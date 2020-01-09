Jeff Haynes/NBAE via Getty Images

Emotional video tribute, standing ovation for Russell Westbrook in return to Oklahoma City

By Kurt HelinJan 9, 2020, 10:11 PM EST
Leave a comment

Russell Westbrook was the guy who stayed. He came with the team from Seattle, was a critical part of the run to the NBA Finals, then when Kevin Durant bolted it was Westbrook who re-signed and then went on a historic triple-double run to an MVP trophy. He only left when Paul George forced his way to the coast and it was time for a rebuild in OKC.

Westbrook returned to Oklahoma City Thursday night and was welcomed like a conquering hero.

First, there was the video tribute (which was very well done by the Thunder).

Then came the raucous standing ovation.

After that, Westbrook went through his traditional pregame routine — fist bumps for the stat crew, shooting arrows, a sprint to the corner — which even fired up the fans more.

Westbrook will always be loved in OKC, and can return someday to see his jersey retired there in the rafters.

Bulls’ Wendell Carter Jr. likely out weeks with “serious” ankle sprain

Nuccio DiNuzzo/Getty Images
By Kurt HelinJan 9, 2020, 9:25 PM EST
Leave a comment

Wendell Carter Jr. has been rock solid for Chicago this season. When he is on the court the offense flows better, and coach Jim Boylen described him as the Bulls best defensive player. When Carter has been on the court this season the Bulls outscore opponents by 1.4 points per 100 possessions, but when he sits they get outscored by 6.1.

Now he’s going to sit a lot, likely missing weeks with an ankle sprain suffered Wednesday against New Orleans, a story broken by Shams Charania of The Athletic and confirmed by K.C.Johnson of NBC Sports Chicago.

Carter averages 11.7 points on 53.7 percent shooting, plus 9.9 rebounds a game. However, his impact has been larger on the defensive end. Boylen wants to play an aggressive, trapping defense and Carter is the best Bulls big at that (and it’s not close).

Expect Thaddeus Young to start and Daniel Gafford to get more run until Carter returns.

Sixers rumored to be looking for shooters to go around Joel Embiid, Ben Simmons

Carlos Gonzalez/Star Tribune via Getty Images
By Kurt HelinJan 9, 2020, 8:13 PM EST
Leave a comment

The Philadelphia 76ers are a good team: 24-14 record, +4.1 net rating differential, which has them on pace to win 52 games (stats via Cleaning the Glass, which filters out garbage time). On Christmas Day, we saw the potential of their long, defensive-minded roster in a win over Milwaukee.

Are the Sixers title contenders? Halfway through the season, it doesn’t feel like it, and the lack of floor spacing is a key reason. Joel Embiid can force defenders to respect him at the arc, but he’s a beast in the paint — he’s shooting 70.7 percent at the rim and taking nearly 30 percent of his shots there — and that’s where Philly wants him operating. Ben Simmons has taken only 17 shots outside the key all season (hitting six of them). While Tobias Harris, Josh Richardson, and others can hit some threes, this team did not exactly replace J.J. Redick.

This is why Philadelphia GM Elton Brand is looking for shooters at the trade deadline, reports Kevin O’Conner at The Ringer.

The Sixers have expressed interest in a long list of wings, including Malik Beasley (Nuggets), Glenn Robinson III (Warriors), Davis Bertans (Wizards), E’Twaun Moore (Pelicans), and Andre Iguodala (Grizzlies), according to multiple league sources. Most interestingly, sources say the Sixers inquired about Robert Covington, whom they dealt to the Timberwolves in 2018 in the Jimmy Butler trade.

That all sounds great until one starts to break down what the Sixers have to offer in a trade.

The Sixers are loaded with picks, including their own first rounders after 2021, but matching salaries is hard unless Philly wants to give up quality parts of their rotation, such as Richardson or Mike Scott. Which they are not.

Other teams want rookie Matisse Thybulle, Philly is wisely rejecting those calls. Philly is trying to steer the conversation toward Zhaire Smith, but other teams look at his G-League play and reject that effort.

Brand will try to make another deadline move, but if the Sixers are going to be title contenders it will be more about internal improvement.

Kyrie Irving practices with Nets, including with contact

Kyrie Irving
Mike Stobe/Getty Images
By Dan FeldmanJan 9, 2020, 7:02 PM EST
Leave a comment

The Nets denied a report Kyrie Irving could miss 2-3 more weeks with bursitis.

That report was published more than two weeks ago. Since, Irving has confirmed he has bursitis in his injured shoulder.

Irving has missed 25 games, but this confounding saga could near a close.

Nets:

Irving sounds as if he’s allowing for a week to get up to speed. If it happens sooner, that’d be great.

Spencer Dinwiddie has done a solid job at point guard in Irving’s absence. But the Nets are at a talent-disadvantage. Brooklyn has lost seven straight.

Irving’s return will bring complications. Even beyond attitude questions, Irving is a high-usage player who changes how his team plays.

76ers: Joel Embiid undergoing hand surgery, out at least 1-2 weeks

Joel Embiid
Mitchell Leff/Getty Images
By Dan FeldmanJan 9, 2020, 6:22 PM EST
Leave a comment

Joel Embiid suffered a nasty-looking dislocated finger in the 76ers’ win over the Thunder on Monday.

The follow-up diagnosis isn’t great, either.

Serena Winters of NBC Sports Philadelphia:

 

Embiid is the 76ers’ best player, maybe the NBA’s best center. This is a huge loss.

With an overhauled roster keyed by players who don’t seamlessly fit together, Philadelphia needs time to build chemistry. The fifth-place 76ers also want to climb in the standings – both to secure home-court advantage in more playoff rounds and avoid the mighty Bucks as long as possible.

This hurts both efforts.

How significantly? It depends when Embiid actually gets back on the court.