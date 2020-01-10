Spencer Dinwiddie’s 26 points helps Nets snap seven-game losing streak

Associated PressJan 10, 2020, 10:54 PM EST
NEW YORK (AP) — Spencer Dinwiddie scored 26 points and had a career-high 14 assists as the Brooklyn Nets snapped a seven-game losing streak with a 117-113 win over the Miami Heat on Friday night.

Rodions Kurucs scored 19 points and Taurean Prince added 17 for Brooklyn.

Jarrett Allen finished with 11 points and 11 rebounds for his team-high 17th double-double of the season.

Jimmy Butler scored 33 points and Bam Adebayo added 22 for the Heat.

Miami’s Duncan Robinson missed a 3-pointer from the corner with 5.7 seconds left.

The Nets came up with several clutch plays down the stretch.

Caris LeVert hit a step-back 3-pointer to give Brooklyn a 112-111 lead with 1:09 remaining.

Prince hit a floater in the lane that extended the lead to 114-111 with 25.9 seconds left.

Butler hit back-to-back jumpers and a layup to give Miami a 109-100 lead with 5:09 remaining, but Brooklyn responded with a pair of 3s by Dinwiddie and LeVert to cut the deficit to three with 3:37 left.

The Nets turned up the defensive intensity in the third quarter and held Miami to 20 points in the period, which ended in an 89-all tie.

Miami led 69-57 at the half. Butler led all scorers with 19 points. Brooklyn attempted three free throws in the first half and relied on perimeter jumpers.

Miami shot a blistering 65% from the field in the first quarter and Butler scored 13 points as the Heat took a 42-32 lead.

Kurucs made a season-high three 3-pointers in the first quarter for Brooklyn.

Lakers promote, extend contract of General Manager Rob Pelinka

Getty Images
By Kurt HelinJan 10, 2020, 7:51 PM EST
When Magic Johnson surprisingly stepped down as Lakers president, he implicated GM Rob Pelinka for betrayal. There was an expectation around the league Pelinka would be shown the door soon after (he is not popular with other front offices, dating back to his days as an agent). However, Pelinka had backers who had owner Jeanie Buss’ ear — Linda Rambis — and Los Angeles ultimately gave Pelinka more power.

Then Pelinka nailed this past summer.

Or at least he fell into something that worked. Pelinka pulled off an Anthony Davis trade (but gave up a ransom in the process). Then, after getting a late jump on rounding out the roster (due to Kawhi Leonard taking is time) the guys the Lakers got — Danny Green, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, Dwight Howard, Rajon Rondo, etc. — have worked out well. So has hiring Frank Vogel as coach, even if he wasn’t the first choice. Or second. Pelinka’s Lakers are 30-7 lead the Western Conference.

With that, the Lakers have extended the contract of Pelinka and promoted him to Vice President of Basketball Operations, the team announced.

“I’m extremely pleased with the work Rob has done in order to put this franchise in a position for success, “said Lakers Governor Jeanie Buss. “His strong leadership skills, as well as his commitment to building a winning culture, both on and off the court, have brought us one step closer to being a championship-caliber team and I look forward to our continued work together.”

Pelinka reportedly had two years left on this contract, now he will be around (or at least get paid) much longer than that.

While the Lakers are contenders for a title, Pelinka has work to do. They need a secondary ball handler and, next summer, to replace the veteran role players that likely take more money elsewhere.

But for now, Pelinka can celebrate a little. He’s not going anywhere.

 

Knicks reportedly make trade inquiry about Pistons’ Andre Drummond

Chris Schwegler/NBAE via Getty Images
By Kurt HelinJan 10, 2020, 7:50 PM EST
Andre Drummond is the best rebounding big man in the NBA. He’s a former All-Star who can score inside and is a two-time All-Star. However, he’s not a very good defender and has a limited offensive game, and what he does do well on that end the league is moving away from.

Is that someone the Knicks would want?

Detroit is open to trading their center and the Knicks have at least kicked the tires on a deal, reports Shams Charania of The Athletic.

The Knicks are also nowhere near a trade for Drummond, Charania reports. In fact, it doesn’t sound like this was something ever went beyond an exploratory discussion, nothing that ever got traction.

That’s good news for Knicks fans. For one thing, Drummond doesn’t fit the timeline of New York’s young stars such as R.J. Barrett or Michell Robinson. Second, the price for Drummond is at least a first-round pick. New York is stocked with draft picks — including three in the first round the next two drafts — do they want to surrender one to land Drummond on a rental?

I doubt anything comes of this in New York. Atlanta and other teams are reported to be interested.

Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson both to be reevaluated by Warriors in February

Getty Images
By Kurt HelinJan 10, 2020, 6:00 PM EST
Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson could both be on the court for the Warriors this season. Too late to do any good, but they could return.

Curry and his fractured left hand, and Klay Thompson with his torn ACL, both will be reevaluated in February, reports Kerith Burke of NBC Sports Bay Area.

Both guys want to get back on the court, Thompson is already showing off his shot (in an empty gym, but still).

Expect Curry to get play for the Warriors again this season. Eventually. Also, the Warriors would be interested in seeing how Curry, Thompson, and D'Angelo Russell mesh. Just not enough to mess up a good draft position.

 

They will be cautious

Report: Hawks could have already traded for Pistons’ Andre Drummond by including first-round pick

Andre Drummond in Pistons-Hawks
Chris Schwegler/NBAE via Getty Images
By Dan FeldmanJan 10, 2020, 4:45 PM EST
The Hawks are reportedly interested in Pistons center Andre Drummond.

Sam Amick of USA Today:

the Hawks, per a second source, could have landed Drummond already if they were willing to include a first-round pick in the deal.

Presumably, the deal would have also included an expiring contract or two – Chandler Parson’s, Evan Turner‘s/Alex Len‘s or Allen Crabbe‘s/Alex Len’s – make salaries match.

This is a great gauge of Drummond’s trade value. Other teams are also interested in the center.

But I wonder whether we’re missing an important detail: Which pick?

Atlanta has several first-round picks – all its own, the Nets’ 2020 lottery-protected and the Thunder’s 2022 lottery-protected. There’s significant difference in value across those selections. Would Detroit have dealt Drummond for any first-round pick? Or did the Pistons require a higher selection, maybe even the Hawks’ unprotected 2020 pick?

It makes sense Atlanta would balk at any first-rounder. If they want Drummond, the Hawks can just try to sign him in unrestricted free agency this summer. Though losing less would feel nice amid turmoil, Atlanta isn’t accomplishing anything significant this season, anyway. It’s probably better to wait and not surrender an asset, unless Drummond is willing to opt in or extend his contract.

For determining Detroit’s asking price, though, details on the first-rounder would be nice. Still, knowing the Pistons’ are seeking a single first-rounder is at least helpful information.