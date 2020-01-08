Orlando’s Al-Farouq Aminu likely out for season following knee surgery

Orlando has already lost their best wing defender, Jonathan Isaac, for a couple of months due to knee injury.

Now comes the news that wing Al-Farouq Aminu likely is out for the season following surgery to repair a torn meniscus.

That 12-week timeline would have Aminu back right around the end of the season. Maybe he could push to return if the Magic hold on and make the postseason (they are currently the seven seed with a three-game cushion), but the more likely result is he is done until next training camp.

Aminu came off the bench for the Magic for the first 18 games of the season, playing about 20 minutes a night before his injury (he has missed the last 19 games). Aminu averaged 4.3 points per game and struggled with his three-ball (25 percent), and his numbers were down across the board from what he’d done in Portland the season before. He’s been a solid defender throughout his career and defense-first coach Steve Clifford was banking on that skill this season, but injuries have limited Aminu.

Aminu came off the board quickly this past summer, signing a three-year deal with the Magic for the full mid-level exception (he has two-years, $19.9 million remaining on that contract).