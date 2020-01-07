Warriors waive Marquese Chriss to open roster spot for Damion Lee

Damion Lee began the season as a guy on a two-way contract with Golden State. Injuries opened the door for the 6’5″ shooting guard and he took advantage, playing his way into the starting lineup the last 11 games. Over the previous 10 games Lee has averaged 14.6 points a game, grabbed 7.5 rebounds a game, and shot 43.6 percent from three.
Lee’s time with the big club was about to run out — he can only be up with the Warriors for 45 days because of the two-way contract — so the Warriors are making moves to keep Lee on the roster. Via Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports and Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN.
Golden State Warriors will waive center Marquese Chriss, league sources tell Yahoo Sports.
Warriors plan to complete a deal with G Damion Lee to keep him on 15-man roster, league source tells ESPN. He had run out of days on a two-way contract. Warriors waived Marquese Chriss to create a roster spot.
Golden State gave Marquese Chriss a chance after the former No. 8 pick out of Washington never panned out in Phoenix or Houston. While he was playing regularly for the shorthanded Warriors, he didn’t grab the opportunity to change the perception of his game.
Lee did, which is why he will remain with the Warriors.
Kevin Love says viral reaction was about coaching call, not Collin Sexton
Love’s discontent was particularly evident during Cleveland’s loss to the Thunder on Saturday. Late in the second quarter, Love raised his arms in frustration in the paint, marched toward Collin Sexton dribbling near halfcourt, demanded the ball from Sexton and whipped a pass at Cedi Osman.
As attention swirled around the play, Love posted to Instagram that he loves his teammates and highlighted a photo of him wrapping his arm around Sexton. Love also called out the “non truths” being shared.
How could Love say all that after seemingly trying to show up Sexton?
Maybe because he was actually trying to show up Cavs coach John Beilein.
“I think you’re talking about the play with Chris Paul on me. Yeah, I felt we were making a play call and at the end of the second half we were in the bonus and I had Chris Paul on me,” Love said after the 121-106 loss. “Felt swing it to me and try to throw it in the post, see if they double-team me and get a shot out of that, but that’s not what we did. Yeah, I was frustrated.”
OK, great. So, Love is upset with just his coach and general manager – not his teammates. No problems there.
Except Love also frequently appears upset with his teammates. Even if this wasn’t an example, Love’s body language toward Sexton in particular often seems poor.
Playing with Sexton can be frustrating. He’s a ball-dominant youngster with tunnel vision. Cavaliers veterans – including Love – have made little effort to hide their displeasure.
So, forgive anyone who thought Sexton was the root of Love’s outburst Saturday.
Rather than let speculation into Love’s source(s) of anger continue, Beilein just took responsibility. Beilein, via Fedor:
“That was my mistake,” Beilein said. “I was trying to get us to slow down and try to get, not the last shot, but close to the last shot. He had Chris Paul posted up and I didn’t see it. It was on me. I called something else.”
Beilein is probably wise not to pick a public fight with Love. The coach already has enough problems.
But this didn’t look like a ridiculously wrong coaching decision.
Love casually walked into the paint. He made no effort to seal Paul and create a lane to receive an entry pass. If he wanted a post touch so badly, Love didn’t show much desire.
Even if he had, it wouldn’t have necessarily been a good play.
Of the 14 players with at least 100 play-ending post-ups this season, Love is tied (with Al Horford) for last in points per possession. Love isn’t always defended by a smaller player like Chris Paul, but Paul is an adequate post defender. Post-ups just generally aren’t that fruitful.
But Love can move forward believing – with his coach’s blessing – that he was right. Maybe that will soothe some tension.
Probably not much, though. After all, Love is still stuck in Cleveland. That’s the underlying issue.
New Orleans mad at referees (again) after no-call at end of loss to Utah
Monday night, down two with time running out, Brandon Ingram drove the length of the court, went right at two-time Defensive Player of the Year Rudy Gobert, got hit on the arm as the shot went up, but no call. Utah won 128-126.
The referees went to replay, but they could only look and see if the shot was taken in time and if seconds should have been added to the clock. Because there was no foul call, there was nothing for the referees to review and rule on with the shot attempt.
Ingram’s drive was coast-to-coast, he had gotten the rebound off a Bojan Bogdanovic miss, and when he did both coach Alvin Gentry and J.J. Redick tried to call timeout, and the officials did not see the request.
Gentry said #Pelicans were trying to call timeout (they had one timeout left) in final 5 seconds after Bogdanovic missed a shot at the other end, but the timeout wasn't granted. Ingram drove all the way to the other baseline before shooting against Gobert
1) Joel Embiid could miss the Boston game after nasty finger dislocation Monday night. When you first saw Joel Embiid’s finger, you probably gasped, then thought he was done for the night. Ben Simmons said this after the game, “I nearly threw up when I saw that.”
In the first quarter Monday night, Embiid suffered a nasty dislocation of the ring finger on his left hand. Below is the video (and the reaction of Simmons and Josh Richardson), but if you’re at all squeamish don’t watch it.
Ben Simmons when he saw Jo's finger: "I nearly threw up when I saw that, but I'm glad he came back out. We needed him." pic.twitter.com/TiiyY1j8ar
“It was pretty bad. I was basically playing with one hand,” Embiid said. “It’s pretty bad, but in the midst of the losing streak I just wanted to make sure that I do everything possible to try to get us a win, and I’m glad we got the win.”
Philadelphia did beat Oklahoma City 120-113 to snap a four-game losing streak, and while Embiid shot just 7-of-17 (saying the finger impacted his shooting), he had nine rebounds and a season-high eight assists. That’s the good news.
The bad news is Embiid’s status for future games, including Boston on Thursday, is up in the air. While he played through it on Monday, the medical staff may want to give his finger a chance to heal without the pounding of basketball getting in the way. Both Embiid and coach Brett Brown said that they didn’t know what the big man’s status would be going forward.
It would suck to lose Embiid for a showdown game Thursday night, but the fact he came back out Monday showed the kind of toughness that will make him even more of a legend in Philly.
2) Nikola Jokic drops career-high 47 on Atlanta in Denver win. The Atlanta Hawks are bad at defense, third-worst in the NBA. Nikola Jokic is very good at offense and has been rounding into top form in recent weeks.
Combine those two things and you get a 47-point night out of Jokic, a new career-high for him.
Jokic owned the game. He got those 47 points on a very efficient 16-of-25 shooting, hitting 4-of-8 from three (and going 11-of-16 from the free-throw line).
When Jokic is engaged and active like that, the Nuggets are tough to beat, and they knocked off the Hawks 123-115. Will Barton added 28 for Denver.
3) Trae Young needs to be in the All-Star Game. The Atlanta Hawks are a terrible basketball team. It’s a verifiable fact. Yet their sophomore point guard Trae Young leads the Eastern Conference fan All-Star Game voting.
And I’m good with that. He probably will get my vote to be a starter as well.
The All-Star Game is an exhibition, a showcase. It’s cotton candy. It’s as serious as a Kevin Hart monologue — we just want to sit back and be entertained. No thinking or defense involved. Trae Young entertains. He is a walking highlight reel. This is from the loss to Denver Monday.
Young puts up numbers (28.9 points and 8.4 assists per game), and while we could discuss his defensive shortcomings or debate just how good the Hawks can ultimately be building around him, that’s not what we’re talking about here. We’re talking about the fluff entertainment that is the All-Star Game.
Put Trae Young in the All-Star Game because he will put on a show.
“I thought tonight the most impressive thing about his game was his demeanor and his disposition and his poise,” Mavericks coach Rick Carlisle said. “Teams are sending athletic guys to be physical and banging him, and he really stayed level-headed.”
The 20-year-old scored at least 20 in a quarter for the second time this season. He hit three 3s over that decisive stretch and scored four other times on drives to the basket, including a rainbow floater that banked in as he was getting fouled. His only blip was missing the subsequent free throw.
“For me, all that matters is we got to win,” Doncic said. “We needed that win coming from a loss (in overtime to Charlotte on Saturday) that we should have won. My team is helping a lot. We just played tough from the start to the end and that’s how it’s got to be.”
Dwight Powell added 16 points for Dallas on 6-for-6 shooting from the floor and 4-for-4 from the line. The Mavericks played without Kristaps Porzingis for the fourth straight game due to right knee soreness.
Lauri Markkanen led the Bulls with 26 points, starting the game despite spraining his left ankle Saturday night against Boston.
“I was proud of Markkanen fighting through. (He) played his heart out,” Chicago coach Jim Boylen said. “I thought our guys played really hard, competed.”
Chicago stayed close throughout the game, even after losing forward Wendell Carter Jr. to a right ankle sprain with 8:25 left in the third quarter. Chicago went on a quick 10-2 run after Carter’s injury to tie the score at 69 before Doncic took over.