Kyrie Irving
Kyrie Irving practices with Nets, including with contact

By Dan FeldmanJan 9, 2020, 7:02 PM EST
The Nets denied a report Kyrie Irving could miss 2-3 more weeks with bursitis.

That report was published more than two weeks ago. Since, Irving has confirmed he has bursitis in his injured shoulder.

Irving has missed 25 games, but this confounding saga could near a close.

Nets:

Irving sounds as if he’s allowing for a week to get up to speed. If it happens sooner, that’d be great.

Spencer Dinwiddie has done a solid job at point guard in Irving’s absence. But the Nets are at a talent-disadvantage. Brooklyn has lost seven straight.

Irving’s return will bring complications. Even beyond attitude questions, Irving is a high-usage player who changes how his team plays.

76ers: Joel Embiid undergoing hand surgery, out at least 1-2 weeks

Joel Embiid
By Dan FeldmanJan 9, 2020, 6:22 PM EST
Joel Embiid suffered a nasty-looking dislocated finger in the 76ers’ win over the Thunder on Monday.

The follow-up diagnosis isn’t great, either.

Serena Winters of NBC Sports Philadelphia:

 

Embiid is the 76ers’ best player, maybe the NBA’s best center. This is a huge loss.

With an overhauled roster keyed by players who don’t seamlessly fit together, Philadelphia needs time to build chemistry. The fifth-place 76ers also want to climb in the standings – both to secure home-court advantage in more playoff rounds and avoid the mighty Bucks as long as possible.

This hurts both efforts.

How significantly? It depends when Embiid actually gets back on the court.

Celtics issue lifetime ban to fan who threw drink onto court near Spurs bench

Celtics coach Brad Stevens
By Dan FeldmanJan 9, 2020, 5:45 PM EST
Celtics coach Brad Stevens called for a lifetime ban from all NBA arenas for the fan who threw a drink onto the court near the Spurs bench last night in Boston.

The Celtics at least are following through.

Adam Himmelsbach of The Boston Globe:

That was swift. The fan was clearly wrong, and harsh punishment for an obvious misdeed usually generates favorable public response.

But I’m unconvinced a lifetime ban is absolutely right. Maybe there’s more context to justify it. But I’d generally rather allow for the possibility of contrition and earned redemption.

The fan faces bigger problems than not attending future Celtics and Bruins games, though.

Nicole Yang of The Boston Globe:

He clearly threw the wrong hard seltzer to get away with this. As everyone knows, “Ain’t no laws when you’re drinking Claws.”

Hornets’ Terry Rozier misses game-winner, gets restrained while jawing with Raptors (video)

By Dan FeldmanJan 9, 2020, 4:45 PM EST
The Hornets put up a good fight against the Raptors last night. Charlotte forced overtime, and Terry Rozier had a reasonable look at a game-winning 3-pointer. Rozier missed, but he didn’t let up afterward.

He jawed with the Raptors, seemingly Terence Davis primarily. A referee restrained a pointing Rozier. Davis’ teammates held him. Even as he left the court, Rozier turned back to get in a few more words.

Seems like great competitiveness all around to me.

Stephen Curry says he was talking to Giannis Antetokounmpo about video game, not Warriors

Stephen Curry and Giannis Antetokounmpo
Noah Graham/NBAE via Getty Images
By Dan FeldmanJan 9, 2020, 3:45 PM EST
After the Warriors beat the Bucks last night, Stephen Curry appeared to tell Giannis Antetokounmpo: “Let’s do it. Come on, man.”

NBC Sports Bay Area:

Do what? Team up in Golden State? The Warriors are interested in the Bucks superstar who can become an unrestricted free agent in 2021. Could Curry be recruiting?

The scene brought to mind Curry embracing Durant after the 2016 Western Conference finals:

Durant left the Thunder for the Warriors that summer. There was obviously a lot more involved than than post-game conversation with Curry, but it’s easy to see how that helped make Durant feel welcomed.

So, what happened between Curry and Antetokounmpo last night?

Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports:

I reached out to Steph via text, and he told me, he said, look, all he was doing was giving Giannis his gamer tag for an online game called “PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds.” He said he told Giannis, “Come see me on this game. We can team up and do some damage. Let’s do it. Come on.”

Maybe Curry was talking only about a video game. Good luck convincing anyone of that, though.

This is the type of drama Milwaukee must get used to.