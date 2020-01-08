Jimmy Butler, T.J. Butler nearly get into it; when Warren ejected Butler blows kisses

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Jimmy Butler gets the win on this one — and not just because the Heat blew out the Pacers in Indiana.

Butler and the Pacers’ T.J. Warren were barking at each other and building up to something all game, and this is the play where it boiled over.

Jimmy and TJ Warren got into it 👀 pic.twitter.com/qpaCW97HYo — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) January 9, 2020

The referees reviewed this and it was left as a common foul.

Soon after, they were matched up again and Warren drew the offensive foul on Butler — then taunted him. That got Warren a technical and ejected.

Butler blew Warren kisses.

After their altercation, Jimmy Butler baits TJ Warren into a technical to have him thrown out pic.twitter.com/LS4pBMrzDj — The Render (@TheRenderNBA2) January 9, 2020

Warren reacted to Butler’s kisses in a way that’s going to cost him money, because a fine from the league is coming.

After the game, Butler ripped Warren, dropping an F-bomb as an adjective to emphasize his point.

It didn’t matter much in the end on the court; this was a blowout with Miami winning 122-108. Tyler Herro had 19 points off the bench, Bam Adebayo added 18 for Miami in the win.