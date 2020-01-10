Disabled-player exception candidates Jonathan Isaac and Al-Farouq Aminu
Report: Magic apply for disabled-player exceptions for Jonathan Isaac, Al-Farouq Aminu

By Dan FeldmanJan 10, 2020, 1:44 PM EST
Disabled-player exceptions allow teams to sign, trade for or claim off waivers players on the last year of their contract. The mechanism is sometimes useful in helping a team.

But it’s often an overrated tool. It doesn’t open a roster spot. It doesn’t provide luxury-tax relief. Most DPEs go unused.

A real benefit of DPEs is the clarity they provide on injuries. Teams often obfuscate in their public messages. But to have a disabled-player exception granted, an NBA-appointed doctor must rule the injured player is “substantially more likely than not” to be out through June 15.

That brings us to the Magic.

On Jan. 2, they announced Jonathan Isaac would be re-evaluated in two months. On Wednesday, they announced Al-Farouq Aminu would be re-evaluated in 12 weeks.

Now, here’s a sign the forwards’ knee injuries could be even more significant than it sounded.

Shams Charania of The Athletic:

https://twitter.com/ShamsCharania/status/1215430744505495552

The deadline to apply for a disabled-player exception is Wednesday. So, maybe Orlando is just taking a stab before it’s too late. In the thick of the playoff race, the Magic could use the help. They have breathing room below the luxury-tax line and an open roster spot.

But if Isaac and Aminu are that severely injured, that’s a major blow.

Isaac looked like a rising star before going down. It really sounded like he could return later this season. He has already missed a lot of development time in his short career. This wouldn’t be an ideal way to enter his contract-extension window next offseason.

Aminu seemed less likely to return. He’s older, and his injury sounded worse. Even if he gets healthy before the season ends, there will be questions about bringing back the 29-year-old rather than giving him a full offseason to heal. Orlando owes him $9,720,900 next season and $10,183,800 the year after that.

Do you believe John Beilein’s ‘slugs’ explanation? Tristan Thompson sidesteps question

John Beilein and Tristan Thompson
By Dan FeldmanJan 10, 2020, 12:12 PM EST
DETROIT – Six Cavaliers players addressed John Beilein’s thugs-slugs jumble yesterday. Five offered clear support of their coach for this volatile situation.

The exception: Tristan Thompson.

“At the end of the day, he’s our head coach,” Thompson said after Cleveland’s win over the Pistons last night. “We’re the players, and have to go out there and play and do our job at the end of the day. So, that’s all that matters.”

Beilein apologized to the Cavs both individually and collectively after the film session on Wednesday, when he called players “thugs” but later said he misspoke and meant to use the word “slugs.” Did Beilein’s explanation help motivate and focus the team for Detroit? Thompson: “Coach’s job is to give us the scout and the game plan. But we don’t need no coaches at all to motivate us. Us as players, we motivate each other.”

The Cavaliers will keep Beilein as coach. Can Thompson still play for him? Thompson: “Man, I’ll play anywhere. I’ll play all over the world.”

Beilein has reportedly struggled to connect with the Cavs. Does Thompson need anything different from his coach? Thompson: “As long as I’ve got my dogs with me every night in that huddle – what do we got, 13, 14 guys? Brought back Zo. As long I’ve got my dogs with me ready to go to war, that’s all that matters to me.”

Eventually, I flatly asked Thompson whether he believes Beilein’s explanation that he inadvertently said “thugs” while intending to say “slugs.”

“I’m not trying to take away from tonight,” Thompson said. “So, I want to keep it based on how great the guys were tonight. I think Brandon Knight was great. A guy that doesn’t get to play a lot. When his number was called – especially when we have KP down – he stepped up and was great tonight. So, I don’t want to take away from my team’s tremendous win tonight in overtime. So, that’s where my focus is at.”

Missing from that answer? Some variation of “yes.”

This was a strange interview from Thompson, who was recently Beilein’s most vocal supporter.

Maybe we’re supposed to read between the lines and see the lack of stated support for a lack of support. “Thug” is a racially charged word, and I can see how a black player would resent his white coach calling him one.

It’s also quite possible Thompson truly thought sidestepping the issue was the best way to make it go away. If so, he was wrong. A quick declaration of support – like Larry Nance Jr., Kevin Love, Darius Garland, Collin Sexton and Brandon Knight gave – would have been far more effective. Instead, Thompson opened the door wide open for speculation into how he truly feels.

The timing doesn’t help discern his meaning. Thompson didn’t speak at shootaround or pregame yesterday. After the emotional victory, it’s easy to see why he’d prefer attention land on the game. Thompson had a career night. He’s also a supportive teammate who wants to shout out Alfonzo McKinnie‘s defensive stops and Knight’s play with Kevin Porter Jr. injured. Thompson could have seen an opportunity to move on and leave the thugs-slugs issue behind.

To be fair, Thompson is not a public-relations expert. He’s a basketball player. Not understanding how to diffuse this controversy would hardly be some major offense. With prior scandal, Thompson served himself well by not talking about it. That kept the noise at bay.

But sports media was already widely discussing Beilein. Like it or not, this issue was in the forefront.

Which raises another question: How did it get there? Most Cleveland players who spoke publicly yesterday said Beilein’s use of the word “thugs” didn’t jar them in the moment. Only Sexton said otherwise, and he added he wasn’t alone.

“Everybody was shocked,” Sexton said.

Yet, Sexton also provided a defense of Beilein against the (absurd) argument that it’s inconceivable he’d use the word “slugs.”

“He says it all the time, so it’s all good,” Sexton said. “…He calls us slugs, because we move slow. But it’s good. We knew what he meant.”

Do all the Cavaliers know what Beilein meant, though? That remains an open question.

Chris Paul torches Rockets center Isaiah Hartenstein with nutmeg (video)

By Dan FeldmanJan 10, 2020, 11:01 AM EST
As he returned to Oklahoma City with the Rockets last night, Russell Westbrook and the Thunder repeatedly showed appreciation for each other. It was such a pleasant reunion.

Chris Paul – who was traded for Westbrook – brought the disrespect.

Paul unleashed this absolutely cruel nutmeg on Rockets center Isaiah Hartenstein. The waves away afterward were even more brutal.

That and a 113-92 Oklahoma City victory had to feel good for Paul, whom Houston unloaded with multiple draft picks attached to get Westbrook.

Spencer Dinwiddie again says he’s launching investment plan, but it’s no longer tied to his contract

Mike Stobe/Getty Images
By Dan FeldmanJan 10, 2020, 10:03 AM EST
Nets guard Spencer Dinwiddie introduced to plan to sell digital tokens. Investors’ payouts would depend on how much Dinwiddie earns in 2021-22, when he holds a $12,302,496 player option.

The NBA prohibited the scheme. Dinwiddie said he’d move forward, anyway. Then, he met again with the league without finding a satisfactory resolution. Then, he still said he’s moving forward, anyway.

Dinwiddie is getting closer to launching – but with a major alteration.

Dinwiddie:

Shlomo Sprung of Forbes:

So the two sides came to a compromise, Dinwiddie said, where the original plan from October would mainly remain intact, but the player option element would be removed.

Dinwiddie is going to sell his securities-backed SD8 tokens, which can’t be traded for a year, for $150,000 apiece to verified accredited investors under SEC Regulation D, Rule 506 (c). What he created, he said, allows players to structure and issue debt instruments in digital token form to invest their money how they’d like. It would function as a decentralization of the personal loan to athletes through bonds they create with their guaranteed contracts as collateral.

The SD8 coin will be a three-year bond expected to pay out 4.95% base interest on a monthly basis— much better than you’d be able to get at a bank— with the full principal paid out at the end of the period upon maturity in a bullet payment. The investment period will begin on Monday and end on Feb. 10, with the bond notes maturing and paying out in full on Feb. 10, 2023. According to a chart provided by Dinwiddie’s representatives, if all 90 coins were purchased, it would net investors just over $2 million over the course of the three years.

When contacted regarding the NBA’s stance on Dinwiddie’s plan, a league spokesman released the following statement on Thursday:

“Spencer Dinwiddie’s advisors provided us today with new information regarding a modified version of their digital token idea, which we are reviewing to determine whether the updated idea is permissible under league rules.”

I wonder whether Dinwiddie knows he has NBA approval, even if the league isn’t ready to publicly announce it. Otherwise, this would be incredibly risky. The consequences could be significant – fine, suspension or even a voided contract. Of course, if the NBA doesn’t explicitly approve, Dinwiddie could back down. He has before.

Without the bond being tied to Dinwiddie’s contract, I don’t see why this should generate future interest. It sounds like it’ll be rich people loaning money to another rich person (Dinwiddie).

But if Dinwiddie finds investors happy to participate and the league approves, good for everyone involved, I guess.

Kevin Durant, Kendrick Perkins got into heated late-night Twitter beef

By Kurt HelinJan 10, 2020, 9:00 AM EST
Kendrick Perkins and Kevin Durant were teammates in Oklahoma City for all or part of five NBA seasons, including the Thunder’s 2012 run to the NBA Finals.

Which apparently means they know each other well enough for Durant to say exactly what would get under Perkins’ skin.

Perkins is an ESPN personality now and — on the night of Russell Westbrook‘s return to Oklahoma City — was going on SportsCenter to say Westbrook was the best Thunder player ever. Perkins got called out on the “best” part of that, and then Durant jumped in and it got fun. Here’s a screenshot/Twitter feed of what was said.

Perkins speaks for a lot of fans who didn’t like KD’s jump to Golden State. Durant will have to use his two championship rings and two Finals MVP trophies to comfort himself when he sleeps at night.

Durant loves getting in these kinds of Twitter beefs. He’s said before it’s why he goes on Twitter. I’m not sure Perkins feels the same way.