Jarrett Allen
Nathaniel S. Butler/NBAE via Getty Images

What was better, Jarrett Allen’s dunk on Mike Muscala or Jarrett Allen’s block of Terrance Ferguson?

By Dan FeldmanJan 8, 2020, 12:12 PM EST
Leave a comment

Chris Paul took over late in the Thunder’s win over the Nets last night.

But earlier in the game, it was the Jarrett Allen show.

The Nets center dunked on Mike Muscala:

And blocked Terrance Ferguson‘s dunk attempt:

Allen is one of the NBA’s most fearless rim protectors. Unlike Aron Baynes, Allen can really get up and contest finishes.

Zion Williamson says he nearly returned to Duke rather than declare for 2019 NBA draft

By Dan FeldmanJan 8, 2020, 1:41 PM EST
Leave a comment

The chatter about Zion Williamson returning to Duke last year seemed farfetched.

Williamson, a generationally great prospect, was a lock to go No. 1 in the NBA draft. He already faced an injury scare in college. The money was huge – a four-year, $44,271,137 contract and, more importantly, starting the clock toward his second deal plus a record-setting shoe contract. Practically no players anywhere near Williamson’s level have bypassed the draft in recent memory. Williamson’s stepfather, Lee Anderson, even said there was no consideration for returning to Duke.

But apparently Williamson actually thought about it. Hard.

Williamson, via The Ringer:

It was like the deadline, I think the deadline when you had to declare. You had to say, “Alright, what are you going to do, declare or not?”

Me, I wanted to go back. Nobody ever believes me. They think I’m just saying that. But no, I genuinely wanted to go back. I felt like the NBA wasn’t going anywhere. The money thing, that’s money. I don’t play this for money. I play it, because I genuinely love the game. I just loved my experience at Duke that much, where I wanted to stay.

But it was one of those situations where Coach K is not going to let me come back, because he wants me to do what’s best for the family. My teammates were saying, “That would be dope if you come back.” But at the same time, they’re telling me I would be leaving too much. I didn’t work this long to get to that. It was tough.

At the end of the day, I think it was kind of my mom. She said she’s going to support in whatever I do. So, I was like, “Alright, I’m going back.” And then I think her and my stepdad talked about it, and they were like, “You worked too hard to get to this moment. You’d feel bad if you left it.” So, I said, “I did work for this since I was four or five.” So, I’m going to go.

Wow.

That would changed the landscape through multiple levels of basketball. The NCAA would have taken an undeserved victory lap. Duke would be even better (if Williamson were healthy). The Pelicans would have less upside (though Ja Morant would have been a solid consolation prize). Maybe without another big name incoming, New Orleans would have handled the Anthony Davis trade differently, potentially affecting the Lakers.

I hope Williamson ultimately made the decision he wanted.

Everyone assumes Williamson should want the fame and fortune of the NBA. And maybe they’re right. This money can set him up for life. There’s nothing wrong a teenager taking advice. Sometimes, people need a push out of a comfortable status quo.

But the current system creates a predicament: There’s no going back to college basketball from the pros. Last year was absolutely the optimal time for Williamson to declare for the draft. But if he enjoyed college life, he loses his opportunity to experience that again.

It’s quandary.

I also wonder how Williamson views his decision now. He has yet to play this season due to a knee injury. The NBA would have always been there for him after another season at Duke, but not necessarily with the salary and endorsements of a No. 1 pick.

The forces of this system push elite prospects toward the first-possible draft. However Williamson felt, that was too great to overcome. I’m not sure whether this a happy or sad story.

Pistons rookie Sekou Doumbouya detonates dunk on Tristan Thompson, stares him down (video)

By Dan FeldmanJan 8, 2020, 11:23 AM EST
Leave a comment

It’s not all bad news for the Pistons.

As Blake Griffin prepared for and underwent potentially season-ending surgery, rookie Sekou Doumbouya moved into the starting lineup.

The No. 15 pick in last year’s draft, Doumbouya is averaging 13 points and seven rebounds per game in four starts. He has made 58% of his 2-pointers in that span. Though he has shot just 31% on 3-pointers, he’s comfortable enough beyond the arc to launch four triples per game.

Simply, Doumbouya, who just turned 19, has shown flashes of why I rated him No. 7 on my draft board.

None have been more impressive than this devastating dunk – and stare-down! – on Tristan Thompson in Detroit’s win over the Cavaliers last night.

Report: Anthony Davis traveling with Lakers after clean MRI

By Dan FeldmanJan 8, 2020, 9:57 AM EST
Leave a comment

Maybe Anthony Davis won’t miss any games after all.

Davis injured his back in the Lakers’ win over the Knicks last night. The initial word was he’d miss Los Angeles’ two-game road trip – at Mavericks on Friday, at Thunder on Saturday.

Shams Charania of The Athletic:

This is great news for Davis and the Lakers. Even if Davis doesn’t play in Dallas or Oklahoma City, his potential availability shows this injury isn’t too serious.

The Lakers (30-7) lead the Western Conference by 4.5 games. They can let off the gas a little in the regular season when necessary to get everyone healthy for a deep playoff run.

Knicks Bobby Portis ejected after blow to Kentavious Caldwell-Pope’s head

AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill
By Kurt HelinJan 8, 2020, 9:00 AM EST
Leave a comment

The edict came down from on high a couple of seasons ago: To help prevent concussions, the league office ordered referees to crack down on any blow to the head. That has led to fouls and ejections of players for plays that didn’t seem to warrant it.

Then there’s this play from the Knicks’ Bobby Portis — this earned Portis getting tossed.

The Lakers’ Kentavious Caldwell-Pope was driving the lane, Portis came in for the block, took a big swing, missed the ball but got plenty of KCP’s head.

There’s probably a fine from the league coming with that.

Caldwell-Pope returned to the game and seemed to show no lasting impact from the blow.

The Lakers also lost Anthony Davis in that game to a nasty fall, but held on to get the win.