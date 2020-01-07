Blake Griffin
Brian Sevald/NBAE via Getty Images

Pistons: Blake Griffin undergoes knee surgery, facing ‘extended rehabilitation period’

By Dan FeldmanJan 7, 2020, 2:42 PM EST
Leave a comment

Blake Griffin was reportedly considering season-ending surgery.

He went under the knife.

Pistons release:

The Detroit Pistons announced today that forward Blake Griffin underwent a successful arthroscopic debridement of his left knee.

Griffin will undergo an extended rehabilitation period and there is no timetable set for his return.

This won’t necessarily end Griffin’s season. The Pistons’ announcement is vague. But, given the prior reporting, “extended rehabilitation period” sure sounds like a season-ender.

Especially considering Detroit will likely fall even further in the playoff race now.

The Pistons are just 13-24, including 5-14 without Griffin. They could trade their second-best player, Andre Drummond. This is shaping up to be a lost season. There’s no sense rushing back Griffin.

Detroit surely hopes this surgery will help Griffin beyond this year. The 30-year-old is still due $75,768,024 over the next two seasons.

But Griffin has a history of knee issues. That’s part of the reason the Clippers traded him. This might mean the end of Griffin as we knew him.

On the other hand, I suspected Griffin was past his star days when the Pistons acquired him, and he was awesome last year. Griffin is a smart, talented player. He might find a way to continue flourishing on the court.

His first chance probably coming next season.

Report: Giannis Antetokounmpo has ‘bad thoughts’ about Knicks not treating his brother well

Giannis Antetokounmpo and Thanasis Antetokounmpo
Jeyhoun Allebaugh/NBAE via Getty Images
By Dan FeldmanJan 7, 2020, 1:36 PM EST
Leave a comment

Giannis Antetokounmpo is reigning MVP and favored to repeat. He’s set to dominate for years. And he can become an unrestricted free agent in 2021.

Teams will go to great lengths to pursue him.

Antetokounmpo is a lock to receive a max contract. So, teams are trying to build connections in other ways. The Bucks signed his brother, Thanasis Antetokounmpo. Not to be outdone, the Lakers claimed another brother, Kostas Antetokounmpo, and kept him on a two-way contract.

The Knicks were actually ahead of the curve on acquiring Giannis’ brother. They drafted Thanasis No. 51 in 2014. Surprising even his own agent, Thanasis signed to play for New York’s minor-league affiliate for rather than signing overseas for a far higher salary. However, the Knicks fired their minor-league coaches after the season, reportedly due to unhappiness with Thanasis’ development. The parent club signed Thanasis in 2015 but gave him just a small guarantee. He didn’t make the regular-season roster, New York leaving an open spot. The Knicks signed him to a 10-day contract later in the season.

Marc Berman of the New York Post:

“The Greek Freak’’ has no ties to New York other than bad thoughts about brother, Thanasis, not being treated well while with the Knicks organization.

New York probably didn’t draft Thanasis to impress Giannis. Giannis hadn’t yet blossomed into a star.

The Knicks likely had no shot with Giannis, anyway. He dislikes big markets and likes winning.

But there can be a lesson in this for the Knicks: Don’t show their targets what’s behind the curtain. It’s more likely to scare away players than entice them.

That plan failed with DeAndre Jordan last year. New York acquired Jordan – who’s close with Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving – in the Kristaps Porzingis trade then somewhat surprisingly kept Jordan the rest of the season. But instead of luring Durant and Irving to the Knicks, Jordan joined Durant and Irving signing with the crosstown Nets.

Report: LeBron James supports Kyle Kuzma rather than pushing for Lakers to trade him

LeBron James and Kyle Kuzma
Chris Elise/NBAE via Getty Images
By Dan FeldmanJan 7, 2020, 12:05 PM EST
Leave a comment

Kyle Kuzma‘s trainer, Clint Parks, posted to Instagram after Kawhi Leonard‘s Clippers beat LeBron James‘ Lakers on Christmas, “Watching Kawhi highlights from yesterday. NOBODY wants to speak on how sharp his skill set is compared to Lebrons. It’s clear who’s really in the LAB and who isn’t.” Kuzma tweeted, “Call a spade a spade [shrug emoji]”.

And we were off.

Yet, before a Lakers controversy – based significantly on reading into Kuzma’s vague tweet – fully formed, LeBron and Kuzma downplayed it. The players spoke with each other then addressed the media. Kuzma said he can’t control what someone else says and denied that his tweet referred to Parks’ post. LeBron said he didn’t care what Parks said and he’s used to people using his name for clout. LeBron truly sounded unbothered.

However, Kuzma is now suddenly in the thick of trade rumors.

Sam Amick of The Athletic:

As for James, whose influence and voice should never be overlooked in situations like this, a source with knowledge of his thinking said he remains supportive of Kuzma

Does LeBron have power to get Kuzma traded? Probably.

Would I put it past LeBron wanting Kuzma traded over something petty like this? No.

That someone, protected by anonymity, is denying a LeBron-Kuzma rift means only so much. Even if he wanted Kuzma moved, LeBron would probably deny it, maybe even through back channels like this. LeBron operates far more passive-aggressively. He doesn’t want the responsibility that comes with dictating roster moves like that.

Maybe this line of speculation is unfair to LeBron. Perhaps, he’s truly holds no grudge with Kuzma.

But given LeBron’s power, it’s impossible to ignore the possibility he’s involved.

We might never learn the truth. Kuzma never made sense as a scoring power forward on a team with LeBron and Anthony Davis. Kuzma was always the Lakers’ most useful trade chip. So, Los Angeles trading Kuzma would neither prove nor disprove anything.

At least the Lakers keeping Kuzma would indicate LeBron wasn’t pushing for them to trade Kuzma. Because, again, if LeBron wants Kuzma gone, Kuzma will probably be gone.

Kevin Love says viral reaction was about coaching call, not Collin Sexton

By Dan FeldmanJan 7, 2020, 10:45 AM EST
Leave a comment

Kevin Love wants to play for a contender or the Trail Blazers. Instead, he’s stuck on the Cavaliers (because he took a giant contract extension, so don’t feel too badly for him).

Love’s discontent was particularly evident during Cleveland’s loss to the Thunder on Saturday. Late in the second quarter, Love raised his arms in frustration in the paint, marched toward Collin Sexton dribbling near halfcourt, demanded the ball from Sexton and whipped a pass at Cedi Osman.

As attention swirled around the play, Love posted to Instagram that he loves his teammates and highlighted a photo of him wrapping his arm around Sexton. Love also called out the “non truths” being shared.

How could Love say all that after seemingly trying to show up Sexton?

Maybe because he was actually trying to show up Cavs coach John Beilein.

Love, via Chris Fedor of Cleveland.com:

“I think you’re talking about the play with Chris Paul on me. Yeah, I felt we were making a play call and at the end of the second half we were in the bonus and I had Chris Paul on me,” Love said after the 121-106 loss. “Felt swing it to me and try to throw it in the post, see if they double-team me and get a shot out of that, but that’s not what we did. Yeah, I was frustrated.”

OK, great. So, Love is upset with just his coach and general manager – not his teammates. No problems there.

Except Love also frequently appears upset with his teammates. Even if this wasn’t an example, Love’s body language toward Sexton in particular often seems poor.

Playing with Sexton can be frustrating. He’s a ball-dominant youngster with tunnel vision. Cavaliers veterans – including Love – have made little effort to hide their displeasure.

So, forgive anyone who thought Sexton was the root of Love’s outburst Saturday.

Rather than let speculation into Love’s source(s) of anger continue, Beilein just took responsibility. Beilein, via Fedor:

“That was my mistake,” Beilein said. “I was trying to get us to slow down and try to get, not the last shot, but close to the last shot. He had Chris Paul posted up and I didn’t see it. It was on me. I called something else.”

Beilein is probably wise not to pick a public fight with Love. The coach already has enough problems.

But this didn’t look like a ridiculously wrong coaching decision.

Love casually walked into the paint. He made no effort to seal Paul and create a lane to receive an entry pass. If he wanted a post touch so badly, Love didn’t show much desire.

Even if he had, it wouldn’t have necessarily been a good play.

Of the 14 players with at least 100 play-ending post-ups this season, Love is tied (with Al Horford) for last in points per possession. Love isn’t always defended by a smaller player like Chris Paul, but Paul is an adequate post defender. Post-ups just generally aren’t that fruitful.

But Love can move forward believing – with his coach’s blessing – that he was right. Maybe that will soothe some tension.

Probably not much, though. After all, Love is still stuck in Cleveland. That’s the underlying issue.

New Orleans mad at referees (again) after no-call at end of loss to Utah

Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images
By Kurt HelinJan 7, 2020, 9:31 AM EST
Leave a comment

No New Orleans sports team can catch a break from the referees. Over the weekend, the Saints got screwed — again — by a bad pass interference no-call at the end of the game (let’s not even get into the Saints/Rams from a year ago).

Monday night, down two with time running out, Brandon Ingram drove the length of the court, went right at two-time Defensive Player of the Year Rudy Gobert, got hit on the arm as the shot went up, but no call. Utah won 128-126.

The referees went to replay, but they could only look and see if the shot was taken in time and if seconds should have been added to the clock. Because there was no foul call, there was nothing for the referees to review and rule on with the shot attempt.

Ingram’s drive was coast-to-coast, he had gotten the rebound off a Bojan Bogdanovic miss, and when he did both coach Alvin Gentry and J.J. Redick tried to call timeout, and the officials did not see the request.

It’s the kind of play that should lead to a discussion of how instant replay is used. Unless you ask J.J. Redick.

 