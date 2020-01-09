Kyrie Irving practices with Nets, including with contact

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Flipboard (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

The Nets denied a report Kyrie Irving could miss 2-3 more weeks with bursitis.

That report was published more than two weeks ago. Since, Irving has confirmed he has bursitis in his injured shoulder.

Irving has missed 25 games, but this confounding saga could near a close.

Nets:

📰 @KyrieIrving participated in full practice with the team today 📹 Complete video of his media avail coming shortly pic.twitter.com/MR2V9LU48N — Brooklyn Nets (@BrooklynNets) January 9, 2020

🎙 Complete @KyrieIrving sound 🎙 Kyrie returns to full practice and speaks about his potential return, his shoulder recovery, the play of Spencer, All-Star voting, and more: pic.twitter.com/kcaxOWLfbB — Brooklyn Nets (@BrooklynNets) January 9, 2020

Irving sounds as if he’s allowing for a week to get up to speed. If it happens sooner, that’d be great.

Spencer Dinwiddie has done a solid job at point guard in Irving’s absence. But the Nets are at a talent-disadvantage. Brooklyn has lost seven straight.

Irving’s return will bring complications. Even beyond attitude questions, Irving is a high-usage player who changes how his team plays.