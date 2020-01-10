Frustrated Luka Doncic rips jersey, plays with it that way

Luka Doncic was frustrated. His Mavericks were getting blown out by the Lakers, who scored 79 points in the first half. As Rick Carlisle had complained about recently, the Lakers were physical with Doncic, and he wasn’t getting calls.
I really wonder what does Luka have to do to get something called. Are refs intentionally swallowing their whistle? This is getting ridiculous. He's getting hacked out there and nothing's getting called. pic.twitter.com/qV7HcWZn5a
— Matej Sportinfo (@Sportinfosi) January 11, 2020
And when he did get to the free-throw line Friday night, he uncharacteristically struggled, missing five free throws in the first half. After the fifth miss, Doncic went Hulk Hogan and ripped his jersey.
Luka nearly ripped his jersey in half, then kept playing 😅 pic.twitter.com/HcooSDmM6q
— SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) January 11, 2020
With those Mavs jerseys, they might look better that way. They can’t look worse.