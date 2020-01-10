Knicks reportedly make trade inquiry about Pistons’ Andre Drummond

Andre Drummond is the best rebounding big man in the NBA. He’s a former All-Star who can score inside and is a two-time All-Star. However, he’s not a very good defender and has a limited offensive game, and what he does do well on that end the league is moving away from.

Is that someone the Knicks would want?

Detroit is open to trading their center and the Knicks have at least kicked the tires on a deal, reports Shams Charania of The Athletic.

"One team, I'm told, that has made an inquiry (on Andre Drummond) are the Knicks." NBA Insider @ShamsCharania shares an update on the Pistons center. pic.twitter.com/xH3XB6VHtN — Stadium (@Stadium) January 10, 2020

The Knicks are also nowhere near a trade for Drummond, Charania reports. In fact, it doesn’t sound like this was something ever went beyond an exploratory discussion, nothing that ever got traction.

That’s good news for Knicks fans. For one thing, Drummond doesn’t fit the timeline of New York’s young stars such as R.J. Barrett or Michell Robinson. Second, the price for Drummond is at least a first-round pick. New York is stocked with draft picks — including three in the first round the next two drafts — do they want to surrender one to land Drummond on a rental?

I doubt anything comes of this in New York. Atlanta and other teams are reported to be interested.