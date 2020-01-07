Twitter@NSWRFS via AP

Nine NBA players from Australia donate $750,000 recovery efforts from brush fires

By Kurt HelinJan 7, 2020, 8:30 PM EST
Brush fires are devastating the continent of Australia, and the damage is far from over.

To help their homeland, nine NBA players from Australia to banded together — along with the National Basketball Players Association (NBPA) Foundation and the National Basketball Association (NBA) — to donate a combined $750,000 to rescue and relief efforts on the continent.

The players are Aron Baynes (Phoenix Suns), Jonah Bolden and Ben Simmons (Philadelphia 76ers), Ryan Broekhoff (Dallas Mavericks), Matthew Dellavedova and Dante Exum (Cleveland Cavaliers), Joe Ingles (Utah Jazz), Thon Maker (Detroit Pistons) and Patty Mills (San Antonio Spurs)

“We are heartbroken over the devastation these fires are causing all across our homeland,” the players said in a joint statement. “Our thoughts are with our families, friends and all of the people of Australia. We hope you feel our love and support and know that we will continue to bring awareness to this crisis globally and provide assistance in any way we can.”

More than 25.5 million acres — roughly the size of the state of Kentucky — have been burned down by the wildfires across Australia in recent weeks. Experts estimate the fires have impacted more than half-a-billion animals on the continent.

If you are interested in donating, follow these links to the Victorian government or the Australian Red Cross, or find other reputable relief agencies. Every donation will help.

 

Cleveland’s Kevin Love regrets recent “childish” outbursts during games

Jason Miller/Getty Images
Associated PressJan 7, 2020, 7:02 PM EST
CLEVELAND (AP) — Kevin Love knows he should have better handled his recent frustrations.

He was childish.

“I wasn’t acting like a 31-year-old, I was acting like a 13-year-old,” Love said. “That was not me.”

The Cavaliers star forward spoke openly and in depth Tuesday for the first time since an outburst on the bench in Toronto last week and for showing up his teammates and coaches during a loss to Oklahoma City on Saturday.

Love threw his arms up in disgust several times on the floor, fired a hard pass in anger and had his back turned on defense as one of the Thunder’s players streaked past him for a basket.

Also, before that game, Love got into a verbal exchange with general manager Koby Altman because he was angry at being fined for losing his cool against the Raptors on Dec. 31. Love said the situation was overblown in the media and that he and Altman spoke before Sunday’s game against Minnesota and are on good terms.

“I went in there and talked to Koby about it in conversation,” Love said following the morning shootaround as the Cavs prepared to host Detroit. “Came to the arena, Koby and I were great, gave him a (fist) pound right when I came in. There was no altercation, there was no screaming match, you can ask him, that’s what it was.”

Love has been the subject of trade rumors almost since the moment he arrived in Cleveland five years ago, and it’s likely the young and rebuilding Cavs will deal him before the Feb. 6 deadline to add future assets.

Not long after LeBron James left as a free agency following the 2017 season, the Cavs signed Love to a four-year, $120 million contract. They wanted him to be the center piece of their rebuild but things haven’t gone exactly as planned as the team has made a coaching change and move several veteran players.

Love could be next. But he has no regrets about staying with Cleveland.

“No,” he said when asked if he wished he hadn’t signed the deal. “It’s there. Everybody wants to paint a narrative that I didn’t want to be here and just signed it because it was there. No, I’ve always wanted to be here. I don’t know what the next few weeks are going to hold and this has been a frustrating situation and I know this is a team that’s rebuilding and wants to go young.

“I’ve accepted that. Let the chips fall where they may.”

Love has been open in the past about his struggles with anxiety and depression. He’s become a national advocate for mental wellness. The stress of the past two seasons have taken a toll, but he said he’s learning to cope when faced with challenges.

“I think you have to see all sides of it, and I’ve had to take a step back the last number of years and do that as well,” he said. “Seeing things in their entirety when things are bad, when things are kind of not at a place where you want them to be is super hard. I think that transcends the basketball court, professional sports, any walk of life. I think we can all be better.”

Love acknowledged his failings over the past weeks and vowed to learn from them. He’s had a hard time coping with the reality that he’s not going to win another NBA title with Cleveland, but that can’t affect the ways he acts toward teammates, coaches, fans and media members.

He’s a work in progress.

“I’ve been at ease,” he said. “People ask me, `Hey, are you OK?’ and `What’s going on?’ I’m like, I’m good. Listen … I showed my actions on a national level. That was childish of me, and just goes to show you, I’m an unfinished product, like anybody.

“That’s why I speak to you guys not Kevin Love the basketball player, as a human because it’s no B.S. I just want to be authentic. I know I can get a lot better, and that can’t go on here, especially when you have young guys that you are trying to help and I told that I would help.

“So, I got to be a better leader, but also a better person as somebody who has more often than not a majority of the time done the right thing, said the right thing, and shown that I can.”

 

Report: Derrick Rose to compete in All-Star Weekend skills challenge in Chicago

Derrick Rose
Gary Dineen/NBAE via Getty Images
By Dan FeldmanJan 7, 2020, 6:11 PM EST
Derrick Rose remains beloved in Chicago.

The Pistons, and former Bulls, guard will return to his hometown for All-Star Weekend.

Shams Charania of The Athletic:

Among Rose’s competition – Trae Young, who’ll also compete in the 3-point contest, maybe with Luka Doncic.

Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports:

Atlanta Hawks star Trae Young and Dallas Mavericks star Luka Dončić have been invited to participate in the NBA Three-Point Contest at All-Star Weekend in Chicago next month, league sources told Yahoo Sports.

Young, who is averaging 28.9 points, 8.4 assists and shooting 37.5 percent from beyond the arc, will accept the invitation, sources said.

Dončić is still deliberating, sources said.

Young is also expected to accept an invitation to compete in the Skills Challenge, sources said.

Both Young and Doncic will be in Chicago, anyway. Doncic will definitely be an All-Star. Young probably will be. At minimum, they can play in the Rising Stars Challenge if that’s not too far beneath them.

Both would be a great fit for the skills challenge. Young is also an excellent 3-point shooter. Doncic, though? He’s shooting just 33% from beyond the arc. That comes on a high volume of attempts. He is a good shooter. But that’s not the percentage that typically draws in invite.

Name recognition helps.

Report: NBA might scrap proposal to reseed final four teams in playoffs

Warriors and Rockets
Andrew D. Bernstein/NBAE via Getty Images
By Dan FeldmanJan 7, 2020, 5:11 PM EST
The NBA’s plan to reseed the final four teams in the playoffs met resistance.

Apparently, the objectors will likely get their way.

Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN:

The NBA appears to be moving toward an eventual vote of the league’s board of governors in April to implement an in-season tournament and postseason play-in for the seventh and eighth playoff seeds, but there’s an increasing chance that the reseeding idea could be eliminated before a final vote, sources said.

Many teams, especially those on the coasts, have expressed concerns about the increased travel that could lead to competitive disadvantages and a loss of traditional rivalries, sources said.

NBA’s coastal teams have been largely against this reseeding idea, sources said

The NBA is on track to have an in-season tournament that nobody cares about. And reseeding the final four teams is the idea that gets rejected?

To be fair, these concerns are valid.

One semifinal winner could face far more strenuous travel than the other semifinal winner. Coastal teams are at greater risk. However, I figured this proposal would also provide more time off between games that deep into the playoffs. That seems like an easy-enough fix, though increasing the length of the season would bring some complications.

There’s no getting around a diminishment of conference rivalries. It was awesome to watch Michael Jordan face the Pistons until he beat them. Ditto LeBron James with the Celtics.

The big question: Is it worth losing some of those matchups to get the two best teams into the NBA Finals? I’d say a premier Finals is a worthy goal.

However, with imbalanced schedules between the conferences and teams placing varying emphases on the regular season, regular-season record can be quite misleading. So, there isn’t a great method to reseed, anyway.

This was the least radical of the NBA’s three big schedule alterations. But the devil was in the details.

Report: Anthony Davis rejects Lakers’ max-contract-extension offer

Anthony Davis
Jevone Moore/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images
By Dan FeldmanJan 7, 2020, 3:49 PM EST
Anthony Davis‘ agent, Rich Paul, was resolute during last year’s trade saga:

“Where he’s going to land? I have no idea,” Paul says. “And it don’t matter. We’re going into free agency. Why does it matter to me where he goes? Earth: We’re going into free agency. He has a year, he has to play. But after that, I can’t say it no bigger: WE ARE GOING INTO FREE AGENCY. 2020: ANTHONY DAVIS WILL BE IN FREE AGENCY.

The Lakers put that to the test.

When they initially acquired Davis, the largest extension they could offer was one year, $28,447,669. Now that six months have passed since the deal becoming official, Los Angeles can now offer a four-year, $145,652,065 extension.

Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports:

The Lakers offered their star forward Anthony Davis a four-year, $146 million max extension on Tuesday, but they were informed that he will be bypassing an in-season extension in favor of entering unrestricted free agency in July, league sources told Yahoo Sports.

Barring catastrophic injury or something else unpredictable, Davis was never going to sign an extension no matter where he landed. Paul didn’t shout about 2020 free agency just for the heck of it. Opting out next summer is the clearest path for Davis maximizing his earnings.

If he re-signs, Davis’ max projects to be about $202 million over five years. Even if he leaves, his max – about $150 million over four years – projects to be worth more than an extension now.

There has been chatter about Davis signing a series of short-term contracts. After two more full seasons, he’ll be eligible for a higher max salary. So, he could target having his next contract expire in 2022 rather than locking in beyond that now, when his contract would build off a lower max starting salary. Even if he goes that route, Davis projects to get more over the next couple years by waiting until this summer to sign rather than extending now.

Here are the max salaries Davis could earn in an extension and his projected max salaries in free agency:

image

The extension is based on his current salary and therefore calculable and exact. His max salary in free agency is based on NBA revenue during the season and is therefore projected and rounded.

Davis has played coy about his attachment to the Lakers, but he hired LeBron James‘ agent, steered himself to Los Angeles and is having an excellent season on a winning team. Everything is set for him to re-sign.

So, don’t mistake this for evidence Davis will leave. He’s just following the timeline the Collective Bargaining Agreement practically prescribes for players like him. The Lakers knew he’d reject this extension. They were just showing their commitment by offering it.

However, because signing an extension now is untenable, that leaves time for something to go wrong before free agency. I doubt anything will. Again, everything is going so right so far. But that miniscule bit of uncertainty is a consequence of this process.