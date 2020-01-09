LeBron James and Luka Doncic lead the NBA in All-Star voting
By Dan FeldmanJan 9, 2020, 2:50 PM EST
LeBron James has led the NBA in fan All-Star voting the last three years. If he leads the league again this season, he’d break a tie with Vince Carter (2000-2002) for the longest such streak since Michael Jordan (1987-1993).

But in the initial All-Star voting returns LeBron trailed Luka Doncic and Giannis Antetokounmpo.

Lebron is back on top now.

The updated voting:

Eastern Conference

Guards

1. Trae Young (ATL) 1,389,628

2. Kyrie Irving (BRK) 1,351,997

3. Kemba Walker (BOS) 1,331,577

4. Derrick Rose (DET) 918,550

5. Zach LaVine (CHI) 572,022

6. Kyle Lowry (TOR) 567,896

7. Jaylen Brown (BOS) 544,361

8. Ben Simmons (PHI) 456,066

9. Bradley Beal (WAS) 447,107

10. Fred VanVleet (TOR) 351,391

Frontcourt

1. Giannis Antetokounmpo (MIL) 3,259,383

2. Joel Embiid (PHI) 1,784,211

3. Pascal Siakam (TOR) 1,730,763

4. Jimmy Butler (MIA) 1,400,293

5. Jayson Tatum (BOS) 1,182,663

6. Tacko Fall (BOS) 543,352

7. Bam Adebayo (MIA) 349,078

8. Gordon Hayward (BOS) 291,608

9. Domantas Sabonis (IND) 239,639

10. Andre Drummond (DET) 228,190

Western Conference

Guards

1. Luka Doncic (DAL) 3,277,870

2. James Harden (HOU) 2,167,269

3. Damian Lillard (POR) 687,855

4. Stephen Curry (GSW) 595,913

5. Russell Westbrook (HOU) 581,500

6. Alex Caruso (LAL) 528,246

7. Donovan Mitchell (UTA) 449,835

8. Devin Booker (PHO) 381,071

9. D’Angelo Russell (GSW) 365,730

10. Ja Morant (MEM) 257,433

Frontcourt

1. LeBron James (LAL) 3,359,871

2. Anthony Davis (LAL) 3,124,446

3. Kawhi Leonard (LAC) 2,210,539

4. Paul George (LAC) 845,719

5. Nikola Jokic (DEN) 559,881

6. Karl-Anthony Towns (MIN) 545,385

7. Kristaps Porzingis (DAL) 540,603

8. Carmelo Anthony (POR) 520,021

9. Brandon Ingram (NOP) 444,522

10. Dwight Howard (LAL) 390,037

Observations:

  • LeBron, Doncic and Antetokounmpo will all be All-Stars. The overall vote lead is mostly about prestige, though it doesn’t carry as much since the NBA introduced player and media voting into the All-Star-starters equation.
  • LeBron and Doncic are competing for a captaincy, because they’re both in the Western Conference. With All-Star teams no longer divided by conference, why should one of them automatically fall behind Antetokounmpo just because Antetokounmpo is in the East? This patchwork system leaves a lot to be desired.
  • Kyle Lowry (No. 8 to No. 6) and Ben Simmons (No. 6 to No. 8) flipped spots. That could make the difference in an open Eastern Conference backcourt race. At No. 2 in fan voting, Kyrie Irving probably won’t fare as well with players and media. No. 4 in fan voting, Derrick Rose probably won’t get any media votes. No. 5 in fan voting, Zach LaVine also faces an uphill climb with media votes.

By Dan FeldmanJan 9, 2020, 4:45 PM EST
The Hornets put up a good fight against the Raptors last night. Charlotte forced overtime, and Terry Rozier had a reasonable look at a game-winning 3-pointer. Rozier missed, but he didn’t let up afterward.

He jawed with the Raptors, seemingly Terence Davis primarily. A referee restrained a pointing Rozier. Davis’ teammates held him. Even as he left the court, Rozier turned back to get in a few more words.

Seems like great competitiveness all around to me.

Stephen Curry and Giannis Antetokounmpo
By Dan FeldmanJan 9, 2020, 3:45 PM EST
After the Warriors beat the Bucks last night, Stephen Curry appeared to tell Giannis Antetokounmpo: “Let’s do it. Come on, man.”

NBC Sports Bay Area:

Do what? Team up in Golden State? The Warriors are interested in the Bucks superstar who can become an unrestricted free agent in 2021. Could Curry be recruiting?

The scene brought to mind Curry embracing Durant after the 2016 Western Conference finals:

Durant left the Thunder for the Warriors that summer. There was obviously a lot more involved than than post-game conversation with Curry, but it’s easy to see how that helped make Durant feel welcomed.

So, what happened between Curry and Antetokounmpo last night?

Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports:

I reached out to Steph via text, and he told me, he said, look, all he was doing was giving Giannis his gamer tag for an online game called “PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds.” He said he told Giannis, “Come see me on this game. We can team up and do some damage. Let’s do it. Come on.”

Maybe Curry was talking only about a video game. Good luck convincing anyone of that, though.

This is the type of drama Milwaukee must get used to.

John Beilein
By Dan FeldmanJan 9, 2020, 1:23 PM EST
DETROIT – Cavaliers coach John Beilein has been quite busy since calling his players “thugs” yesterday. Beilein – who said he misspoke when trying to use the word “slugs” – contacted his players individually to apologize last night. He apologized to them collectively again at shootaround this morning. He explained himself further publicly after shootaround.

Amidst all that, Beilein said he talked to Cavs general manager Koby Altman “quite a bit.” Beilein said in conversations with Altman, the coach’s future with Cleveland never came up.

But it was obviously discussed, and the Cavaliers have reached a verdict.

Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN:

Cavs forward Larry Nance Jr. must have been accurate when he said, “I don’t think there’s any player on the team that believes there was malintent behind it.” Because if players objected, Beilein would likely be gone.

The NBA is rarely proactive about these things. It usually depends on the response.

The response here was trusting Beilein.

I don’t envy anyone from the organization trying to determine what word Beilein intended to use. “Slugs” is plausible. “Thugs” is plausible. Absent other information, what choice is there but to take him at his word? That might be unsatisfying, but it’s better than destroying his reputation over a potential misunderstanding.

Beilein still has numerous problems in Cleveland, though. The Cavaliers are just 10-27. His players have rebelled against him. Highly paid star Kevin Love has repeatedly acted out.

If he wants to keep his job long-term, Beilein has more work to do than handling just this situation.

John Beilein
By Dan FeldmanJan 9, 2020, 12:25 PM EST
DETROIT – Words like “posse,” “urban” and “thug” provide learning opportunities about how racially coded language works. Cavaliers coach John Beilein – who called his players “thugs” then said he misspoke when trying to use the word “slugs” – said he learned his lesson. It just has nothing to do with race.

“I have to be very good at choosing words very carefully and not slipping,” Beilein said. “When you talk a lot and you talk fast sometimes, that happens.

“It’s something I have to learn from and just enunciate better and just be clearer with…”

Ironically, Beilein trailed off a little. I think he might have finished with “what my intents were.” I’m not sure:

Beilein said he apologize individually to players last night then collectively this morning. He said the common response were: “I’m good” and “You’re good.”

Cleveland forward Larry Nance Jr. spoke for the team.

“I don’t think there’s any player on the team that believes there was malintent behind it,” Nance said.

“He made a mistake. We all make them. But he apologized, owned up to it. And at this point, that’s all we can ask him to do, and he’s done that.”

Nance said the word didn’t immediately trigger him. Kevin Love said the incident came at the end of the film session, and players left quickly, anyway. Beilein said he was told of his word usage a couple hours later and slowly pieced together how it happened.

Then, he went about apologizing.

It’s one thing for Beilein to know what word he meant to use. How does he convince others of his intent?

“I told them,” Beilein said.

He hopes that will suffice. In a long college-coaching career, Beilein built a reputation for his integrity.

“At the end of the day as a person, he’s a good man,” said Love, who has clashed with Beilein. “He misspoke.”

Love said Beilein called him last night. But out to dinner, Love and his coach didn’t talk.

Even if his players accept Beilein’s explanation about this specific situation, a larger disconnect remains.