for the Warriors again this season. Eventually. Also, the Warriors would be interested in seeing how Curry, Thompson, and D'Angelo Russell mesh. Just not enough to mess up a good draft position.

They will be cautious