Derrick Rose
Report: Derrick Rose to compete in All-Star Weekend skills challenge in Chicago

By Dan FeldmanJan 7, 2020, 6:11 PM EST
Derrick Rose remains beloved in Chicago.

The Pistons, and former Bulls, guard will return to his hometown for All-Star Weekend.

Shams Charania of The Athletic:

Among Rose’s competition – Trae Young, who’ll also compete in the 3-point contest, maybe with Luka Doncic.

Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports:

Atlanta Hawks star Trae Young and Dallas Mavericks star Luka Dončić have been invited to participate in the NBA Three-Point Contest at All-Star Weekend in Chicago next month, league sources told Yahoo Sports.

Young, who is averaging 28.9 points, 8.4 assists and shooting 37.5 percent from beyond the arc, will accept the invitation, sources said.

Dončić is still deliberating, sources said.

Young is also expected to accept an invitation to compete in the Skills Challenge, sources said.

Both Young and Doncic will be in Chicago, anyway. Doncic will definitely be an All-Star. Young probably will be. At minimum, they can play in the Rising Stars Challenge if that’s not too far beneath them.

Both would be a great fit for the skills challenge. Young is also an excellent 3-point shooter. Doncic, though? He’s shooting just 33% from beyond the arc. That comes on a high volume of attempts. He is a good shooter. But that’s not the percentage that typically draws in invite.

Name recognition helps.

Report: NBA might scrap proposal to reseed final four teams in playoffs

Warriors and Rockets
By Dan FeldmanJan 7, 2020, 5:11 PM EST
The NBA’s plan to reseed the final four teams in the playoffs met resistance.

Apparently, the objectors will likely get their way.

Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN:

The NBA appears to be moving toward an eventual vote of the league’s board of governors in April to implement an in-season tournament and postseason play-in for the seventh and eighth playoff seeds, but there’s an increasing chance that the reseeding idea could be eliminated before a final vote, sources said.

Many teams, especially those on the coasts, have expressed concerns about the increased travel that could lead to competitive disadvantages and a loss of traditional rivalries, sources said.

NBA’s coastal teams have been largely against this reseeding idea, sources said

The NBA is on track to have an in-season tournament that nobody cares about. And reseeding the final four teams is the idea that gets rejected?

To be fair, these concerns are valid.

One semifinal winner could face far more strenuous travel than the other semifinal winner. Coastal teams are at greater risk. However, I figured this proposal would also provide more time off between games that deep into the playoffs. That seems like an easy-enough fix, though increasing the length of the season would bring some complications.

There’s no getting around a diminishment of conference rivalries. It was awesome to watch Michael Jordan face the Pistons until he beat them. Ditto LeBron James with the Celtics.

The big question: Is it worth losing some of those matchups to get the two best teams into the NBA Finals? I’d say a premier Finals is a worthy goal.

However, with imbalanced schedules between the conferences and teams placing varying emphases on the regular season, regular-season record can be quite misleading. So, there isn’t a great method to reseed, anyway.

This was the least radical of the NBA’s three big schedule alterations. But the devil was in the details.

Report: Anthony Davis rejects Lakers’ max-contract-extension offer

Anthony Davis
By Dan FeldmanJan 7, 2020, 3:49 PM EST
Anthony Davis‘ agent, Rich Paul, was resolute during last year’s trade saga:

“Where he’s going to land? I have no idea,” Paul says. “And it don’t matter. We’re going into free agency. Why does it matter to me where he goes? Earth: We’re going into free agency. He has a year, he has to play. But after that, I can’t say it no bigger: WE ARE GOING INTO FREE AGENCY. 2020: ANTHONY DAVIS WILL BE IN FREE AGENCY.

The Lakers put that to the test.

When they initially acquired Davis, the largest extension they could offer was one year, $28,447,669. Now that six months have passed since the deal becoming official, Los Angeles can now offer a four-year, $145,652,065 extension.

Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports:

The Lakers offered their star forward Anthony Davis a four-year, $146 million max extension on Tuesday, but they were informed that he will be bypassing an in-season extension in favor of entering unrestricted free agency in July, league sources told Yahoo Sports.

Barring catastrophic injury or something else unpredictable, Davis was never going to sign an extension no matter where he landed. Paul didn’t shout about 2020 free agency just for the heck of it. Opting out next summer is the clearest path for Davis maximizing his earnings.

If he re-signs, Davis’ max projects to be about $202 million over five years. Even if he leaves, his max – about $150 million over four years – projects to be worth more than an extension now.

There has been chatter about Davis signing a series of short-term contracts. After two more full seasons, he’ll be eligible for a higher max salary. So, he could target having his next contract expire in 2022 rather than locking in beyond that now, when his contract would build off a lower max starting salary. Even if he goes that route, Davis projects to get more over the next couple years by waiting until this summer to sign rather than extending now.

Here are the max salaries Davis could earn in an extension and his projected max salaries in free agency:

image

The extension is based on his current salary and therefore calculable and exact. His max salary in free agency is based on NBA revenue during the season and is therefore projected and rounded.

Davis has played coy about his attachment to the Lakers, but he hired LeBron James‘ agent, steered himself to Los Angeles and is having an excellent season on a winning team. Everything is set for him to re-sign.

So, don’t mistake this for evidence Davis will leave. He’s just following the timeline the Collective Bargaining Agreement practically prescribes for players like him. The Lakers knew he’d reject this extension. They were just showing their commitment by offering it.

However, because signing an extension now is untenable, that leaves time for something to go wrong before free agency. I doubt anything will. Again, everything is going so right so far. But that miniscule bit of uncertainty is a consequence of this process.

Pistons: Blake Griffin undergoes knee surgery, facing ‘extended rehabilitation period’

Blake Griffin
By Dan FeldmanJan 7, 2020, 2:42 PM EST
Blake Griffin was reportedly considering season-ending surgery.

He went under the knife.

Pistons release:

The Detroit Pistons announced today that forward Blake Griffin underwent a successful arthroscopic debridement of his left knee.

Griffin will undergo an extended rehabilitation period and there is no timetable set for his return.

This won’t necessarily end Griffin’s season. The Pistons’ announcement is vague. But, given the prior reporting, “extended rehabilitation period” sure sounds like a season-ender.

Especially considering Detroit will likely fall even further in the playoff race now.

The Pistons are just 13-24, including 5-14 without Griffin. They could trade their second-best player, Andre Drummond. This is shaping up to be a lost season. There’s no sense rushing back Griffin.

Detroit surely hopes this surgery will help Griffin beyond this year. The 30-year-old is still due $75,768,024 over the next two seasons.

But Griffin has a history of knee issues. That’s part of the reason the Clippers traded him. This might mean the end of Griffin as we knew him.

On the other hand, I suspected Griffin was past his star days when the Pistons acquired him, and he was awesome last year. Griffin is a smart, talented player. He might find a way to continue flourishing on the court.

His first chance probably coming next season.

Report: Giannis Antetokounmpo has ‘bad thoughts’ about Knicks not treating his brother well

Giannis Antetokounmpo and Thanasis Antetokounmpo
By Dan FeldmanJan 7, 2020, 1:36 PM EST
Giannis Antetokounmpo is reigning MVP and favored to repeat. He’s set to dominate for years. And he can become an unrestricted free agent in 2021.

Teams will go to great lengths to pursue him.

Antetokounmpo is a lock to receive a max contract. So, teams are trying to build connections in other ways. The Bucks signed his brother, Thanasis Antetokounmpo. Not to be outdone, the Lakers claimed another brother, Kostas Antetokounmpo, and kept him on a two-way contract.

The Knicks were actually ahead of the curve on acquiring Giannis’ brother. They drafted Thanasis No. 51 in 2014. Surprising even his own agent, Thanasis signed to play for New York’s minor-league affiliate for rather than signing overseas for a far higher salary. However, the Knicks fired their minor-league coaches after the season, reportedly due to unhappiness with Thanasis’ development. The parent club signed Thanasis in 2015 but gave him just a small guarantee. He didn’t make the regular-season roster, New York leaving an open spot. The Knicks signed him to a 10-day contract later in the season.

Marc Berman of the New York Post:

“The Greek Freak’’ has no ties to New York other than bad thoughts about brother, Thanasis, not being treated well while with the Knicks organization.

New York probably didn’t draft Thanasis to impress Giannis. Giannis hadn’t yet blossomed into a star.

The Knicks likely had no shot with Giannis, anyway. He dislikes big markets and likes winning.

But there can be a lesson in this for the Knicks: Don’t show their targets what’s behind the curtain. It’s more likely to scare away players than entice them.

That plan failed with DeAndre Jordan last year. New York acquired Jordan – who’s close with Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving – in the Kristaps Porzingis trade then somewhat surprisingly kept Jordan the rest of the season. But instead of luring Durant and Irving to the Knicks, Jordan joined Durant and Irving signing with the crosstown Nets.