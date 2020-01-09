Report: Cavaliers keeping John Beilein as coach after slugs-thugs jumble

DETROIT – Cavaliers coach John Beilein has been quite busy since calling his players “thugs” yesterday. Beilein – who said he misspoke when trying to use the word “slugs” – contacted his players individually to apologize last night. He apologized to them collectively again at shootaround this morning. He explained himself further publicly after shootaround.
Amidst all that, Beilein said he talked to Cavs general manager Koby Altman “quite a bit.” Beilein said in conversations with Altman, the coach’s future with Cleveland never came up.
But it was obviously discussed, and the Cavaliers have reached a verdict.
Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN:
Sources: Cavaliers coach John Beilein met with team in what was described as an emotional apology prior to shoot-around in Detroit today. He’s coaching Cavaliers tonight and franchise plans to continue with him on the job. https://t.co/BEhvH4xOuc
Cavaliers GM Koby Altman traveled to Detroit and met with Beilein and players. Altman talked individually with players to get a sense of how they viewed verbiage in yesterday’s film session and how accepting they were of today’s apology, per sources.
Cavs forward Larry Nance Jr. must have been accurate when he said, “I don’t think there’s any player on the team that believes there was malintent behind it.” Because if players objected, Beilein would likely be gone.
I don’t envy anyone from the organization trying to determine what word Beilein intended to use. “Slugs” is plausible. “Thugs” is plausible. Absent other information, what choice is there but to take him at his word? That might be unsatisfying, but it’s better than destroying his reputation over a potential misunderstanding.
Beilein still has numerous problems in Cleveland, though. The Cavaliers are just 10-27. His players have rebelled against him. Highly paid star Kevin Love has repeatedly acted out.
If he wants to keep his job long-term, Beilein better
Cavaliers coach John Beilein says he learned lesson in slugs-thugs mix-up: ‘Enunciate better’
“I don’t think there’s any player on the team that believes there was malintent behind it,” Nance said.
“He made a mistake. We all make them. But he apologized, owned up to it. And at this point, that’s all we can ask him to do, and he’s done that.”
Nance said the word didn’t immediately trigger him. Kevin Love said the incident came at the end of the film session, and players left quickly, anyway. Beilein said he was told of his word usage a couple hours later and slowly pieced together how it happened.
Then, he went about apologizing.
It’s one thing for Beilein to know what word he meant to use. How does he convince others of his intent?
“I’m sure the Celtics have already addressed this as an organization, but if not, I apologize to the Spurs for what happened out of the stands and that can being thrown. I told [Gregg Popovich] after the game I’m really sorry they had to experience that. I hope that person’s not allowed in an NBA arena again.”
Good for Stevens speaking on behalf of the organization. That was called for.
The NBA has increased emphasis on what fans say. But throwing something onto the court remains a major offense.
That said, I’m not as gung-ho as Stevens about absolutely banning the fan for life. There should be room for contrition and earned redemption? We shouldn’t always rush to the harshest possible punishment.
It’s also impossible to view this incident without remembering the Malice At The Palace ignited when a fan tossed a drink onto Ron Artest (now Metta World Peace). Thankfully, this throw didn’t connect and the incident didn’t escalate further.
1) Jimmy Butler was stirring the pot by blowing kisses, lobbing verbal bombs at Pacers’ T.J. Warren. Jimmy Butler is not just an All-Star but also an All-NBA level…
Pot stirrer.
And player. Butler likely starts in the All-Star Game in Chicago next month, and if not he’s certainly in the game. As things stand now, Butler is highly likely to make an All-NBA team at the end of the season. He’s earned all of that, averaging 20.2 points, 6.9 rebounds, and 6.6 assists a game to lead Miami and make them the surprise No. 2 seed in the East.
Butler, however, does not shy away from mixing it up. He likes a little tension around him, and he’s comfortable when other people are uncomfortable. Just ask Karl-Anthony Towns and Andrew Wiggins.
Or, the Pacers’ T.J. Warren. Butler and Warren were barking at each other for much of the game Wednesday night, and it was building up to something. This is the play where everything really got started and the referees jumped in the mix.
The play was reviewed and the referees left as a common foul. Which was the right call, but did not ease the tensions. Soon after, the duo was matched up again, and Warren drew the offensive foul on Butler — then walked behind him, clapping his hands and taunting him. That got Warren a technical and an ejection.
Suddenly that March game looks like must-see TV. Because Butler likes to stir the pot.
3) James Harden, Trae Young make history as first opposing players in NBA history to record 40-point triple-doubles in one game. James Harden and Trae Young were putting on a show.
Harden scored 41 points with 10 assists and 10 rebounds (although he wasn’t efficient shooting 9-of-34 on the night, including 4-of-20 from three). Young had 42 points, 13 rebounds, and 10 assists.
It’s an interesting bit of history and a fun show for everyone watching. By the way, the Rockets got the win, in case anyone still cares about the outcome of games.
BONUS THING TO KNOW:Kemba Walker was ejected from an NBA game for the first time in his career. KYP — know your personnel. NBA coaches say it to players all the time. It means to know that Giannis Antetokounmpo will go to the spin move in the paint on a drive, be prepared for it (and good luck). Don’t bite on DeMar DeRozan’s pump fake. Certain players only want to go left. The list could go on, but the idea is clear — know the players and their tendencies.
Referees need to do the same thing. For example, Kemba Walker is not a hothead, which is why he’s never been thrown out of an NBA game.
Until Wednesday. Midway through the third quarter of a Celtics loss to the Spurs, Walker got pancaked by LaMarcus Aldridge. Just flattened. Walker thought it was a foul and popped up angry walked over to rookie referee Evan Scott to protest the call — and got a quick ejection.
Here is the official explanation from the referees.
That was a bad call and the league should rescind the second technical. The first one, with Walker cussing at the referee, that’s an earned technical. The second one, without trying to have a conversation with Walker, was an overreaction. There needs to be more dialogue between referees and coaches, and some understanding of the situation. Basketball is an emotional game, Walker just got flattened, the officials have to give the player some space to vent (this is a two-way street, the players need not to fire up the crowd — Walker didn’t — and give the referees some respect, too). This felt like when refs put up the “stop sign” hand before the player has even gotten to them to say something — that’s not the way to deal with players or coaches. Have a conversation.
Those technical fouls did not cost the Celtics the game, but they did help change momentum. The Celtics were on a 20-7 run and had cut the Spurs lead to seven. This call led to five three throws for San Antonio — two for Walker’s two technicals, one for a Brad Stevens technical, and two for the shooting foul called on the play — and when the Spurs hit four of them it stretched the lead back up to double digits.
ATLANTA —James Harden‘s big first quarter gave Houston a lead that seemed safe.
His misses helped give Atlanta a chance.
Harden scored 41 points, including 22 in the first quarter, to lead the Houston Rockets over Trae Young and the Hawks 122-115 on Wednesday night.
Harden had 10 assists and 10 rebounds for his second straight triple-double. He made only 9 of 34 shots, including 4 of 20 3-pointers.
Young kept pace. The Hawks’ second-year point guard had 42 points, 13 rebounds and 10 assists. He and Harden are the first players to post 40-point triple-doubles in the same game, according to the Elias Sports Bureau.
Harden more than made up for the absence of Russell Westbrook, his usual backcourt partner. D’Antoni had a confident answer when asked before the game about the impact of Westbrook being rested.
“Just more James,” D’Antoni said.
It was a safe prediction.
Harden, who scored 60 points in his last game against Atlanta in November, set out on another high-scoring pace. The NBA’s leader at 38.4 points per game, Harden abused the Hawks with his mix of 3-pointers and drives. Atlanta’s frequent best answer was to foul him, and he made 19 of 23 free throws.
Houston led 45-29 after the first quarter and pushed the lead to 20 in the second period.
The Hawks rallied in the third, cutting the Houston lead to 87-83.
Following Houston’s timeout, Harden sank a 3-pointer to start a 12-2 run to close the period, pushing the lead back to double figures. McLemore had two 3s in the run.
Atlanta again pulled close in the final period. Len’s three-point play pulled the Hawks to 108-105.