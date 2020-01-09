That was swift. The fan was clearly wrong, and harsh punishment for an obvious misdeed usually generates favorable public response.
But I’m unconvinced a lifetime ban is absolutely right. Maybe there’s more context to justify it. But I’d generally rather allow for the possibility of contrition and earned redemption.
The fan faces bigger problems than not attending future Celtics and Bruins games, though.
Nicole Yang of The Boston Globe:
BPD told me the fan who threw a drink onto the court during Celtics-Spurs is being charged with disturbing a public assembly. More info: -Who threw it? 22-year-old man from Everett. -Where was he sitting? Section 303 in the balcony. -What was the drink? A 20 oz. Truly can.
Embiid is the 76ers’ best player, maybe the NBA’s best center. This is a huge loss.
With an overhauled roster keyed by players who don’t seamlessly fit together, Philadelphia needs time to build chemistry. The fifth-place 76ers also want to climb in the standings – both to secure home-court advantage in more playoff rounds and avoid the mighty Bucks as long as possible.
This hurts both efforts.
How significantly? It depends when Embiid actually gets back on the court.
Hornets’ Terry Rozier misses game-winner, gets restrained while jawing with Raptors (video)
The Hornets put up a good fight against the Raptors last night. Charlotte forced overtime, and Terry Rozier had a reasonable look at a game-winning 3-pointer. Rozier missed, but he didn’t let up afterward.
He jawed with the Raptors, seemingly Terence Davis primarily. A referee restrained a pointing Rozier. Davis’ teammates held him. Even as he left the court, Rozier turned back to get in a few more words.
Seems like great competitiveness all around to me.
Stephen Curry says he was talking to Giannis Antetokounmpo about video game, not Warriors
The scene brought to mind Curry embracing Durant after the 2016 Western Conference finals:
Durant left the Thunder for the Warriors that summer. There was obviously a lot more involved than than post-game conversation with Curry, but it’s easy to see how that helped make Durant feel welcomed.
So, what happened between Curry and Antetokounmpo last night?
Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports:
🚨 EXCLUSIVE 🚨 Steph Curry has informed @ChrisBHaynes WHAT he was telling Giannis.
I reached out to Steph via text, and he told me, he said, look, all he was doing was giving Giannis his gamer tag for an online game called “PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds.” He said he told Giannis, “Come see me on this game. We can team up and do some damage. Let’s do it. Come on.”
Maybe Curry was talking only about a video game. Good luck convincing anyone of that, though.
This is the type of drama Milwaukee must get used to.