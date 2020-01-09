Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Flipboard (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

A fan was so upset after Kemba Walker got ejected that they threw their drink on to the court 😟 pic.twitter.com/u5gXgOkpWN — Celtics on NBC Sports Boston (@NBCSCeltics) January 9, 2020

Celtics coach Brad Stevens called for a lifetime ban from all NBA arenas for the fan who threw a drink onto the court near the Spurs bench last night in Boston.

The Celtics at least are following through.

Adam Himmelsbach of The Boston Globe:

The fan who threw a can onto the court at last night’s Celtics game has received a lifetime ban from TD Garden. — Adam Himmelsbach (@AdamHimmelsbach) January 9, 2020

That was swift. The fan was clearly wrong, and harsh punishment for an obvious misdeed usually generates favorable public response.

But I’m unconvinced a lifetime ban is absolutely right. Maybe there’s more context to justify it. But I’d generally rather allow for the possibility of contrition and earned redemption.

The fan faces bigger problems than not attending future Celtics and Bruins games, though.

Nicole Yang of The Boston Globe:

BPD told me the fan who threw a drink onto the court during Celtics-Spurs is being charged with disturbing a public assembly. More info:

-Who threw it? 22-year-old man from Everett.

-Where was he sitting? Section 303 in the balcony.

-What was the drink? A 20 oz. Truly can. — Nicole Yang (@nicolecyang) January 9, 2020

He clearly threw the wrong hard seltzer to get away with this. As everyone knows, “Ain’t no laws when you’re drinking Claws.”