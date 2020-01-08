David Berding/Getty Images

Cavaliers’ coach John Beilein reportedly called team “thugs,” but says he meant “slugs”

By Kurt HelinJan 8, 2020, 11:51 PM EST
This is ugly.

And it could get uglier.

In a film session Wednesday, first-year Cavaliers coach John Beilein tried to pay his team a compliment by saying they were no longer playing like “thugs.” Later that night, he contacted players saying he meant to say “slugs.” Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN broke the story.

Beilein had been wrapping up what had been an off-day film session in Detroit and a hush fell over the room when his players and staff heard the words come out of his mouth, sources said.

The Cavaliers players left the room initially stunned and were increasingly disturbed as they dispersed out of the meeting, league sources said.

“I didn’t realize that I had said the word “thugs,” but my staff told me later I did and so I must have said it,” Beilein told ESPN on Wednesday night. “I meant to say slugs, as in slow moving. We weren’t playing hard before, and now we were playing harder. I meant it as a compliment. That’s what I was trying to say. I’ve already talked to eight of my players tonight, and they are telling me that they understand.”

Here are some thoughts on this:

• There is an obvious, massive difference between “thugs” and “slugs.”

• The word “thug” carries a lot of heft and ugly racial connotations when said to a room of mostly young African-American men. Because of that, it’s tougher to brush this off as a simple slip of the tongue.

• Was this a one-time, fluke thing? Or, is there a little more to this, and will other stories leak out in the coming days?

• The Cavaliers have been playing defense like slugs in recent weeks.

• Beilein left the University of Michigan at age 66 to take over the Cavaliers job this season, signing a five-year contract. The Cavaliers are a team in flux — veterans who could be traded, such as Kevin Love and Tristan Thompson, plus young players in need of development such as Collin Sexton and Darius Garland. It’s not an easy team to coach, but the roster has not responded to Beilein, and he has not connected with his players. What we end up with is things like Love acting out.

• Will this threaten Beilein’s job? Maybe. Things certainly are at a crossroads midway through his first season.

If this proves to be a pattern, then yes, he’s gone. If the players don’t buy Beilein’s “slug” reasoning and he loses the locker room (or loses it more, if that’s possible), then yes. If this spirals into something uglier, then yes. But predicting how this will play out in Cleveland is difficult thanks to an unpredictable organization.

Expect a lot more on this in the coming days.

 

 

Jimmy Butler, T.J. Warren nearly get into it; when Warren ejected Butler blows kisses

Andy Lyons/Getty Images
By Kurt HelinJan 8, 2020, 10:08 PM EST
Jimmy Butler gets the win on this one — and not just because the Heat blew out the Pacers in Indiana.

Butler and the Pacers’ T.J. Warren were barking at each other and building up to something all game, and this is the play where it boiled over.

The referees reviewed this and it was left as a common foul.

Soon after, they were matched up again and Warren drew the offensive foul on Butler — then taunted him. That got Warren a technical and ejected.

Butler blew Warren kisses.

Warren reacted to Butler’s kisses in a way that’s going to cost him money, because a fine from the league is coming.

After the game, Butler ripped Warren, dropping an F-bomb as an adjective to emphasize his point.

It didn’t matter much in the end on the court; this was a blowout with Miami winning 122-108. Tyler Herro had 19 points off the bench, Bam Adebayo added 18 for Miami in the win.

Orlando’s Al-Farouq Aminu likely out for season following knee surgery

Michael Hickey/Getty Image
By Kurt HelinJan 8, 2020, 8:00 PM EST
Orlando has already lost their best wing defender, Jonathan Isaac, for a couple of months due to knee injury.

Now comes the news that wing Al-Farouq Aminu likely is out for the season following surgery to repair a torn meniscus.

That 12-week timeline would have Aminu back right around the end of the season. Maybe he could push to return if the Magic hold on and make the postseason (they are currently the seven seed with a three-game cushion), but the more likely result is he is done until next training camp.

Aminu came off the bench for the Magic for the first 18 games of the season, playing about 20 minutes a night before his injury (he has missed the last 19 games). Aminu averaged 4.3 points per game and struggled with his three-ball (25 percent), and his numbers were down across the board from what he’d done in Portland the season before. He’s been a solid defender throughout his career and defense-first coach Steve Clifford was banking on that skill this season, but injuries have limited Aminu.

Aminu came off the board quickly this past summer, signing a three-year deal with the Magic for the full mid-level exception (he has two-years, $19.9 million remaining on that contract).

 

Knicks’ Bobby Portis fined $25,000 for “recklessly making contact” to head of Kentavious Caldwell-Pope

AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill
By Kurt HelinJan 8, 2020, 6:26 PM EST
Bobby Portis had to know this was coming. The fact he was apologetic and contrite after the game probably saved him some money here.

The NBA fined the Knicks’ Portis $25,000 for “recklessly making contact above the shoulders of an airborne shooter,” the Lakers’ Kentavious Caldwell-Pope. It was deserved. At the time, Portis was given a flagrant 2 and ejected for the play.

Portis may have been trying to make a play on the ball but any contact like that to the head will lead to a fast ejection. After KCP’s headband went flying, there was no arguing that one.

Lakers’ doctors examined Caldwell-Pope and he was cleared to return to the game.

Warriors coach Steve Kerr fined $25K for tirade at ref (video)

By Dan FeldmanJan 8, 2020, 5:59 PM EST
During the Warriors’ loss to the Kings on Monday, Steve Kerr appeared to tell a referee to wake up – using more colorful language.

That outburst got him two technical fouls and an ejection. It’ll also cost him a fine.

NBA release:

Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr has been fined $25,000 for verbally abusing a game official and failing to leave the court in a timely manner following his ejection, it was announced today by Kiki VanDeWeghe, Executive Vice President, Basketball Operations.

The incident, for which Kerr was assessed two technical fouls and ejected, occurred with 1:14 remaining in the second quarter of the Warriors’ 111-98 loss to the Sacramento Kings on Jan. 6

The Warriors have lost their winning ways.

But Kerr hasn’t lost his emotional edge.