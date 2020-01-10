Russell Westbrook sits alone at end of Rockets bench during timeout (video)

By Dan FeldmanJan 10, 2020, 3:46 PM EST
So much went right for Russell Westbrook in his return to Oklahoma City last night.

He received a great video tribute and standing ovation. He scored 34 points on 14-of-26 shooting. He powerfully explained how much his time there meant to him.

But his Rockets also got routed by the Thunder.

In the fourth quarter, Westbrook – who was done playing for the night – sat alone at the end of Houston’s bench during a timeout. Eventually, James Harden sat next to and spoke to his teammate:

This is a Rorschach test.

Was this an isolated moment of frustration during a loss? A sign of chemistry problems within the Rockets? An example of James Harden’s good leadership, especially in the wake of his fractured relationship with Chris Paul?

See what you want to see in this video.

Personally, I’m just going to file it away while watching for more evidence of those theories.

Report: Hawks could have already traded for Pistons’ Andre Drummond by including first-round pick

Andre Drummond in Pistons-Hawks
Chris Schwegler/NBAE via Getty Images
By Dan FeldmanJan 10, 2020, 4:45 PM EST
The Hawks are reportedly interested in Pistons center Andre Drummond.

Sam Amick of USA Today:

the Hawks, per a second source, could have landed Drummond already if they were willing to include a first-round pick in the deal.

Presumably, the deal would have also included an expiring contract or two – Chandler Parson’s, Evan Turner‘s/Alex Len‘s or Allen Crabbe‘s/Alex Len’s – make salaries match.

This is a great gauge of Drummond’s trade value. Other teams are also interested in the center.

But I wonder whether we’re missing an important detail: Which pick?

Atlanta has several first-round picks – all its own, the Nets’ 2020 lottery-protected and the Thunder’s 2022 lottery-protected. There’s significant difference in value across those selections. Would Detroit have dealt Drummond for any first-round pick? Or did the Pistons require a higher selection, maybe even the Hawks’ unprotected 2020 pick?

It makes sense Atlanta would balk at any first-rounder. If they want Drummond, the Hawks can just try to sign him in unrestricted free agency this summer. Though losing less would feel nice amid turmoil, Atlanta isn’t accomplishing anything significant this season, anyway. It’s probably better to wait and not surrender an asset, unless Drummond is willing to opt in or extend his contract.

For determining Detroit’s asking price, though, details on the first-rounder would be nice. Still, knowing the Pistons’ are seeking a single first-rounder is at least helpful information.

Jimmy Butler, T.J. Warren fined for altercation during, after Heat-Pacers

By Dan FeldmanJan 10, 2020, 2:45 PM EST
The Jimmy ButlerT.J. Warren battle just kept escalating.

It started with a hard-ish foul, intense jawing, the players being restrained and a double technical foul. When play resumed, Butler lowered his shoulder into Warren for an offensive foul. Clapping, Warren followed Butler and received a second technical and ejection. Butler blew Warren kisses. Warren flipped off Butler.

After the game, Butler explained how much better he is than Warren and why that was the root of Warren’s frustration:

Butler accentuated his point on Instagram:

NBA release:

Miami Heat forward Jimmy Butler and Indiana Pacers guard T.J. Warren have each been fined for their roles in an incident during the Heat’s 122-108 win over the Pacers on Jan. 8 … it was announced today by Kiki VanDeWeghe, Executive Vice President, Basketball Operations.

With 6:29 remaining in the third quarter, Butler and Warren each received technical fouls for having come face-to-face in a hostile manner. With 6:22 remaining in the third quarter, Butler committed an offensive foul against Warren, which has been upgraded to a Flagrant Foul 1 upon league office review. The foul call on Butler prompted a taunt from Warren, which resulted in his second technical foul and subsequent ejection. Following his ejection, Warren made an obscene gesture. After the game, Butler continued to escalate the incident via social media.

Warren has been fined $25,000 for engaging in an altercation and making an obscene gesture following his ejection. Butler has been fined $35,000 for engaging in an altercation and escalating the incident on social media postgame.

This is a great feud. Just a ton of action on and off the court. I look forward to March 20.

I don’t understand why the NBA cited “social media,” though. Butler’s Instagram post was fairly tame. His standard postgame interview was far harsher. Neither deserved a fine. The upgrade to a flagrant foul also seems excessive and mostly a product of what came next.

Maybe the league felt bad for Warren. After all, Butler was right: He really bested Warren in this.

Report: Magic apply for disabled-player exceptions for Jonathan Isaac, Al-Farouq Aminu

Disabled-player exception candidates Jonathan Isaac and Al-Farouq Aminu
Fernando Medina/NBAE via Getty Images
By Dan FeldmanJan 10, 2020, 1:44 PM EST
Disabled-player exceptions allow teams to sign, trade for or claim off waivers players on the last year of their contract. The mechanism is sometimes useful in helping a team.

But it’s often an overrated tool. It doesn’t open a roster spot. It doesn’t provide luxury-tax relief. Most DPEs go unused.

A real benefit of DPEs is the clarity they provide on injuries. Teams often obfuscate in their public messages. But to have a disabled-player exception granted, an NBA-appointed doctor must rule the injured player is “substantially more likely than not” to be out through June 15.

That brings us to the Magic.

On Jan. 2, they announced Jonathan Isaac would be re-evaluated in two months. On Wednesday, they announced Al-Farouq Aminu would be re-evaluated in 12 weeks.

Now, here’s a sign the forwards’ knee injuries could be even more significant than it sounded.

Shams Charania of The Athletic:

https://twitter.com/ShamsCharania/status/1215430744505495552

The deadline to apply for a disabled-player exception is Wednesday. So, maybe Orlando is just taking a stab before it’s too late. In the thick of the playoff race, the Magic could use the help. They have breathing room below the luxury-tax line and an open roster spot.

But if Isaac and Aminu are that severely injured, that’s a major blow.

Isaac looked like a rising star before going down. It really sounded like he could return later this season. He has already missed a lot of development time in his short career. This wouldn’t be an ideal way to enter his contract-extension window next offseason.

Aminu seemed less likely to return. He’s older, and his injury sounded worse. Even if he gets healthy before the season ends, there will be questions about bringing back the 29-year-old rather than giving him a full offseason to heal. Orlando owes him $9,720,900 next season and $10,183,800 the year after that.

Do you believe John Beilein’s ‘slugs’ explanation? Tristan Thompson sidesteps question

John Beilein and Tristan Thompson
David Liam Kyle/NBAE via Getty Images
By Dan FeldmanJan 10, 2020, 12:12 PM EST
DETROIT – Six Cavaliers players addressed John Beilein’s thugs-slugs jumble yesterday. Five offered clear support of their coach for this volatile situation.

The exception: Tristan Thompson.

“At the end of the day, he’s our head coach,” Thompson said after Cleveland’s win over the Pistons last night. “We’re the players, and have to go out there and play and do our job at the end of the day. So, that’s all that matters.”

Beilein apologized to the Cavs both individually and collectively after the film session on Wednesday, when he called players “thugs” but later said he misspoke and meant to use the word “slugs.” Did Beilein’s explanation help motivate and focus the team for Detroit? Thompson: “Coach’s job is to give us the scout and the game plan. But we don’t need no coaches at all to motivate us. Us as players, we motivate each other.”

The Cavaliers will keep Beilein as coach. Can Thompson still play for him? Thompson: “Man, I’ll play anywhere. I’ll play all over the world.”

Beilein has reportedly struggled to connect with the Cavs. Does Thompson need anything different from his coach? Thompson: “As long as I’ve got my dogs with me every night in that huddle – what do we got, 13, 14 guys? Brought back Zo. As long I’ve got my dogs with me ready to go to war, that’s all that matters to me.”

Eventually, I flatly asked Thompson whether he believes Beilein’s explanation that he inadvertently said “thugs” while intending to say “slugs.”

“I’m not trying to take away from tonight,” Thompson said. “So, I want to keep it based on how great the guys were tonight. I think Brandon Knight was great. A guy that doesn’t get to play a lot. When his number was called – especially when we have KP down – he stepped up and was great tonight. So, I don’t want to take away from my team’s tremendous win tonight in overtime. So, that’s where my focus is at.”

Missing from that answer? Some variation of “yes.”

This was a strange interview from Thompson, who was recently Beilein’s most vocal supporter.

Maybe we’re supposed to read between the lines and see the lack of stated support for a lack of support. “Thug” is a racially charged word, and I can see how a black player would resent his white coach calling him one.

It’s also quite possible Thompson truly thought sidestepping the issue was the best way to make it go away. If so, he was wrong. A quick declaration of support – like Larry Nance Jr., Kevin Love, Darius Garland, Collin Sexton and Brandon Knight gave – would have been far more effective. Instead, Thompson opened the door wide open for speculation into how he truly feels.

The timing doesn’t help discern his meaning. Thompson didn’t speak at shootaround or pregame yesterday. After the emotional victory, it’s easy to see why he’d prefer attention land on the game. Thompson had a career night. He’s also a supportive teammate who wants to shout out Alfonzo McKinnie‘s defensive stops and Knight’s play with Kevin Porter Jr. injured. Thompson could have seen an opportunity to move on and leave the thugs-slugs issue behind.

To be fair, Thompson is not a public-relations expert. He’s a basketball player. Not understanding how to diffuse this controversy would hardly be some major offense. With prior scandal, Thompson served himself well by not talking about it. That kept the noise at bay.

But sports media was already widely discussing Beilein. Like it or not, this issue was in the forefront.

Which raises another question: How did it get there? Most Cleveland players who spoke publicly yesterday said Beilein’s use of the word “thugs” didn’t jar them in the moment. Only Sexton said otherwise, and he added he wasn’t alone.

“Everybody was shocked,” Sexton said.

Yet, Sexton also provided a defense of Beilein against the (absurd) argument that it’s inconceivable he’d use the word “slugs.”

“He says it all the time, so it’s all good,” Sexton said. “…He calls us slugs, because we move slow. But it’s good. We knew what he meant.”

Do all the Cavaliers know what Beilein meant, though? That remains an open question.