Nine NBA players from Australia donate $750,000 to recovery efforts from brush fires

Brush fires are devastating the continent of Australia, and the damage is far from over.

To help their homeland, nine NBA players from Australia to banded together — along with the National Basketball Players Association (NBPA) Foundation and the National Basketball Association (NBA) — to donate a combined $750,000 to rescue and relief efforts on the continent.

The players are Aron Baynes (Phoenix Suns), Jonah Bolden and Ben Simmons (Philadelphia 76ers), Ryan Broekhoff (Dallas Mavericks), Matthew Dellavedova and Dante Exum (Cleveland Cavaliers), Joe Ingles (Utah Jazz), Thon Maker (Detroit Pistons) and Patty Mills (San Antonio Spurs)

“We are heartbroken over the devastation these fires are causing all across our homeland,” the players said in a joint statement. “Our thoughts are with our families, friends and all of the people of Australia. We hope you feel our love and support and know that we will continue to bring awareness to this crisis globally and provide assistance in any way we can.”

More than 25.5 million acres — roughly the size of the state of Kentucky — have been burned down by the wildfires across Australia in recent weeks. Experts estimate the fires have impacted more than half-a-billion animals on the continent.

If you are interested in donating, follow these links to the Victorian government or the Australian Red Cross, or find other reputable relief agencies. Every donation will help.