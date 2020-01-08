Anthony Davis leaves game after scary fall, suffers bruise to lower back

By Kurt HelinJan 8, 2020, 1:19 AM EST
This looked scary. It’s likely going to cost Anthony Davis a couple of games, but hopefully it’s not an extended period of time.

The Lakers’ big man took a nasty fall late in the third quarter against the Knicks on Tuesday night. Davis went up to block a Julius Randle shot, had contact while airborne, spun and fell flat on his back.

Davis left the game, gingerly went back to the locker room for evaluation, and was ruled out for the rest of the game.

The sacral area is the fused bone just above the tailbone, although after the game coach Frank Vogel said Davis suffered a bruised tailbone (we tend to think of the sacral area as the tailbone). Davis will get an MRI on Wednesday, when a more definitive diagnosis and timeline are expected. He was walking around under his own power after the game.

That said, reports are Davis will not join the Lakers on their upcoming two-game road trip to Dallas and Oklahoma City.

Chris Paul scored 20 points in fourth quarter, overtime, to lift Thunder to victory

Associated PressJan 7, 2020, 11:14 PM EST
NEW YORK (AP) — Chris Paul scored 20 of his 28 points in the fourth quarter and overtime, leading the Oklahoma City Thunder to a 111-103 victory over the Brooklyn Nets on Tuesday night.

The game was tied at 103 before Paul made consecutive jumpers and the Nets never scored again.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander closed out the scoring with four free throws, after making a jumper to open OT.

Gilgeous-Alexander added 22 points for the Thunder, who bounced back from a loss Monday in Philadelphia to win for the sixth time in seven games. Steven Adams had 10 points and 18 rebounds as Oklahoma City won without Danilo Gallinari, who rested a calf injury.

Taurean Prince scored 21 points and Caris LeVert had 20 in his second game back from right thumb surgery, but the Nets dropped their seventh straight. Spencer Dinwiddie had 14 points, but he struggled early and late in a 6 for 21 night.

The Nets had a seven-point lead with under 3 1/2 minutes left in regulation before Paul scored 10 points in a 12-5 surge that tied it at 101 on his jumper with 47 seconds left. He lost the ball on a drive with 11 seconds remaining to give the Nets a chance, but Dinwiddie missed a free throw after getting fouled before the inbound pass, then was off on a short jumper before the buzzer.

Prince made his first five shots, including four 3-pointers, but the Thunder got the better of it when the teams went to their benches and opened an eight-point lead in the second quarter before taking a 49-48 lead to the locker room.

Dinwiddie and LeVert then scored eight apiece in the third, carrying Brooklyn to a 77-74 lead going to the final period.

 

Watch Carmelo Anthony’s game-winner against Toronto

By Kurt HelinJan 7, 2020, 10:55 PM EST
Carmelo Anthony had a season-high 28 points in Toronto Tuesday night.

However, it’s the last two of those that has Trail Blazers fans buzzing — ‘Melo drained the game-winner on a pull-up at the free throw line.

Portland closed the game on a 13-4 run, and won the fourth 32-21 to come from behind and win the game.

Nine NBA players from Australia donate $750,000 recovery efforts from brush fires

Twitter@NSWRFS via AP
By Kurt HelinJan 7, 2020, 8:30 PM EST
Brush fires are devastating the continent of Australia, and the damage is far from over.

To help their homeland, nine NBA players from Australia to banded together — along with the National Basketball Players Association (NBPA) Foundation and the National Basketball Association (NBA) — to donate a combined $750,000 to rescue and relief efforts on the continent.

The players are Aron Baynes (Phoenix Suns), Jonah Bolden and Ben Simmons (Philadelphia 76ers), Ryan Broekhoff (Dallas Mavericks), Matthew Dellavedova and Dante Exum (Cleveland Cavaliers), Joe Ingles (Utah Jazz), Thon Maker (Detroit Pistons) and Patty Mills (San Antonio Spurs)

“We are heartbroken over the devastation these fires are causing all across our homeland,” the players said in a joint statement. “Our thoughts are with our families, friends and all of the people of Australia. We hope you feel our love and support and know that we will continue to bring awareness to this crisis globally and provide assistance in any way we can.”

More than 25.5 million acres — roughly the size of the state of Kentucky — have been burned down by the wildfires across Australia in recent weeks. Experts estimate the fires have impacted more than half-a-billion animals on the continent.

If you are interested in donating, follow these links to the Victorian government or the Australian Red Cross, or find other reputable relief agencies. Every donation will help.

 

Cleveland’s Kevin Love regrets recent “childish” outbursts during games

Jason Miller/Getty Images
Associated PressJan 7, 2020, 7:02 PM EST
CLEVELAND (AP) — Kevin Love knows he should have better handled his recent frustrations.

He was childish.

“I wasn’t acting like a 31-year-old, I was acting like a 13-year-old,” Love said. “That was not me.”

The Cavaliers star forward spoke openly and in depth Tuesday for the first time since an outburst on the bench in Toronto last week and for showing up his teammates and coaches during a loss to Oklahoma City on Saturday.

Love threw his arms up in disgust several times on the floor, fired a hard pass in anger and had his back turned on defense as one of the Thunder’s players streaked past him for a basket.

Also, before that game, Love got into a verbal exchange with general manager Koby Altman because he was angry at being fined for losing his cool against the Raptors on Dec. 31. Love said the situation was overblown in the media and that he and Altman spoke before Sunday’s game against Minnesota and are on good terms.

“I went in there and talked to Koby about it in conversation,” Love said following the morning shootaround as the Cavs prepared to host Detroit. “Came to the arena, Koby and I were great, gave him a (fist) pound right when I came in. There was no altercation, there was no screaming match, you can ask him, that’s what it was.”

Love has been the subject of trade rumors almost since the moment he arrived in Cleveland five years ago, and it’s likely the young and rebuilding Cavs will deal him before the Feb. 6 deadline to add future assets.

Not long after LeBron James left as a free agency following the 2017 season, the Cavs signed Love to a four-year, $120 million contract. They wanted him to be the center piece of their rebuild but things haven’t gone exactly as planned as the team has made a coaching change and move several veteran players.

Love could be next. But he has no regrets about staying with Cleveland.

“No,” he said when asked if he wished he hadn’t signed the deal. “It’s there. Everybody wants to paint a narrative that I didn’t want to be here and just signed it because it was there. No, I’ve always wanted to be here. I don’t know what the next few weeks are going to hold and this has been a frustrating situation and I know this is a team that’s rebuilding and wants to go young.

“I’ve accepted that. Let the chips fall where they may.”

Love has been open in the past about his struggles with anxiety and depression. He’s become a national advocate for mental wellness. The stress of the past two seasons have taken a toll, but he said he’s learning to cope when faced with challenges.

“I think you have to see all sides of it, and I’ve had to take a step back the last number of years and do that as well,” he said. “Seeing things in their entirety when things are bad, when things are kind of not at a place where you want them to be is super hard. I think that transcends the basketball court, professional sports, any walk of life. I think we can all be better.”

Love acknowledged his failings over the past weeks and vowed to learn from them. He’s had a hard time coping with the reality that he’s not going to win another NBA title with Cleveland, but that can’t affect the ways he acts toward teammates, coaches, fans and media members.

He’s a work in progress.

“I’ve been at ease,” he said. “People ask me, `Hey, are you OK?’ and `What’s going on?’ I’m like, I’m good. Listen … I showed my actions on a national level. That was childish of me, and just goes to show you, I’m an unfinished product, like anybody.

“That’s why I speak to you guys not Kevin Love the basketball player, as a human because it’s no B.S. I just want to be authentic. I know I can get a lot better, and that can’t go on here, especially when you have young guys that you are trying to help and I told that I would help.

“So, I got to be a better leader, but also a better person as somebody who has more often than not a majority of the time done the right thing, said the right thing, and shown that I can.”

 