LeBron James has led the NBA in fan All-Star voting the last three years. If he leads the league again this season, he’d break a tie with Vince Carter (2000-2002) for the longest such streak since Michael Jordan (1987-1993).
But in the initial All-Star voting returns LeBron trailed Luka Doncic and Giannis Antetokounmpo.
Lebron is back on top now.
The updated voting:
Eastern Conference
Guards
1. Trae Young (ATL) 1,389,628
2. Kyrie Irving (BRK) 1,351,997
3. Kemba Walker (BOS) 1,331,577
4. Derrick Rose (DET) 918,550
5. Zach LaVine (CHI) 572,022
6. Kyle Lowry (TOR) 567,896
7. Jaylen Brown (BOS) 544,361
8. Ben Simmons (PHI) 456,066
9. Bradley Beal (WAS) 447,107
10. Fred VanVleet (TOR) 351,391
Frontcourt
1. Giannis Antetokounmpo (MIL) 3,259,383
2. Joel Embiid (PHI) 1,784,211
3. Pascal Siakam (TOR) 1,730,763
4. Jimmy Butler (MIA) 1,400,293
5. Jayson Tatum (BOS) 1,182,663
6. Tacko Fall (BOS) 543,352
7. Bam Adebayo (MIA) 349,078
8. Gordon Hayward (BOS) 291,608
9. Domantas Sabonis (IND) 239,639
10. Andre Drummond (DET) 228,190
Western Conference
Guards
1. Luka Doncic (DAL) 3,277,870
2. James Harden (HOU) 2,167,269
3. Damian Lillard (POR) 687,855
4. Stephen Curry (GSW) 595,913
5. Russell Westbrook (HOU) 581,500
6. Alex Caruso (LAL) 528,246
7. Donovan Mitchell (UTA) 449,835
8. Devin Booker (PHO) 381,071
9. D’Angelo Russell (GSW) 365,730
10. Ja Morant (MEM) 257,433
Frontcourt
1. LeBron James (LAL) 3,359,871
2. Anthony Davis (LAL) 3,124,446
3. Kawhi Leonard (LAC) 2,210,539
4. Paul George (LAC) 845,719
5. Nikola Jokic (DEN) 559,881
6. Karl-Anthony Towns (MIN) 545,385
7. Kristaps Porzingis (DAL) 540,603
8. Carmelo Anthony (POR) 520,021
9. Brandon Ingram (NOP) 444,522
10. Dwight Howard (LAL) 390,037
Observations:
- LeBron, Doncic and Antetokounmpo will all be All-Stars. The overall vote lead is mostly about prestige, though it doesn’t carry as much since the NBA introduced player and media voting into the All-Star-starters equation.
- LeBron and Doncic are competing for a captaincy, because they’re both in the Western Conference. With All-Star teams no longer divided by conference, why should one of them automatically fall behind Antetokounmpo just because Antetokounmpo is in the East? This patchwork system leaves a lot to be desired.
- Kyle Lowry (No. 8 to No. 6) and Ben Simmons (No. 6 to No. 8) flipped spots. That could make the difference in an open Eastern Conference backcourt race. At No. 2 in fan voting, Kyrie Irving probably won’t fare as well with players and media. No. 4 in fan voting, Derrick Rose probably won’t get any media votes. No. 5 in fan voting, Zach LaVine also faces an uphill climb with media votes.