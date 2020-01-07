Nine NBA players from Australia donate $750,000 to recovery efforts from brush fires

To help their homeland, nine NBA players from Australia to banded together — along with the National Basketball Players Association (NBPA) Foundation and the National Basketball Association (NBA) — to donate a combined $750,000 to rescue and relief efforts on the continent.
“We are heartbroken over the devastation these fires are causing all across our homeland,” the players said in a joint statement. “Our thoughts are with our families, friends and all of the people of Australia. We hope you feel our love and support and know that we will continue to bring awareness to this crisis globally and provide assistance in any way we can.”
More than 25.5 million acres — roughly the size of the state of Kentucky — have been burned down by the wildfires across Australia in recent weeks. Experts estimate the fires have impacted more than half-a-billion animals on the continent.
The No. 15 pick in last year’s draft, Doumbouya is averaging 13 points and seven rebounds per game in four starts. He has made 58% of his 2-pointers in that span. Though he has shot just 31% on 3-pointers, he’s comfortable enough beyond the arc to launch four triples per game.
Simply, Doumbouya, who just turned 19, has shown flashes of why I rated him No. 7 on my draft board.
None have been more impressive than this devastating dunk – and stare-down! – on Tristan Thompson in Detroit’s win over the Cavaliers last night.
The edict came down from on high a couple of seasons ago: To help prevent concussions, the league office ordered referees to crack down on any blow to the head. That has led to fouls and ejections of players for plays that didn’t seem to warrant it.
Then there’s this play from the Knicks’ Bobby Portis — this earned Portis getting tossed.
The Lakers’ Kentavious Caldwell-Pope was driving the lane, Portis came in for the block, took a big swing, missed the ball but got plenty of KCP’s head.