Jimmy Butler, T.J. Butler nearly get into it; when Warren ejected Butler blows kisses

Jimmy Butler gets the win on this one — and not just because the Heat blew out the Pacers in Indiana.
Butler and the Pacers’ T.J. Warren were barking at each other and building up to something all game, and this is the play where it boiled over.
The referees reviewed this and it was left as a common foul.
Soon after, they were matched up again and Warren drew the offensive foul on Butler — then taunted him. That got Warren a technical and ejected.
Butler blew Warren kisses.
Warren reacted to Butler’s kisses in a way that’s going to cost him money, because a fine from the league is coming.
After the game, Butler ripped Warren, dropping an F-bomb as an adjective to emphasize his point.
It didn’t matter much in the end on the court; this was a blowout with Miami winning 122-108. Tyler Herro had 19 points off the bench, Bam Adebayo added 18 for Miami in the win.
Orlando has already lost their best wing defender, Jonathan Isaac, for a couple of months due to knee injury.
Now comes the news that wing Al-Farouq Aminu likely is out for the season following surgery to repair a torn meniscus.
That 12-week timeline would have Aminu back right around the end of the season. Maybe he could push to return if the Magic hold on and make the postseason (they are currently the seven seed with a three-game cushion), but the more likely result is he is done until next training camp.
Aminu came off the bench for the Magic for the first 18 games of the season, playing about 20 minutes a night before his injury (he has missed the last 19 games). Aminu averaged 4.3 points per game and struggled with his three-ball (25 percent), and his numbers were down across the board from what he’d done in Portland the season before. He’s been a solid defender throughout his career and defense-first coach Steve Clifford was banking on that skill this season, but injuries have limited Aminu.
Aminu came off the board quickly this past summer, signing a three-year deal with the Magic for the full mid-level exception (he has two-years, $19.9 million remaining on that contract).
Bobby Portis had to know this was coming. The fact he was apologetic and contrite after the game probably saved him some money here.
The NBA fined the Knicks’ Portis $25,000 for “recklessly making contact above the shoulders of an airborne shooter,” the Lakers’ Kentavious Caldwell-Pope. It was deserved. At the time, Portis was given a flagrant 2 and ejected for the play.
Portis may have been trying to make a play on the ball but any contact like that to the head will lead to a fast ejection. After KCP’s headband went flying, there was no arguing that one.
Lakers’ doctors examined Caldwell-Pope and he was cleared to return to the game.
During the Warriors’ loss to the Kings on Monday, Steve Kerr appeared to tell a referee to wake up – using more colorful language.
That outburst got him two technical fouls and an ejection. It’ll also cost him a fine.
NBA release:
Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr has been fined $25,000 for verbally abusing a game official and failing to leave the court in a timely manner following his ejection, it was announced today by Kiki VanDeWeghe, Executive Vice President, Basketball Operations.
The incident, for which Kerr was assessed two technical fouls and ejected, occurred with 1:14 remaining in the second quarter of the Warriors’ 111-98 loss to the Sacramento Kings on Jan. 6
The Warriors have lost their winning ways.
But Kerr hasn’t lost his emotional edge.
The Kings, according to a report, are interested in Lakers forward Kyle Kuzma – even willing to start an offer with Bogdan Bogdanovic.
Kuzma is on the trade block. Bogdanovic reportedly isn’t content coming off Sacramento’s bench long-term and will become a restricted free agent next summer.
But Bogdanovic is better than Kuzma. A guard who can handle and shoot, Bogdanovic also fits better in Los Angeles than Kuzma. If that offer is on the table, why haven’t the Lakers already jumped on it?
Probably because it’s not actually available.
Sam Amick of The Athletic:
Jason Jones of The Athletic:
So much of this is spin. No teams want to be viewed as shopping their own players. All teams want to be viewed as having players that other teams are trying to acquire. So, we get this dance.
Though a Kuzma-Bogdanovic trade wouldn’t work straight up under the salary cap, DeMarcus Cousins‘ neutral-value expiring contract would solve that. Cousins is out for the year, so he won’t help the Lakers on this deal. Sacramento could just waive Cousins with no long-term cap hit. So, it would be fairly simple for the teams to arrange a Kuzma-Bogdanovic swap.
I just don’t think Sacramento would do that. The initial report always seemed like a misunderstanding deep into trade-rumor telephone. This follow-up report makes that appear even more likely.
The Kings rarely deserve the benefit of the doubt. But I’d give it to them here.