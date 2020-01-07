Luka Doncic scores 21 in third quarter, finishes with league-leading 11th triple-double

Associated PressJan 7, 2020, 2:24 AM EST
DALLAS (AP) — It wasn’t the 38 points, the 11 rebounds or the 10 assists from Luka Doncic that most impressed his coach on Monday night.

It was his poise. But the production didn’t hurt either.

Doncic scored 21 points in the third quarter and had his NBA-leading 11th triple-double of the season to lead the Dallas Mavericks past the Chicago Bulls 118-110 Monday night.

Doncic scored 17 of the Mavs’ 19 points in the final 5:35 of the third to break open what had been a tie game. His 3 gave Dallas a 72-69 lead it would not relinquish.

“I thought tonight the most impressive thing about his game was his demeanor and his disposition and his poise,” Mavericks coach Rick Carlisle said. “Teams are sending athletic guys to be physical and banging him, and he really stayed level-headed.”

The 20-year-old scored at least 20 in a quarter for the second time this season. He hit three 3s over that decisive stretch and scored four other times on drives to the basket, including a rainbow floater that banked in as he was getting fouled. His only blip was missing the subsequent free throw.

“For me, all that matters is we got to win,” Doncic said. “We needed that win coming from a loss (in overtime to Charlotte on Saturday) that we should have won. My team is helping a lot. We just played tough from the start to the end and that’s how it’s got to be.”

Dwight Powell added 16 points for Dallas on 6-for-6 shooting from the floor and 4-for-4 from the line. The Mavericks played without Kristaps Porzingis for the fourth straight game due to right knee soreness.

Lauri Markkanen led the Bulls with 26 points, starting the game despite spraining his left ankle Saturday night against Boston.

“I was proud of Markkanen fighting through. (He) played his heart out,” Chicago coach Jim Boylen said. “I thought our guys played really hard, competed.”

Chicago stayed close throughout the game, even after losing forward Wendell Carter Jr. to a right ankle sprain with 8:25 left in the third quarter. Chicago went on a quick 10-2 run after Carter’s injury to tie the score at 69 before Doncic took over.

 

Nikola Jokic scores career-high 47, Denver picks up road win in Atlanta

Associated PressJan 6, 2020, 11:04 PM EST
ATLANTA (AP) — Nikola Jokic scored a career-high 47 points, Will Barton added a season-best 28 and the Denver Nuggets held off the Atlanta Hawks 123-115 on Monday night.

The Nuggets, coming off a surprising loss at Washington two nights earlier, have won four of six to improve to 25-11, second-best in the Western Conference. Atlanta, worst in the NBA at 8-29, has dropped 11 of 13.

Trae Young finished with 29 points and Kevin Huerter had 22 for the Hawks.

Jokic surpassed his previous career high of 41 points with a putback that gave Denver a 114-109 lead with 3:14 remaining.

Jamal Murray followed with a turnaround jumper in the lane and Barton put back his own miss to put the Nuggets up 118-109 at the 1:57 mark.

That essentially ended all hopes for the Hawks, but it wasn’t entirely easy for Denver.

After John Collins’ dunk cut the lead to 91-88 just 22 seconds into the fourth quarter, Nuggets coach Michael Malone called a timeout. But then Monte Morris followed with a runner and Michael Porter Jr. jammed in a putback to make it 95-88.

The Hawks cut the margin to one before Barton found Morris for an alley-oop and hit a 3-pointer to make it 106-100 with 6:54 remaining. Atlanta pulled within two on Young’s 35-footer with 4:24 remaining, and Malone called another timeout. The move worked as the Hawks made just three field goals the rest of the way.

Huerter’s second straight 3 cut the lead to two at the 6:07 mark of the third, and Malone called a timeout. Jokic quickly followed with a jumper, then stole the ball in the lane from Alex Len to set up Murray’s two free throws.

Jerami Grant’s three-point play made it 36-34 at the 9:37 mark of the second, and the Nuggets didn’t trail again. About three minutes later, Grant rebounded a missed Hawks shot and drove for a layup that gave Denver its first double-digit lead.

Murray’s layup in the final second put the Nuggets up by nine at halftime.

Cavaliers’ rookie Kevin Porter Jr. out weeks with knee sprain

Jason Miller/Getty Images
Associated PressJan 6, 2020, 10:00 PM EST
CLEVELAND (AP) — Cavaliers rookie guard Kevin Porter Jr. suffered only a sprained knee in a loss to Minnesota after it appeared he was much more seriously hurt.

Porter’s left knee buckled Sunday night when he tried to change directions while dribbling in the third quarter. He dropped to the floor in obvious pain and had to be helped to the locker room.

The Cavs said Monday an MRI confirmed the sprain, easing fears that he would miss much more time. He’ll begin rehab and be re-evaluated in two weeks.

Porter, who jumped to the NBA after just one year at USC, has shown flashes of being a solid contributor in his first season. He’s averaging 8.5 points and 3.3 rebounds in 34 games. He has made two starts for the Cavs, who drafted him with the No. 30 overall pick.

Cleveland has dropped four straight heading into Tuesday night’s home game against Detroit.

Kevin Love’s contract reportedly an anchor dragging down trade talks

By Kurt HelinJan 6, 2020, 9:00 PM EST
If you’ve followed the Kevin Love trade saga, this is not new news.

It’s not news that Love wants out of Cleveland and is acting out. It’s also not news there hasn’t been much heat around Love trade talks. Love still brings real value on the court — 16.5 points and 10.6 rebounds a game this season, while shooting 37.5 percent from three — and could help a lot of teams. However, the three-plus years remaining on his four-year, $120 million contract extension suffocates trade talks. That’s a lot of money and years for a productive but no longer All-Star player with a lengthy injury history.

While there have been vague reports of optimism that a Love trade could come about, ESPN’s Brian Windhorst said on his podcast this week that Love trade talks are struggling to gain traction. Guess why? (Hat tip to Real GM for the transcription.)

“(Love) absolutely, totally wants to get out of there. It has driven him various levels of crazy to be there this season, but there’s not that much traction for a trade as far I can tell… That is a bit of a mess to say the least.

“I think there’s teams that would do it. One of the things that’s been remarkable to me as I’ve talked to some people around the league about Kevin in the last 48-72 hours is there’s a lot of people who really, really value him and really like him, but the problem is because of the contract, it’s a difficult to come up with a trade for. Because the Cavs are viewing trading an All-Star level player. The other teams are saying ‘Yeah, he’s a good player but we’re taking on this money.’ They think they’re bailing the Cavs out.”

This is a classic case of a team valuing its own player higher than the rest of the league does.

A Love trade has always struck me as more likely during the summer — especially this upcoming slow free agent summer when teams may get desperate — than at the deadline. This is not a rental for a stretch run; any team that trades for him is in the Love business for a while. That is making teams balk.

There are going to be a lot of Love trade rumors between now and Feb. 6, but it’s far more likely a big such as Andre Drummond gets moved than Love.

Joel Embiid suffers nasty ring finger dislocation; has it taped up, returns to game

By Kurt HelinJan 6, 2020, 8:05 PM EST
Joel Embiid is making the Philadelphia Flyers proud tonight — this is a hockey player move.

Embiid suffered a nasty dislocation of the ring finger on his left hand during the Sixers’ game against the Thunder Monday night. Below is the video, but if you are at all squeamish do not watch it. Seriously. We’re not kidding.

Embiid returned to the game in the first half.

Respect to Embiid for that.

Embiid started the game 3-of-8 shooting in a physical matchup with Steven Adams.