Spencer Dinwiddie again says he’s launching investment plan, but it’s no longer tied to his contract

By Dan FeldmanJan 10, 2020, 10:03 AM EST
Nets guard Spencer Dinwiddie introduced to plan to sell digital tokens. Investors’ payouts would depend on how much Dinwiddie earns in 2021-22, when he holds a $12,302,496 player option.

The NBA prohibited the scheme. Dinwiddie said he’d move forward, anyway. Then, he met again with the league without finding a satisfactory resolution. Then, he still said he’s moving forward, anyway.

Dinwiddie is getting closer to launching – but with a major alteration.

Dinwiddie:

Shlomo Sprung of Forbes:

So the two sides came to a compromise, Dinwiddie said, where the original plan from October would mainly remain intact, but the player option element would be removed.

Dinwiddie is going to sell his securities-backed SD8 tokens, which can’t be traded for a year, for $150,000 apiece to verified accredited investors under SEC Regulation D, Rule 506 (c). What he created, he said, allows players to structure and issue debt instruments in digital token form to invest their money how they’d like. It would function as a decentralization of the personal loan to athletes through bonds they create with their guaranteed contracts as collateral.

The SD8 coin will be a three-year bond expected to pay out 4.95% base interest on a monthly basis— much better than you’d be able to get at a bank— with the full principal paid out at the end of the period upon maturity in a bullet payment. The investment period will begin on Monday and end on Feb. 10, with the bond notes maturing and paying out in full on Feb. 10, 2023. According to a chart provided by Dinwiddie’s representatives, if all 90 coins were purchased, it would net investors just over $2 million over the course of the three years.

When contacted regarding the NBA’s stance on Dinwiddie’s plan, a league spokesman released the following statement on Thursday:

“Spencer Dinwiddie’s advisors provided us today with new information regarding a modified version of their digital token idea, which we are reviewing to determine whether the updated idea is permissible under league rules.”

I wonder whether Dinwiddie knows he has NBA approval, even if the league isn’t ready to publicly announce it. Otherwise, this would be incredibly risky. The consequences could be significant – fine, suspension or even a voided contract. Of course, if the NBA doesn’t explicitly approve, Dinwiddie could back down. He has before.

Without the bond being tied to Dinwiddie’s contract, I don’t see why this should generate future interest. It sounds like it’ll be rich people loaning money to another rich person (Dinwiddie).

But if Dinwiddie finds investors happy to participate and the league approves, good for everyone involved, I guess.

Kevin Durant, Kendrick Perkins got into heated late-night Twitter beef

Getty Images
By Kurt HelinJan 10, 2020, 9:00 AM EST
Kendrick Perkins and Kevin Durant were teammates in Oklahoma City for all or part of five NBA seasons, including the Thunder’s 2012 run to the NBA Finals.

Which apparently means they know each other well enough for Durant to say exactly what would get under Perkins’ skin.

Perkins is an ESPN personality now and — on the night of Russell Westbrook‘s return to Oklahoma City — was going on SportsCenter to say Westbrook was the best Thunder player ever. Perkins got called out on the “best” part of that, and then Durant jumped in and it got fun. Here’s a screenshot/Twitter feed of what was said.

Perkins speaks for a lot of fans who didn’t like KD’s jump to Golden State. Durant will have to use his two championship rings and two Finals MVP trophies to comfort himself when he sleeps at night.

Durant loves getting in these kinds of Twitter beefs. He’s said before it’s why he goes on Twitter. I’m not sure Perkins feels the same way.

Three Things to Know: Anthony Davis will re-sign with Lakers, but don’t expect five years

Andrew D. Bernstein/NBAE via Getty Images
By Kurt HelinJan 10, 2020, 8:16 AM EST
Every day in the NBA there is a lot to unpack, so every weekday morning throughout the season we will give you the three things you need to know from the last 24 hours in the NBA.

1) Anthony Davis will re-sign with Lakers but don’t expect five years. Wednesday’s “big” NBA story out of Los Angeles was the Lakers offered Anthony Davis a max extension of his current contract — four years, $146 million — and Davis turned it down. Except that wasn’t a surprise. As most stories on the issue explained, if Davis becomes a free agent this summer and re-signs with the Lakers he can get five-years, $205 million.

That is true. That is also not how this is going to go down.

Davis unquestionably will re-sign with the Lakers. I know zero sources around the league who think otherwise. That is why the league’s free agent/trade focus is now on Giannis Antetokounmpo (who probably signs a five-year super-max extension with the Bucks this summer, but there is more wiggle room than with Davis) and how unhappy Karl-Anthony Towns is in Minnesota.

Just don’t expect Davis to sign for five years with the Lakers. Expect a three-year contract with an opt-out after two. (Or, maybe, four years with an opt-out after two.)

This is right out of the LeBron James/Rich Paul playbook (Paul is Davis’ agent, too) and it works for two reasons. First, it keeps pressure on the Lakers organization to put a contending team on the court, something that will be a challenge once LeBron decides to step away (whenever that comes). Second, after two more seasons Davis will reach 10 years of service, making him eligible for a full 35 percent of the salary cap. In the summer of 2022 Davis could opt-out, then re-sign an even larger five-year contract with the Lakers.

All of which means a lot of “nothing to see here, move along” with the story of Davis passing on the Lakers’ extension offer, just know what comes next is not what a lot of pundits were selling.

2) Tristan Thompson led Cleveland to a feel-good win amidst controversy. As trade speculation swirled around Tristan Thompson last month, the Cavaliers put out word they want to keep him because they value his leadership that much.

They might have never needed it more than yesterday.

The Cavs spent the day at the forefront of the national sports conversation, because their coach – John Beilein – called his players “thugs” then said he meant to say “slugs.” The story was the right mix of sensational, serious and silly to capture attention. Even for a team accustomed to drama, this provided plenty.

Enter Thompson.

The center scored a career-high 35 points, grabbed 14 rebounds, made the game-tying free throws in the fourth quarter, slammed the dagger dunk in overtime and finished a game-high +10 in a 115-112 win over the Pistons last night.

Did Thompson know his 35 points set a personal best?

“Uhhh,” Thompson said, seemingly deliberating how to answer a question that could make him look vain.

“Hell yeah!” Kevin Love, who had been exchanging friendly obscenities with Thompson throughout the interview, shouted across the locker room. “I was reminded by the bench!”

“Hell yeah!” Thompson said. “They was telling me on the bench, and s—, I ain’t stupid. I know!”

Love continued to rile up Thompson.

“I know what I’m talking about! I ain’t stupid! I’m a basketball savant! I know everything!” Thompson said, becoming increasingly profane and then comparing himself to The Schwab.

At the end of a long day, Beilein clearly appreciated his team’s enthusiasm.

“Go into a college locker room, and everybody is jumping around. Pro locker room, everyone is chilling after win,” Beilein said. “That locker room is hopping around right now.

“If they’re excited, then the coaching staff is really excited. Because we want to have fun. And the way you have fun is you win, and we won tonight.”

—Dan Feldman, from the Cavs/Pistons game in Detroit

3) Joel Embiid will miss a couple of weeks following finger surgery, but even without him Philadelphia’s defense locks-up Boston. Is it really a surprise that Joel Embiid needs surgery — did you see what happened to his finger earlier this week? The ring finger on his left hand was bent in a way fingers are just not meant to bend. At the time Embiid had it popped back in, taped up, and returned to the game (a win against Oklahoma City).

However, it should be no surprise he needs surgery for a torn ligament in that finger. Embiid is having surgery and will be re-evaluated in two weeks. He, averaging 23.4 points and 12.3 rebounds a game for the Sixers, but his bigger impact is on the defensive end, where the Sixers are 8.2 points per 100 possessions better when Embiid is on the court.

Except against Boston on Thursday night. With Al Horford as center — and after an early-game adjustment playing more aggressively out high on the pick-and-roll, rather than Embiid’s drop coverage — the Sixers shut down the top-10 Boston offense and got the win, 109-98. Philly got a spark from Josh Richardson’s 29 points, and Ben Simmons added 19, but it was mostly the Philly defense that stole the show.

We’ll see if the Sixers can sustain this level of defense with Embiid out, but this was an impressive start.

BONUS THING TO KNOW: They still love Russell Westbrook in Oklahoma City. Russell Westbrook returned to the franchise where he played the first 11 seasons of his career, where he grew up in a lot of ways, where he won an MVP-award and racked up triple -doubles. To say Thunder fans welcomed him back with open arms is an understatement.

First, there was a video tribute.

Then came the raucous standing ovation.

Then Westbrook went through his traditional pregame routine — fist bumps for the stat crew, shooting arrows, a sprint to the corner — to the joy of the crowd.

That crowd also loved the way Chris Paul and the rest of the Thunder played that night, spoiling Westbrook’s return and raking up a 113-92 Thunder win.

Even with Joel Embiid out injured, Sixers rally in fourth to knock off Celtics

Associated PressJan 9, 2020, 11:14 PM EST
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Brett Brown gathered his team in the locker room to ring the postgame victory bell when the 76ers coach noticed a familiar face on general manager Elton Brand’s phone. There was Joel Embiid on FaceTime, calling in from New York where he’s set to have surgery Friday to repair a torn ligament. Embiid had to like the view — a Sixers team that gutted out a win hours after learning the All-Star center was out indefinitely.

“We’re going to miss Joel for however long it is,” guard Ben Simmons said, “but tonight was a good start.”

Josh Richardson scored 29 points, Simmons had 19 and Philadelphia won without Embiid, beating the Boston Celtics 109-98 on Thursday night.

Embiid will have surgery for a torn ligament in a finger in his left hand and will be evaluated in one to two weeks. Embiid, averaging 23.4 points and 12.3 rebounds in 31 games this season, tore the radial collateral ligament in the ring finger Monday night in a victory over Oklahoma City.

“I’m putting a blow torch, a bullet, many bullets into what we used to do,” Brown said. “Really. It doesn’t fit. So it’s on me to make it fit. We don’t have Joel Embiid. So when I say, ‘blow torch and bullet,’ I mean it.”

Mike Scott slid into the starting rotation, along with Al Horford, Tobias Harris, Richardson and Simmons. Simmons, an All-Star point guard, played center at times and drew a charge on Enes Kanter with 1:45 left in the first quarter.

“I’ve always been curious of what that could look like,” Brown said. “I thought he was good. I don’t know what the numbers bear out but it’s something we tried. I have wanted to try Ben at five, we did, and I suspect we’ll see it again.”

With Embiid out indefinitely, even the deep reserves are going to have to contribute to keep them afloat until he returns. That included Furkan Korkmaz, who buried a 3 late in the fourth that stretched the Sixers’ lead to 91-87. Horford, who left Boston in the offseason to sign a four-year deal with Philadelphia, converted a three-point play for a seven-point lead. The Celtics pulled within two, but the Sixers used a 9-0 run to put the game away and improve to 18-2 at home.

“It’s two big sports cities that really get behind their teams, so you appreciate that,” Richardson said. “I feel like everybody’s almost ready to fight about that game when it comes up.”

The Celtics had their own injury scare when Kemba Walker, ejected for the first time in his nine-year NBA career a night earlier, sprained his left thumb. Walker ran into Scott and instantly clutched his hand late in the second quarter. Walker, who scored 26 points on 10-for-20 shooting, tried to shake it off but left for the locker room shortly before the Celtics took a 55-48 lead into halftime.

Walker, wearing a wrap in the locker room, said he jammed his thumb and didn’t think he would need additional tests.

“When he first went down, we were worried about ligaments,” coach Brad Stevens said. “Right now, in a lot of ways, it feels like we dodged a bullet.”

Walker looked fine when he returned to the lineup. Jayson Tatum and Walker hit back-to-back 3s to tie the game at 69-all in the third and wipe out a hole caused by the Sixers’ 11-0 run to start the half.

“We just have to close out games better,” Walker said. “You can’t win ’em all, obviously. But we’ve got to be better.”

 

Emotional video tribute, standing ovation for Russell Westbrook in return to Oklahoma City

Jeff Haynes/NBAE via Getty Images
By Kurt HelinJan 9, 2020, 10:11 PM EST
Russell Westbrook was the guy who stayed. He came with the team from Seattle, was a critical part of the run to the NBA Finals, then when Kevin Durant bolted it was Westbrook who re-signed and then went on a historic triple-double run to an MVP trophy. He only left when Paul George forced his way to the coast and it was time for a rebuild in OKC.

Westbrook returned to Oklahoma City Thursday night and was welcomed like a conquering hero.

First, there was the video tribute (which was very well done by the Thunder).

Then came the raucous standing ovation.

After that, Westbrook went through his traditional pregame routine — fist bumps for the stat crew, shooting arrows, a sprint to the corner — which even fired up the fans more.

Westbrook will always be loved in OKC, and can return someday to see his jersey retired there in the rafters.