After the Warriors beat the Bucks last night, Stephen Curry appeared to tell Giannis Antetokounmpo: “Let’s do it. Come on, man.”

NBC Sports Bay Area:

“Come to the Dubs.” – Steph, probably 😂 pic.twitter.com/PZRc8179JZ — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) January 9, 2020

Do what? Team up in Golden State? The Warriors are interested in the Bucks superstar who can become an unrestricted free agent in 2021. Could Curry be recruiting?

The scene brought to mind Curry embracing Durant after the 2016 Western Conference finals:

Durant left the Thunder for the Warriors that summer. There was obviously a lot more involved than than post-game conversation with Curry, but it’s easy to see how that helped make Durant feel welcomed.

So, what happened between Curry and Antetokounmpo last night?

Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports:

🚨 EXCLUSIVE 🚨

Steph Curry has informed @ChrisBHaynes WHAT he was telling Giannis. It was about teaming up, just not in the NBA … in PUBG. pic.twitter.com/LwEqvLFJnB — Yahoo Sports (@YahooSports) January 9, 2020

I reached out to Steph via text, and he told me, he said, look, all he was doing was giving Giannis his gamer tag for an online game called “PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds.” He said he told Giannis, “Come see me on this game. We can team up and do some damage. Let’s do it. Come on.”

Maybe Curry was talking only about a video game. Good luck convincing anyone of that, though.

This is the type of drama Milwaukee must get used to.