Derrick Rose remains beloved in Chicago.
The Pistons, and former Bulls, guard will return to his hometown for All-Star Weekend.
Shams Charania of The Athletic:
Pistons guard Derrick Rose plans to return to Chicago for NBA All-Star Weekend in February, accepting invitation to the Skills Competition Saturday night, sources tell @TheAthleticNBA @Stadium.
— Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) January 7, 2020
Among Rose’s competition – Trae Young, who’ll also compete in the 3-point contest, maybe with Luka Doncic.
Atlanta Hawks star Trae Young and Dallas Mavericks star Luka Dončić have been invited to participate in the NBA Three-Point Contest at All-Star Weekend in Chicago next month, league sources told Yahoo Sports.
Young, who is averaging 28.9 points, 8.4 assists and shooting 37.5 percent from beyond the arc, will accept the invitation, sources said.
Dončić is still deliberating, sources said.
Young is also expected to accept an invitation to compete in the Skills Challenge, sources said.
Both Young and Doncic will be in Chicago, anyway. Doncic will definitely be an All-Star. Young probably will be. At minimum, they can play in the Rising Stars Challenge if that’s not too far beneath them.
Both would be a great fit for the skills challenge. Young is also an excellent 3-point shooter. Doncic, though? He’s shooting just 33% from beyond the arc. That comes on a high volume of attempts. He is a good shooter. But that’s not the percentage that typically draws in invite.