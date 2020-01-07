Twitter@NSWRFS via AP

Nine NBA players from Australia donate $750,000 to recovery efforts from brush fires

By Kurt HelinJan 7, 2020, 8:30 PM EST
Brush fires are devastating the continent of Australia, and the damage is far from over.

To help their homeland, nine NBA players from Australia to banded together — along with the National Basketball Players Association (NBPA) Foundation and the National Basketball Association (NBA) — to donate a combined $750,000 to rescue and relief efforts on the continent.

The players are Aron Baynes (Phoenix Suns), Jonah Bolden and Ben Simmons (Philadelphia 76ers), Ryan Broekhoff (Dallas Mavericks), Matthew Dellavedova and Dante Exum (Cleveland Cavaliers), Joe Ingles (Utah Jazz), Thon Maker (Detroit Pistons) and Patty Mills (San Antonio Spurs)

“We are heartbroken over the devastation these fires are causing all across our homeland,” the players said in a joint statement. “Our thoughts are with our families, friends and all of the people of Australia. We hope you feel our love and support and know that we will continue to bring awareness to this crisis globally and provide assistance in any way we can.”

More than 25.5 million acres — roughly the size of the state of Kentucky — have been burned down by the wildfires across Australia in recent weeks. Experts estimate the fires have impacted more than half-a-billion animals on the continent.

If you are interested in donating, follow these links to the Victorian government or the Australian Red Cross, or find other reputable relief agencies. Every donation will help.

What was better, Jarrett Allen’s dunk on Mike Muscala or Jarrett Allen’s block of Terrance Ferguson?

Jarrett Allen
Nathaniel S. Butler/NBAE via Getty Images
By Dan FeldmanJan 8, 2020, 12:12 PM EST
Chris Paul took over late in the Thunder’s win over the Nets last night.

But earlier in the game, it was the Jarrett Allen show.

The Nets center dunked on Mike Muscala:

And blocked Terrance Ferguson‘s dunk attempt:

Allen is one of the NBA’s most fearless rim protectors. Unlike Aron Baynes, Allen can really get up and contest finishes.

Pistons rookie Sekou Doumbouya detonates dunk on Tristan Thompson, stares him down (video)

By Dan FeldmanJan 8, 2020, 11:23 AM EST
It’s not all bad news for the Pistons.

As Blake Griffin prepared for and underwent potentially season-ending surgery, rookie Sekou Doumbouya moved into the starting lineup.

The No. 15 pick in last year’s draft, Doumbouya is averaging 13 points and seven rebounds per game in four starts. He has made 58% of his 2-pointers in that span. Though he has shot just 31% on 3-pointers, he’s comfortable enough beyond the arc to launch four triples per game.

Simply, Doumbouya, who just turned 19, has shown flashes of why I rated him No. 7 on my draft board.

None have been more impressive than this devastating dunk – and stare-down! – on Tristan Thompson in Detroit’s win over the Cavaliers last night.

Report: Anthony Davis traveling with Lakers after clean MRI

By Dan FeldmanJan 8, 2020, 9:57 AM EST
Maybe Anthony Davis won’t miss any games after all.

Davis injured his back in the Lakers’ win over the Knicks last night. The initial word was he’d miss Los Angeles’ two-game road trip – at Mavericks on Friday, at Thunder on Saturday.

Shams Charania of The Athletic:

This is great news for Davis and the Lakers. Even if Davis doesn’t play in Dallas or Oklahoma City, his potential availability shows this injury isn’t too serious.

The Lakers (30-7) lead the Western Conference by 4.5 games. They can let off the gas a little in the regular season when necessary to get everyone healthy for a deep playoff run.

Knicks Bobby Portis ejected after blow to Kentavious Caldwell-Pope’s head

AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill
By Kurt HelinJan 8, 2020, 9:00 AM EST
The edict came down from on high a couple of seasons ago: To help prevent concussions, the league office ordered referees to crack down on any blow to the head. That has led to fouls and ejections of players for plays that didn’t seem to warrant it.

Then there’s this play from the Knicks’ Bobby Portis — this earned Portis getting tossed.

The Lakers’ Kentavious Caldwell-Pope was driving the lane, Portis came in for the block, took a big swing, missed the ball but got plenty of KCP’s head.

There’s probably a fine from the league coming with that.

Caldwell-Pope returned to the game and seemed to show no lasting impact from the blow.

The Lakers also lost Anthony Davis in that game to a nasty fall, but held on to get the win.